Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS (VRSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Verisk Analytics : Workers’ Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Companion Bill Filed in House of Representatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

On July 26, 2018, Representative David Reichert (R-WA) and Representative Mike Thompson (D-CA) introduced H.R. 6619- Medicare Secondary Payer and Workers' Compensation Settlement Agreements Act of 2018 in the U.S. House of Representatives. H.R. 6619 has been assigned to Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce Committees for further consideration.

This new bill is substantively identical to Senate Bill 3079 (S.3079), introduced in the Senate on June 18, 2018 by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Bill Nelson (D-FL). Overall, both bills seek to establish a statutory framework regarding various features of the WCMSA process, including codifying certain aspects of allocating, approving, and satisfying WCMSA obligations. The author's previous blog provides an overview of the key proposals.

At this time, neither bill has undergone the usual Congressional 'mark-up' process where modifications are often made. Likewise, neither bill has received a score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO score is typically a key component in terms of a bill's likelihood for progress during a legislative session.

We continue monitor both bills and will provide future updates as may be warranted.

Kate Riordan is the director of Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) initiatives at ISO Claims Partners. She has well over five years of experience in completing Medicare Set-Asides and obtaining CMS approvals, with a concentration in California claims. Kate graduated Bowdoin College and Suffolk University Law School and is a Medicare Set-Aside Certified Consultant.

Disclaimer

Verisk Analytics Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 18:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
08:01pVERISK ANALYTICS : Workers’ Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Companion Bill..
PU
03:36pVERISK ANALYTICS : Maine introduces non-binary driver gender designation option
PU
03:36pVERISK ANALYTICS : Illinois legislation requires out-of-state auto coverage
PU
03:36pVERISK ANALYTICS : Michigan allows electronic proof of auto insurance liability ..
PU
03:11pVERISK ANALYTICS : Drug Formularies Continue to Expand in Workers’ Comp Sy..
PU
03:11pMILLENNIAL IMPACT : Preparing for the generational shift in workers’ comp
PU
08/13VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Worldwide Expands Commitment to Wildfire Risk Management ..
AQ
08/10VERISK ANALYTICS : Approaching the 2018 Hurricane Season Peak
PU
08/07VERISK ANALYTICS : These California counties have the highest concentration of h..
AQ
08/06VERISK ANALYTICS : These California counties have the highest share of homes vul..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) CEO Scott Stephenson on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/01Verisk Analytics Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Verisk Analytics beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
06/21Verisk acquires Validus-IVC 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 394 M
EBIT 2018 942 M
Net income 2018 598 M
Debt 2018 2 484 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,85
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
EV / Sales 2018 9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 8,30x
Capitalization 19 263 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS21.17%19 263
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%15 545
OTSUKA CORPORATION-58.22%6 273
CONDUENT INC23.95%4 216
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 151
NS SOLUTIONS CORP2.06%2 751
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.