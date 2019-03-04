Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Veritas Pharma Inc    VRT   CA92347A2056

VERITAS PHARMA INC

(VRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE -- Veritas Pharma to Commence Legal Proceedings Against Liht Cannabis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:11pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT; OTC: VRTHF; and Frankfurt: 2VP) (“Veritas” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a claim and is commencing legal proceedings against Liht Cannabis Corp. ("Liht") (formerly Marapharm Ventures Inc.) to recover a loan made by Veritas to Liht in the amount of $1,000,000.00 plus accrued interest. The loan is in default and Veritas has made demand for repayment but Liht has refused to make repayment.

About Veritas Pharma Inc.
Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging pharmaceutical and IP development company, who, through its 100% owned subsidiary Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. (“CTL“), is advancing the science behind medical cannabis. It is the Company’s aim, through its investment in CTL, to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for clinical data to support medical marijuana claims. CTL’s unique value proposition uses a low-cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value and speed-to-market. Veritas’ investment in CTL is led by a strong management team, bringing together veteran academic pharmacologists, anesthetists & chemists. The Company’s commercial mission is to patent protect IP (cultivars & strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion-dollar markets according to Deloitte’s Insights and Opportunities.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

For more information, please visit our website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter McFadden"
Peter McFadden
Interim Chief Executive Officer & CFO

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Investor and Public Relations Contact
Veritas Pharma Inc.
Sam Eskandari
Telephone: +1.416.918.6785
Email: ir@veritaspharmainc.com
Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Logo.PNG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERITAS PHARMA INC
02:11pUPDATE -- Veritas Pharma to Commence Legal Proceedings Against Liht Cannabis
GL
01:33pVeritas Pharma to Commence Legal Proceedings Against Liht Cannabis
GL
02/23VERITAS PHARMA : Enrolls First Patient in Clinical Study to Assess Pain Control ..
AQ
02/22Veritas Enrolls First Patient in Clinical Study to Assess Pain Control with L..
GL
More news
Chart VERITAS PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Veritas Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lui Franciosi President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter McFadden Chief Financial Officer
M. Scott Alexander Medical Director
Lorne Mark Roseborough Director
Blair Lowther Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITAS PHARMA INC750.00%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP70.80%16 083
AURORA CANNABIS INC43.36%7 445
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.6.65%5 981
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 462
CRONOS GROUP INC101.32%3 830
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.