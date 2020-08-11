Log in
VERITE CO., LTD.

(9904)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/07
205 JPY   0.00%
VERITE : July 2020 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
2019VERITE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019VERITE CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Verite : July 2020 Flash Report vs. LY

08/11/2020 | 12:04am EDT

August 11, 2020

July 2020 Flash Report vs. LY

Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.

Representative : Jhaveri Arpan

Code : 9904 2nd Section, TSE)

Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 0454158870

https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html

2020

2021

Total

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2nd Q

1st H

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Q

2nd H

YTD

Sales

13.6%

21.6%

84.4%

43.2%

102.8%

102.8%

61.6%

61.6%

Total

Footfall

16.9%

26.0%

80.2%

43.0%

90.5%

90.5%

56.6%

56.6%

Company

Ave.

Customer

80.5%

82.8%

105.3%

100.5%

113.7%

113.7%

108.9%

108.9%

Spend

Sales

13.6%

21.3%

87.1%

43.6%

103.4%

103.4%

62.3%

62.3%

Existing

Footfall

17.0%

26.3%

80.1%

43.0%

90.1%

90.1%

56.6%

56.6%

Store

Ave.

Customer

79.7%

81.0%

108.7%

101.5%

114.8%

114.8%

110.1%

110.1%

Spend

Unit : store Upper part : # stores in 2020/21 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY

2020

2021

The Number of Stores

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Number of stores

89

89

90

89

89

as of the end of month

+1

+1

2

3

+0

70

70

71

70

70

+2

+2

3

3

+1

3

3

3

3

3

-1

-1

-1

0

-1

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

15

15

15

15

15

0

0

0

0

0

Number of existing stores

84

84

84

85

82

Store Summary

July 19th ; Verite Hikarigaoka store temporarily closed due to renovation.

Monthly Summary

All stores have resumed operations since June 1st due to the cancellation of the emergency declaration, however, 13 stores out of 89 stores have reduced store hours as of the end of July.

Reducing store hours information as of the end of July

Verite

12

out of

70 stores

Maharaja

1

out of

3 stores

MiMiKaZaRi

0

out of

1 store

Velicia

0

out of

15 stores

Disclaimer

Verite Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 04:03:01 UTC
