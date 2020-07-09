Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS

(VRSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verisk Launches Program to Help Insurers Serve Micro-Business Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Jersey City, NJ, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, has launched a new Micro-Businessowners (Micro-BOP) insurance program to help insurers cover the unique risks of small businesses that are often part of the gig economy, run out of a home or shared work space, and staffed by four or fewer employees. 

Verisk’s Micro-BOP Program is a streamlined version of its Businessowners Program and provides only the property and liability coverages that the smallest of businesses typically need. Instead of offering coverage for a property at a specific address, the Micro-BOP Program features business personal property coverage that is mobile in nature, whether such property is in a home, shared-office space, or other location. 

“Micro-businesses have continued to thrive during the past few months, as many people have found opportunities in the gig economy, from home-based production of face masks to tutoring and yoga instruction moving online,” said William Mauro, vice president and head of commercial lines coverage for ISO, a Verisk business. “But these types of entrepreneurs often don’t need the typical business insurance. Our new program enables insurers to meet the needs of today’s micro-businesses and begin relationships with them as they grow into larger businesses.”

Many micro-businesses are joining local business organizations to help them grow. At the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey, more than 10 percent of its 700 businesses operate out of homes and shared workspaces.

“The owners of home and shared-space businesses face significant risks and may not often fully consider their need for commercial insurance or may not be able to afford it," said Maria L. Nieves, president and chief executive officer of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce. “Verisk’s Micro-BOP Program enables insurers to offer streamlined and relevant coverage to this growing market and will help ensure that small businesses of all sizes have policies that meet their needs.” 

For more information about Verisk’s Micro-BOP Program, visit the Micro-BOP website.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index and part of the Nasdaq 100 Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

Contact:
Joseph Madden
201-232-4486
Joseph.Madden@verisk.com

Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
212-639-4903
Brett.Garrison@edelman.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
11:11aVerisk Launches Program to Help Insurers Serve Micro-Business Market
GL
09:42aNATIONWIDE : Joins the Verisk Data Exchange™ to Drive Usage-Based Insuranc..
PR
06/29VERISK ANALYTICS : July 4th Holiday Cargo Theft Trends and Security Tips from Ca..
PU
06/29July 4th Holiday Cargo Theft Trends and Security Tips from CargoNet, a Verisk..
GL
06/23VERISK ANALYTICS : XDimensional Technologies Becomes Member of Verisk Strategic ..
PR
06/12VERISK ANALYTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/28VERISK ANALYTICS : Commerce Signals Introduces Covid-19 Consumer Spending Impact..
AQ
05/27VERISK ANALYTICS : Offers Insurers and Lenders Four-Month, Complimentary Access ..
AQ
05/26VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/21Xactware App Enables Contractors to Create Bids Faster, Potentially Win More ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 774 M - -
Net income 2020 669 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 28 043 M 28 043 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 9 180
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 168,25 $
Last Close Price 172,83 $
Spread / Highest target 9,93%
Spread / Average Target -2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Foskett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS15.73%28 043
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-8.48%11 521
OTSUKA CORPORATION31.66%10 161
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-12.87%9 789
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.36.14%6 250
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.28.02%5 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group