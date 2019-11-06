Log in
Veritas Farms Secures Distribution Partnership with Winn-Dixie; Veritas Farms Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Products to be Featured in 152 Winn-Dixie Supermarkets

11/06/2019 | 07:22am EST

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that its ingestible and topical Veritas Farms™ brand products will be featured in 152 Winn-Dixie supermarkets in Florida and South Carolina.

Veritas Farms™ full spectrum hemp oil products available at Winn-Dixie supermarkets include tinctures, capsules, gummies, salves, lotions and pet tinctures.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, “We are excited to grow our grocery chain presence by partnering with Southeastern Grocers to feature our Veritas Farms™ brand products in their Winn-Dixie supermarkets. As a highly regarded grocery retailer, Southeastern Grocers’ entrance into the full spectrum hemp oil category in conjunction with Veritas Farms further signals the growing significance of the category, and Veritas Farms’ ability to capitalize on retail chain opportunities.” Mr. Salgado concluded, “We look forward to working with and supporting Winn-Dixie’s full spectrum hemp oil category.”

This partnership builds upon Veritas Farms’ impressive and expanding distribution network and we anticipate that it will enable us to continue to generate significant growth during the balance of the fourth quarter of 2019 and into the start of 2020.

For additional information regarding Veritas Farms, Inc. and to purchase our products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids.  The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.  

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors.  All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity.  The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact
888-549-7888
ir@theveritasfarms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
