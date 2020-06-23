Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS

(VRSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verisk Analytics : XDimensional Technologies Becomes Member of Verisk Strategic Alliances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 10:31am EDT

BREA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies announced today that it has become a member of the Verisk Strategic Alliances network. Alliance companies, like XDimensional, use information and products from ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, to build on and enhance their own product offerings.

By affiliating with Verisk, XDimensional can take advantage of ISO Electronic Rating Content (ERC) for specified lines of business within its Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition Platform-as-a-Service offering. Nexsure Policy Admin+ provides customers with a comprehensive insurance platform to support sales and marketing, CRM, submissions, underwriting, rating/quoting/binding, policy issuance, full policy life cycle and servicing, portals, document management, billing, commissions, and a full general ledger—all in one solution.

XDimensional's CEO, Rodney Gist, stated, "Our relationship with Verisk broadens the scope of our Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition platform offering by allowing us to build customized insurance programs for customers that use ISO-based rating. The addition of Verisk's information and tools, combined with our technology and cost-effective pricing methodology, allows us to remove many of the barriers to entry for insurance value chain members that require such solutions."

Insurance brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, or carriers that are interested in learning more about XDimensional's Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition solution or other offerings from the Nexsure product line can visit XDTI.com, or contact XDimensional Sales at 1-800-789-2567.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.
XDimensional Technologies®, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, California, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders, driving efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management. These solutions are delivered through the XD Insurance Processing Platform and the Nexsure® Agency Management Platform (Nexsure.com). The platforms are scalable, secure, cloud-based (SaaS), and engineered for the Web.

XDimensional's Corporate Headquarters are located at One Pointe Drive, Suite 500, Brea, CA 92821.

Media Contact:
Tim Hardine, Sr. Vice President
Phone: (714) 482-9590
Email: tim.hardine@xdti.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xdimensional-technologies-becomes-member-of-verisk-strategic-alliances-301080674.html

SOURCE XDimensional Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
10:31aVERISK ANALYTICS : XDimensional Technologies Becomes Member of Verisk Strategic ..
PR
06/12VERISK ANALYTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/28VERISK ANALYTICS : Commerce Signals Introduces Covid-19 Consumer Spending Impact..
AQ
05/27VERISK ANALYTICS : Offers Insurers and Lenders Four-Month, Complimentary Access ..
AQ
05/26VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/21Xactware App Enables Contractors to Create Bids Faster, Potentially Win More ..
GL
05/19New Verisk Data Exchange™ Integration for Insurance Telematics Now Avai..
GL
05/12VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/12Texas Department of Insurance to Deploy Verisk's Mozart Form Composer
GL
05/08VERISK ANALYTICS : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group