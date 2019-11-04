Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS

(VRSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIR Worldwide Releases Multi-Peril Crop Insurance Model for India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:12am EST

Boston, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide (AIR) today announced that it has released a Multiple Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) Model for India to help support probabilistic assessments of potential losses caused by yield shortfalls for 11 major crops across the two main Indian crop-growing seasons. AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

The MPCI Model for India is an event-based model, with an event defined as an individual crop year made up of a kharif season (the “summer” period from late spring into autumn) and the following rabi season (the “winter” period from autumn into the following spring).

“One of the many challenges in developing and testing an MPCI model for Indian crops is the collation and evaluation—quality assuring—of the available historical data on planted areas and yields of insured crops, which comes from various, sometimes contradictory sources,” said Dr. Jeff Amthor, assistant vice president, AIR Worldwide. “Our team at AIR invested significant effort in gathering data and, just as important, in screening it for quality and consistency. As a result, we produced what may be the highest-quality single data set of India’s state and district crop production statistics currently available. We also carried out a significant effort to understand the causes and consequences of the sometimes significant differences among weather data sources.”

The model features a stochastic catalog of 10,000 simulated crop years, each containing a kharif season and the following rabi season, which describes the wide range of possible crop loss scenarios, both common and rare, in the two seasons. It also features a historical catalog of losses based on a recast of the years 1979 through 2017. Both the stochastic and historic recast yield and loss catalogs reflect current crop “technology” levels (for example, current crop genetics, farmer skill, availability of chemical inputs), insurable exposure by district, and PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) policy conditions as revised in late 2018.

Damage estimation accounts for the vulnerability of different crops to variations and extremes in environmental conditions that occur at specific periods during both the kharif and rabi growing seasons. A crop’s vulnerability to stressful environmental factors (such as local or regional heat waves, droughts, or floods) can differ with each crop’s developmental stage, and that is accounted for in the AIR MPCI Model for India. The model also accounts for the fact that irrigation lessens or eliminates negative effects of precipitation shortfall on crop yields.

The model uses a combination of quality-assured historical yield events and both historic and stochastic all-India gridded weather data sets composed of daily values of minimum air temperature, maximum air temperature, rainfall amount, and maximum wind speed to simulate a full range of crop insurance loss outcomes under the current terms of the PMFBY. Simulations of annual weather over the entire country reflect today’s climate. Probabilistic assessments of loss return periods for the10,000 scenario years are provided for individual crops in each insuring district and provide complete loss profiles by return period. Those results can be integrated to any level of aggregation desired to support evaluation of risk at the portfolio level.

“Despite the long and extensive history of agriculture in India, it is only recently that multiple-peril crop insurance has been widely available to farmers,” said Dr. Praveen Sandri, executive vice president and managing director, AIR Worldwide India. “One of the most valuable components of this model is that reinsurers in the India crop market can have their exposure data analyzed at the district level or aggregated to the cluster and/or state level for individual crops or all crops combined. Additionally, the model can provide guidance toward putting together a balanced book of business that considers geographic correlations in a complex agricultural market.”

The AIR MPCI Model for India is currently available in the Touchstone Re﻿TM catastrophe risk management system.

About AIR Worldwide
AIR Worldwide (AIR) provides risk modeling solutions that make individuals, businesses, and society more resilient to extreme events. In 1987, AIR Worldwide founded the catastrophe modeling industry and today models the risk from natural catastrophes, terrorism, pandemics, casualty catastrophes, and cyber incidents. Insurance, reinsurance, financial, corporate, and government clients rely on AIR’s advanced science, software, and consulting services for catastrophe risk management, insurance-linked securities, longevity modeling, site-specific engineering analyses, and agricultural risk management. AIR Worldwide, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.air-worldwide.com.

###


For more information, contact:
Kevin Long
AIR Worldwide
+1-617-267-6645
klong@air-worldwide.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
06:12aAIR Worldwide Releases Multi-Peril Crop Insurance Model for India
GL
11/01VERISK ANALYTICS : CMS holds webinar on WCMSA Electronic Attestations for Self-A..
PU
10/30VERISK ANALYTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/30VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
10/29VERISK ANALYTICS : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/29VERISK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29Verisk Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/24Verisk Developing New Life Insurance Solutions in Collaboration with PartnerR..
GL
10/24VERISK ANALYTICS : Launches Cyber Data Exchange
AQ
10/23VERISK ANALYTICS : CMS releases new NGHP Section 111 User Guide (Version 5.7)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 598 M
EBIT 2019 771 M
Net income 2019 477 M
Debt 2019 2 546 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 9,24x
Capitalization 23 820 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 158,75  $
Last Close Price 145,36  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Foskett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS33.31%23 820
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%13 579
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-14.31%10 548
OTSUKA CORPORATION45.00%7 449
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%4 214
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group