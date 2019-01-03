Verisk Analytics : Government Shutdown – MSP Update

As the partial government shutdown continues, questions are being raised as to the shutdown's impact on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) activities concerning Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance.

According to ISO Claims Partners' research and sources, the partial government shutdown is not expected to impact MSP contractor operations as CMS, the Commercial Repayment Center (CRC), the Benefits Coordination and Recovery Center (BCRC), and Workers' Compensation Review Center (WCRC) are funded for the fiscal year. If this status should change for whatever reason, we will update as necessary.

Going forward, ISO Claims Partners will provide further updates should the partial government shutdown impact any aspect of MSP compliance. In the interim please contact Kate Riordan if you have any questions at kriordan@verisk.com.