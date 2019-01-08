Log in
Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS (VRSK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 03:12:42 pm
110.42 USD   +0.30%
2013VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verisk Analytics : New Xactware App Helps Real Estate Professionals Reduce Hang-ups, Close More Deals

01/08/2019 | 02:29pm EST

EstimateON lets real estate professionals calculate repair and improvement costs in seconds with their mobile devices

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 8, 2019 - Real estate professionals can now instantly calculate repair and remodeling costs with their mobile devices to quicken the sales cycle and potentially close more deals with a new Xactware app called EstimateONTM. Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

'It's common for repair and improvement items to come up during the course of a real estate transaction, and it affects both buyers and sellers,' said David Obert, Xactware's vice president of Property Solutions. 'With conventional methods, it can take days or even weeks to obtain repair estimate bids. In the interim, the transaction can languish or even fall through. With EstimateON, real estate professionals can get an immediate repair estimate, factor the costs into the deal, and close the sale faster than ever before.'

To calculate repair and remodeling costs, a real estate professional simply enters the property address into EstimateON and then describes the type of work, such as replacing a cracked window or patching drywall. The mobile app then generates an estimate based on actual labor and material rates used to complete similar jobs in the local area.

EstimateON is powered by Xactware's comprehensive pricing data, which provides localized, independently researched cost information for more than 10,000 material, labor, and equipment items. It's the most comprehensive personal estimator available because it's the only one powered by Xactware's decades of pricing data on neighborhoods across the United States and Canada.

'During the real estate sales process, access to reliable information is critical,' said Xactware President Mike Fulton. 'EstimateON provides real estate professionals with the information they need to make educated decisions in the moment and speed up negotiations.'

EstimateON is available on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit Xactware.com.

Disclaimer

Verisk Analytics Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 19:28:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 395 M
EBIT 2018 947 M
Net income 2018 617 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,65
P/E ratio 2019 28,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,08x
Capitalization 18 123 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS0.96%18 123
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%14 118
OTSUKA CORPORATION5.42%5 391
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%3 222
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%3 019
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 526
