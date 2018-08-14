Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS (VRSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Millennial impact: Preparing for the generational shift in workers’ comp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

Workplace demographics are rapidly changing, and if insurers don't prepare, they'll face significant challenges. Millennials will make up 75 percent of the workforce by 2025.[1] For insurers, this should be a wake-up call. Consider this:

  • Of the 2.3 million insurance professionals, 1 million will retire in the next ten years.[2]
  • The industry will need to fill 400,000 positions by 2020.[3]
  • Seventy percent of adjusters are over the age of 40.[4]

This impending shift in the industry will soon result in a massive loss of institutional knowledge. What does this mean for the workers' compensation landscape? We must change the way we do business, and technology plays a vital role in the transition. Here are five ways to prepare for the changing workforce.

1. Close the knowledge gap-quickly.

The demands of compliance and claims handling can't wait for a less experienced workforce to get up to speed. That's why insurers are going to have to leverage products and services that are user-friendly and require less overall institutional knowledge.

Where a seasoned adjuster can rely on experience to manage claims quickly or recognize a severe claim, the same claims may take hours of research for a less experienced adjuster. Technology such as predictive analytics can help inform decisions, close the knowledge gap, and boost productivity for younger professionals.

2. Cater to millennials' need for speed.

For a generation that emerged during the advent of smartphones, touch screens, and instant everything, the inefficiencies in workers' compensation can be extremely frustrating. The industry is currently caught between archaic processes and progressive systems.

In compliance, there are still those who collect and report data on paper. Even companies that have transitioned to electronic reporting often still require adjusters to enter data manually on the computer. Millennials desire automation that eliminates the need for manual input.

3. Motivate with knowledge.

It's not enough for millennials to handle a task. They want to understand the 'why' behind business processes. That's why having access to benchmarks and key performance indicators (KPIs) is more important than ever.

Younger workers expect to see metrics and dig into the insights that drive success. If a company is experiencing positive acceptance rates and response times, they want to know why. Likewise, they want to pinpoint problems to improve results. These are the types of insights that motivate millennials' work.

4. Facilitate collaborative work.

Millennials are collaborative by nature and thrive in group settings. While workers' comp practices have traditionally been individualistic, it's time to break that mold. A study found that companies that promoted collaborative work were five times more productive than companies that didn't have collaborative work environments.[5]

The industry improvements and solutions of tomorrow can't be developed in a vacuum. We need people to work together to analyze data, share insights, and find solutions.

5. Focus on making a meaningful impact.

Many millennials want their work to make a profound impact. Workers' compensation allows professionals to have a significant effect on someone's life, whether it's helping an injured worker receive a fair settlement or assisting that individual in getting back to work.

There's considerable human touch involved in the work that appeals to millennials. However, large caseloads can consume their time and keep them from fulfilling that desire. Process automation can help them manage those caseloads and free up more time for the interpersonal aspect of the job.

Equipping millennials to succeed

Preparing for the future of workers' comp means establishing systems and practices that position millennials to succeed and solve the problems of tomorrow. The millennial generation has great appreciation and familiarity with technology and recognizes its ability to augment business processes and automate time-consuming tasks. Insurers should look to capitalize on these characteristics by leveraging technological solutions.

ISO Claims Partners has a suite of products that uses predictive analytics based on broad industry data to help insurers improve their workers' comp claims process. For more information, ISO Claims Partners via phone at 1-866-630-2772 or via e-mail at CPinfo@verisk.com.

Alfred Faber is director and division head for ISO's Workers' Compensation Solutions (WCS). As director of the WCS division, he is responsible for the general operations and strategic growth of ISO's workers' compensation data practice.

Disclaimer

Verisk Analytics Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 13:10:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
03:36pVERISK ANALYTICS : Maine introduces non-binary driver gender designation option
PU
03:36pVERISK ANALYTICS : Illinois legislation requires out-of-state auto coverage
PU
03:36pVERISK ANALYTICS : Michigan allows electronic proof of auto insurance liability ..
PU
03:11pVERISK ANALYTICS : Drug Formularies Continue to Expand in Workers’ Comp Sy..
PU
03:11pMILLENNIAL IMPACT : Preparing for the generational shift in workers’ comp
PU
08/13VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Worldwide Expands Commitment to Wildfire Risk Management ..
AQ
08/10VERISK ANALYTICS : Approaching the 2018 Hurricane Season Peak
PU
08/07VERISK ANALYTICS : These California counties have the highest concentration of h..
AQ
08/06VERISK ANALYTICS : These California counties have the highest share of homes vul..
AQ
08/01VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Worldwide Releases New Reinsurance Catastrophe Modeling S..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) CEO Scott Stephenson on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/01Verisk Analytics Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Verisk Analytics beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
06/21Verisk acquires Validus-IVC 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 394 M
EBIT 2018 942 M
Net income 2018 598 M
Debt 2018 2 484 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,85
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
EV / Sales 2018 9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 8,30x
Capitalization 19 263 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS21.17%19 263
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%15 545
OTSUKA CORPORATION-58.22%6 273
CONDUENT INC23.95%4 216
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 151
NS SOLUTIONS CORP2.06%2 751
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.