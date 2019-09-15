Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS

(VRSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Typhoon Faxai Will be Between USD 3 Billion and USD 7 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

Boston, Sept. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide estimates that industry insured losses from Typhoon Faxai, which made landfall in Japan on September 9, will be between JPY 340 billion (USD 3 billion) and JPY 740 billion (USD 7 billion). AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

According to AIR, Typhoon Faxai made landfall in Yokosuka, a southern suburb of Tokyo, on the main island of Honshu at around 3:00 a.m. local time Monday, September 9, with 1-minute sustained wind speeds of 170km/h (105 mph). Faxai crossed Tokyo Bay to strike Tokyo City with winds still equivalent to a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Faxai brought damaging winds across southeastern Honshu, along with storm surge and heavy precipitation to coastal regions. Impacts were reported across Chiba, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka prefectures. Storm surge was highest along the eastern shores of Tokyo Bay: JMA recorded a storm surge of more than 1 meter in Mera, Chiba Prefecture. The city of Izu in Shizuoka Prefecture experienced 17 inches of rain in 24 hours through early Monday, with recorded rates of more than four inches per hour.

According to AIR, Typhoon Faxai surpassed Typhoon Higos for the strongest sustained wind speed at landfall in the region and tied with 1958's Typhoon Helen for the lowest recorded central pressure. Faxai was comparable in strength to Typhoon Jebi, which devastated the southern Shikoku Island in 2018.

High winds downed two electrical towers and multiple utility poles, leaving more than 900,000 without power in the prefectures of Chiba, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, and Tokyo.

Faxai also impacted crops in the region, ravaging rice fields and fruit farms just before harvest time. 

AIR’s modeled insured loss estimates include:

  • Insured damage to property (residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural/mutual), both structures and their contents, and automobile from wind and storm surge

AIR’s modeled insured loss estimates do not include:

  • Losses from precipitation-induced flood
  • Landslide
  • Losses to land
  • Losses to infrastructure
  • Losses to CAR/EAR, marine hull, or marine cargo lines of business
  • Business interruption losses
  • Loss adjustment expenses
  • Demand surge—the increase in costs of materials, services, and labor due to increased demand following a catastrophic event; demand surge can be applied by AIR software users who want to account for this variable

About AIR Worldwide
AIR Worldwide (AIR) provides risk modeling solutions that make individuals, businesses, and society more resilient to extreme events. In 1987, AIR Worldwide founded the catastrophe modeling industry and today models the risk from natural catastrophes, terrorism, pandemics, casualty catastrophes, and cyber incidents. Insurance, reinsurance, financial, corporate, and government clients rely on AIR’s advanced science, software, and consulting services for catastrophe risk management, insurance-linked securities, longevity modeling, site-specific engineering analyses, and agricultural risk management. AIR Worldwide, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.air-worldwide.com.

###

For more information, contact:
Kevin Long
AIR Worldwide
+1-617-267-6645
klong@air-worldwide.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
04:40pAIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Typhoon Faxai Will be Between USD ..
GL
09/13VERISK ANALYTICS : The new indemnity data call – are you ready?
PU
09/12VERISK ANALYTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
09/09AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk
GL
09/06AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean ..
GL
09/04PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico
GL
09/03Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR's New Earthquake Model for New Zealand ..
GL
08/28VERISK ANALYTICS : to Acquire Genscape
AQ
08/26DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : owner to sell energy data unit to Verisk Analytic..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 586 M
EBIT 2019 891 M
Net income 2019 612 M
Debt 2019 2 335 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 42,3x
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
EV / Sales2019 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 9,93x
Capitalization 25 468 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 156,87  $
Last Close Price 155,76  $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS42.85%25 468
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNL & CMMUNCTN CRP LTD-8.70%13 048
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%12 880
OTSUKA CORPORATION33.91%6 885
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%4 359
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group