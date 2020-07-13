Verisk Analytics : to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2020 Results on August 4, 2020

Log in
07/13/2020 | 09:06am EDT
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2020 Results on August 4, 2020

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2020 - Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services, will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk's management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (5:30 a.m. PDT, 1:30 p.m. BST). All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-877-755-3792 for U.S./Canada participants or 512-961-6560 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-855-859-2056 for U.S./Canada participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants using Conference ID #8981659.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk
201-469-4327
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Media
Joe Madden
Verisk Public Relations
201-232-4486
joseph.madden@verisk.com

Disclaimer

Verisk Analytics Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 13:05:00 UTC
