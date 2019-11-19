Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Veritas Farms, Inc.    VFRM

VERITAS FARMS, INC.

(VFRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritas Farms Receives Award for Upcoming Line of Full Spectrum CBD Pet Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:25am EST

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM)  (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that they unveiled their upcoming line of full spectrum hemp oil infused pet products at the ERCM Hemp Derived Pet Products Showcase held on Nov 4th – 6th, 2019, in Cape Coral, Florida. Veritas Farms won second place for best product for its upcoming line of chewable full spectrum hemp oil pet products. 

“We are very happy with the reception our upcoming line of pet products received in Florida,” explained Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms. He continued “It is estimated that around 10% of all hemp and CBD products will be designed for pets in the future and we believe that our full spectrum hemp oil line for pets is going to become a considerable segment of our product line.”

The Company also met with key decision makers from multiple national chain pet retailers with the goal of securing distribution partners for its upcoming pet line.

Hemp derived pet products are set to become an important part of the overall CBD and hemp sector. The CBD industry as a whole is expected to be worth approximately $24 billion by 2023, according to Brightfield Group, and pet sales are expected to count for approximately 7% of the sales volume. 

Over the coming months, the Company will be announcing further details about its line of full spectrum hemp products for pets and its anticipated launch date.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids.  The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.  

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors.  All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity.  The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

Toll-Free: (888) 549-7888

E-mail: ir@theveritasfarms.com

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/theveritasfarms

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERITAS FARMS, INC.
07:25aVeritas Farms Receives Award for Upcoming Line of Full Spectrum CBD Pet Produ..
GL
11/18Veritas Farms Brings Its Billboard Campaign to Times Square
GL
11/15VERITAS FARMS : Reports Record 165% Increase in Q3 2019 Revenue from Q3 2018, as..
AQ
11/14VERITAS FARMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
11/12Veritas Farms Launches Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Topical Products in Bi-Mart
GL
11/07Veritas Farms Hosts Buyer and Media Launch Event Tonight in New York for Its ..
GL
11/06Veritas Farms Secures Distribution Partnership with Winn-Dixie; Veritas Farms..
GL
11/05Veritas Farms Announces Launch of Premium Cosmetic Line, Veritas Beauty, at B..
GL
11/04VERITAS FARMS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/31Veritas Farms Releases Cutting-edge Sports Cream Infused with Full Spectrum H..
GL
More news
Chart VERITAS FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritas Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander M. Salgado Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dave Smith Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Pelletier Chief Financial Officer
Erduis Sanabria Director & Executive Vice President
Bao T. Doan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITAS FARMS, INC.0.00%50
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.56%354 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.63%259 443
MERCK AND COMPANY10.10%214 194
PFIZER-14.73%205 980
NOVARTIS19.39%204 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group