Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS (VRSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:00:00 pm
108.65 USD   -0.36%
2013VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verisk Analytics : Government Shutdown – MSP Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 08:11am CET

As the partial government shutdown continues, questions are being raised as to the shutdown's impact on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) activities concerning Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance.

According to ISO Claims Partners' research and sources, the partial government shutdown is not expected to impact MSP contractor operations as CMS, the Commercial Repayment Center (CRC), the Benefits Coordination and Recovery Center (BCRC), and Workers' Compensation Review Center (WCRC) are funded for the fiscal year. If this status should change for whatever reason, we will update as necessary.

Going forward, ISO Claims Partners will provide further updates should the partial government shutdown impact any aspect of MSP compliance. In the interim please contact Kate Riordan if you have any questions at kriordan@verisk.com.

Kate Riordan is the director of Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) initiatives at ISO Claims Partners. She has well over five years of experience in completing Medicare Set-Asides and obtaining CMS approvals, with a concentration in California claims. Kate graduated Bowdoin College and Suffolk University Law School and is a Medicare Set-Aside Certified Consultant.

Disclaimer

Verisk Analytics Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
08:11aVERISK ANALYTICS : Government Shutdown – MSP Update
PU
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : COO Sells $6,123,718.75 in Stock
AQ
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : Proposed Rules for Addressing Future Medical Obligations to b..
PU
2018MSPRP UPDATE : CMS Announces a New Self-Reporting Option and Updates to the Mult..
PU
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Estimates Losses for the Marriott Breach Will Be Between ..
AQ
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : CMS Preparing to Address Section 111 Reporting Penalties
PU
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : CMS Will Use the 2015 CDC Life Table for WCMSAs Starting 1/5/..
PU
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : Named People's Choice Innovation Vendor of the Year by Insura..
AQ
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses from Camp Wildfire Wil..
AQ
2018VERISK ANALYTICS : to Host Investor Day on Thursday, December 6, 2018, in New Yo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 395 M
EBIT 2018 947 M
Net income 2018 617 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,25
P/E ratio 2019 28,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,99x
Capitalization 17 886 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS-0.36%17 886
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%14 112
OTSUKA CORPORATION0.00%5 257
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%3 161
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%2 691
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 413
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.