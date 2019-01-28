Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veritex Holdings Inc    VBTX

VERITEX HOLDINGS INC (VBTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/28 04:00:00 pm
24.195 USD   +2.65%
04:58pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Buyback Program
GL
04:56pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
GL
01/23VERITEX HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:56pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after February 21, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2019. This is the first common stock dividend declared by the Board of Directors of the Company and reflects the strength of the Company's performance over the last fiscal year and the higher level of organic capital generation that resulted from the lower effective tax rates in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding Veritex's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, including the expected payment date of its common stock dividend. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “continue,” “positions,” “prospects” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may”, or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Veritex assumes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Media Contact:
LaVonda Renfro
972-349-6200
lrenfro@veritexbank.com

Investor Relations:
Susan Caudle
972-349-6132
scaudle@veritexbank.com

Veritex Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERITEX HOLDINGS INC
04:58pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Buyback Program
GL
04:56pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
GL
01/23VERITEX HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
01/10Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and..
GL
01/02VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Cha..
AQ
01/02VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Cha..
AQ
01/01VERITEX : Bank Completes Acquisition of Green Bank and is Now One of the 10 Larg..
BU
01/01Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Green Bank and Is Now One of ..
GL
2018VERITEX : Receives Regulatory Approval for Green Bancorp, Inc. Merger
AQ
2018VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 59,3 M
Net income 2018 40,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,25
P/E ratio 2019 11,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart VERITEX HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Veritex Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITEX HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,3 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Malcolm Holland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terry S. Earley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Bryan Chief Information Officer
Mark Charles Griege Independent Director
John Sughrue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITEX HOLDINGS INC10.24%571
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.91%343 814
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%287 082
BANK OF AMERICA20.05%286 017
WELLS FARGO8.79%235 974
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%234 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.