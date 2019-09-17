Verisk Analytics : CMS Will Use the 2016 CDC Life Table for WCMSAs Starting 10/12/19

In an alert dated September 12, 2019, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that beginning October 12, 2019, it will use the new 2016 CDC Life Table to calculate adjusted life expectancies in Workers' Compensation Medicare Set-Asides (WCMSAs). The table correlates a person's age with anticipated life expectancy, which CMS uses to determine the appropriate length of medical treatment for WCMSAs.
CMS' brief announcement can be found here, with the relevant text is as follows: Beginning October 12, 2019, CMS will convert to the CDC's 'Table 1: Life Table for the total population: United States, 2016' for the Workers' Compensation Medicare Set Aside life expectancy calculations.
You may download the current 2016 life table here.
If you have questions or would like more information, please feel free to e-mail the author at Sidney.Wong@verisk.com.
Sidney Wong is the assistant vice president of policy at ISO Claims Partners, where he provides the highest level of client services-with a focus on meeting the needs of clients through ISO's products and services. He is also responsible for assisting clients with effectively navigating Medicare compliance issues.
