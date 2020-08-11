Verite : July 2020 Flash Report vs. LY

August 11, 2020
July 2020 Flash Report vs. LY
Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.
Representative : Jhaveri Arpan
（Code : 9904 2nd Section, TSE)
Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 045（415）8870
https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
1st Q
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
2nd Q
|
1st H
|
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
3rd Q
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
4th Q
|
2nd H
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
13.6%
|
21.6%
|
84.4%
|
43.2%
|
102.8%
|
|
|
102.8%
|
61.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61.6%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footfall
|
|
16.9%
|
26.0%
|
80.2%
|
43.0%
|
90.5%
|
|
|
90.5%
|
56.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56.6%
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer
|
|
80.5%
|
82.8%
|
105.3%
|
100.5%
|
113.7%
|
|
|
113.7%
|
108.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.9%
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
13.6%
|
21.3%
|
87.1%
|
43.6%
|
103.4%
|
|
|
103.4%
|
62.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.3%
|
Existing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footfall
|
|
17.0%
|
26.3%
|
80.1%
|
43.0%
|
90.1%
|
|
|
90.1%
|
56.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56.6%
|
Store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer
|
|
79.7%
|
81.0%
|
108.7%
|
101.5%
|
114.8%
|
|
|
114.8%
|
110.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110.1%
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2020/21 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
The Number of Stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
89
|
89
|
90
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as of the end of month
|
+1
|
+1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
70
|
71
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2
|
+2
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of existing stores
|
84
|
84
|
84
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store Summary
・July 19th ; Verite Hikarigaoka store temporarily closed due to renovation.
Monthly Summary
All stores have resumed operations since June 1st due to the cancellation of the emergency declaration, however, 13 stores out of 89 stores have reduced store hours as of the end of July.
Reducing store hours information as of the end of July
|
Verite
|
12
|
out of
|
70 stores
|
Maharaja
|
1
|
out of
|
3 stores
|
MiMiKaZaRi
|
0
|
out of
|
1 store
|
Velicia
|
0
|
out of
|
15 stores