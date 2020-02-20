Log in
Verisk CEO Scott Stephenson to Present at 2020 CEO Investor Forum

02/20/2020 | 10:01am EST

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today that Scott Stephenson, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will present at the 2020 CEO Investor Forum (CIF) at 2 p.m. ET Monday, February 24. Stephenson will provide an overview of Verisk’s business strategy and the company’s approach to balancing strong growth with a commitment to a responsible environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework.

Stephenson will share with investors the global trends Verisk is tracking, including the increasing demand for data analytics, the opportunities and risks of automation, and the challenge of scalability as we transition from fossil fuel energy to alternative sources.

In addition, Stephenson will discuss how Verisk harnesses its data analytics to help mitigate global risks in the climate and energy arenas as well as in other areas of concern, such as cyber exposure and building and fire safety. Stephenson will also highlight some of the company’s ESG-related milestones, including balancing 100 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions through investments in purposeful energy reduction initiatives, renewable energy certificates, and carbon offsets.

“Verisk welcomes the increased expectations of stakeholders for businesses to play a larger role in making a positive impact on the world. We’re committed to achieving sustained growth while acting responsibly and innovating so our customers can make more informed decisions about risks that affect millions of people around the world each day,” said Stephenson. “We believe that profit and purpose are compatible, and we take steps such as leveraging our own climate change research to inform our customers’ ESG strategies and investments as well as our own.”

The CIF provides a platform for select CEOs to share their companies’ long-term plans for sustainable value creation through financial and ESG strategies. The event is hosted by Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and attracts an institutional investor audience that represents a combined $25 trillion in assets under management.

To watch Stephenson’s presentation, join the live webcast.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.


Contact:
Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
917-639-4903
Brett.Garrison@edelman.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
