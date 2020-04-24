Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Veritas Pharma Inc.    VRT   CA92347A2056

VERITAS PHARMA INC.

(VRT)
News 
News

Veritas Pharma Announces New Appointments to the Board of Directors

04/24/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT) (OTC Pink: VRTHF) (FSE: 2VPA) ("Veritas" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has appointed Lorne Mark Roseborough as Chairman of the Board. The Company also wishes to announce the appointment of Sharon Blady as Director. As former Minister of Health in Manitoba, Ms. Blady brings a wide range of experience and expertise in effectively navigating health issues and addressing alternative options for healthcare solutions which the company feels is beneficial to its growth.

About Veritas Pharma

Veritas Pharma Inc. has developed some intellectual property relating to various cannabis strains. It is the Company's aim to advance the science behind medical cannabis, by developing the most effective cannabis based treatments for specific disease conditions and acquire income producing assets in the cannabis industry. The Company's mission is to commercialize its proprietary cannabis products. In addition, Veritas aims to utilize its expertise to enter into mergers and acquisitions with various cannabis industry participants in order to generate revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VPA.

For more information, please visit our website: veritaspharmainc.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter McFadden"
Peter McFadden
Interim Chief Executive Officer & CFO

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Investor and Public Relations Contact

Veritas Pharma Inc.
Telephone: +1.416.918.6785
Email: ir@veritaspharmainc.com

Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54865


© Newsfilecorp 2020
