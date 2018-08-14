Verisk Analytics : Workers’ Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Companion Bill Filed in House of Representatives

On July 26, 2018, Representative David Reichert (R-WA) and Representative Mike Thompson (D-CA) introduced H.R. 6619- Medicare Secondary Payer and Workers' Compensation Settlement Agreements Act of 2018 in the U.S. House of Representatives. H.R. 6619 has been assigned to Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce Committees for further consideration.

This new bill is substantively identical to Senate Bill 3079 (S.3079), introduced in the Senate on June 18, 2018 by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Bill Nelson (D-FL). Overall, both bills seek to establish a statutory framework regarding various features of the WCMSA process, including codifying certain aspects of allocating, approving, and satisfying WCMSA obligations. The author's previous blog provides an overview of the key proposals.

At this time, neither bill has undergone the usual Congressional 'mark-up' process where modifications are often made. Likewise, neither bill has received a score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO score is typically a key component in terms of a bill's likelihood for progress during a legislative session.

We continue monitor both bills and will provide future updates as may be warranted.