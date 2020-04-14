Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verisk Analytics    VRSK

VERISK ANALYTICS

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/13 04:00:00 pm
144.16 USD   -2.77%
07:01aVerisk to Announce Fiscal First-Quarter 2020 Results on May 5, 2020
GL
04/13VERISK ANALYTICS : Supporting Customers through COVID-19
AQ
04/09Supporting Customers through COVID-19
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verisk to Announce Fiscal First-Quarter 2020 Results on May 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (5:30 a.m. PDT, 1:30 p.m. BST). All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-877-755-3792 for U.S./Canada participants or 512-961-6560 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-855-859-2056 for U.S./Canada participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants using Conference ID #3897875.

About Verisk  
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.


Contact:

Investor Relations  
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk 
201-469-4327 
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Media 
Leo Wood
Edelman (for Verisk)
212-738-6130
verisk@edelman.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERISK ANALYTICS
07:01aVerisk to Announce Fiscal First-Quarter 2020 Results on May 5, 2020
GL
04/13VERISK ANALYTICS : Supporting Customers through COVID-19
AQ
04/09Supporting Customers through COVID-19
GL
03/12VERISK ANALYTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company Licenses FAST Insurance Components to..
GL
03/09AER Licenses UCAR System to Boost Use of GNSS Satellite Data
GL
03/04Verisk Expands Inspection Collaboration Tool, OneXperience, to Commercial Lin..
GL
03/03Next Gear Solutions Announces Renewed Xactware Integration
NE
03/02Verisk Financial | G2 Partners with KYC SiteScan to Provide Enhanced Merchant..
GL
02/28VERISK ANALYTICS : Is Launching New Analytics Platform for Life Insurance Underw..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 819 M
EBIT 2020 980 M
Net income 2020 669 M
Debt 2020 2 674 M
Yield 2020 0,64%
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,26x
EV / Sales2021 8,58x
Capitalization 23 419 M
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 163,82  $
Last Close Price 144,16  $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee M. Shavel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Foskett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS-3.47%23 419
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-3.80%9 658
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.52%8 607
OTSUKA CORPORATION-0.54%8 128
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.1.63%5 430
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.0.03%4 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group