Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veritex Holdings Inc    VBTX

VERITEX HOLDINGS INC (VBTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or "the Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2018 results after the close of the market on Monday, October 22, 2018. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website, www.veritexbank.com. The Company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zgngdw7i and will receive a unique pin number, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, www.veritexbank.com. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #2178309. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until October 30, 2018.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Media Contact:
LaVonda Renfro
972-349-6200
lrenfro@veritexbank.com

Investor Relations:
Susan Caudle
972-349-6132
scaudle@veritexbank.com

Veritex Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERITEX HOLDINGS INC
11:01pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter Earnings Release and ..
GL
08/01VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Green Bancorp Inc. Acquisition
PR
07/25VERITEX : Announces Merger with Green Bancorp, Inc., Creating a Premier Texas Co..
AQ
07/24VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial State..
AQ
07/24Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Merger with Green Bancorp, Inc., Creating a ..
GL
07/24Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/24VERITEX HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 10 pm (10/05/2018) 
10/04CHEF +6.3% on move to SmallCap 600; FTNT to S&P 500 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
07/24Veritex Holdings (VBTX) CEO Malcolm Holland on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/24Veritex Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 M
EBIT 2018 64,8 M
Net income 2018 43,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,88
P/E ratio 2019 15,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 725 M
Chart VERITEX HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Veritex Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITEX HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Malcolm Holland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noreen E. Skelly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Bryan Chief Information Officer
Blake Bozman Independent Director
Mark Charles Griege Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITEX HOLDINGS INC8.70%725
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.