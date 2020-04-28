Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veritex Holdings, Inc.    VBTX

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.

(VBTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Operating Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

DALLAS, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people and changed our lives in ways we could not have anticipated,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those people personally affected and dealing with this awful virus.  Needless to say, we have focused on maintaining a safe work environment while continuing to meet the needs of our clients.  Our company was an active participant in the Payroll Protection Plan.  I am very proud of how our team embraced this challenge and delivered much needed financial help to our small business community.  Despite the challenging environment we find ourselves in, our company continues to operate profitably, efficiently and with a spirit of commitment to our shareholders and other key stakeholders.”

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared to $29.1 million, or $0.56 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $7.4 million, or $0.13 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019;
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings1 totaled $39.1 million, compared to $42.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $46.4 million or the quarter ended March 31, 2019;
  • Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments was $35.7 million as a result of disruptions in the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economic forecasts that drive the Company’s current expected credit loss model;
  • Net loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse, increased $116.2 million, or 8.1% annualized;
  • Efficiency ratio was 47.61% for the first quarter of 2020;
  • On March 16, 2020, Veritex suspended its stock buyback program; however, in the first quarter of 2020, Veritex repurchased 2,002,211 shares of its outstanding common stock under its stock buyback program for an aggregate of $49.6 million; and
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 payable on May 21, 2020.

Financial Highlights

 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
GAAP   
Net income$4,134  $29,051 
Diluted EPS0.08  0.56 
Return on average assets20.20% 1.43%
Efficiency ratio47.61  47.12 
Book value per common share$23.19  $23.32 
Non-GAAP1   
Operating net income$4,134  $30,294 
Diluted operating EPS0.08  0.58 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating net revenue39,107  42,068 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1.94  2.07 
Operating return on average assets20.20  1.49 
Operating efficiency ratio47.61  45.67 
Tangible book value per common share$14.39  $14.73 
1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the global economy and the communities which we serve. In response to the pandemic, we have implemented our operational response and preparedness plan which includes dispersion of critical operational processes, increased monitoring focused on higher risk operations, enhanced remote access security and further restricted internet access, enhanced security around wire transfer execution and flexible scheduling provided to those that are unable to work from home. Additionally, we are focused on taking care of our clients and communities who may be experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, including our loan deferment program and participation in the Paycheck Protection Program designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $67.4 million and net interest margin was 3.67% compared to $69.9 million and 3.81%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The $2.5 million decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $4.6 million decrease in interest income on loans offset by a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in yields earned on loan balances, partially offset by decreases in the average rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificate and other time deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2020. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 1.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased by $5.5 million from $72.9 million to $67.4 million and net interest margin decreased by 50 basis points from 4.17% to 3.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $7.9 million decrease in interest income on loans, partially offset by a $3.8 million decrease in interest earned on  interest-bearing demand and savings deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net interest margin decreased 50 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in yields earned on loan balances, partially offset by decreases in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 1.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 1.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $7.2 million, an increase of $115 thousand, or 1.6%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $751 thousand increase in gain on asset disposals and a $438 thousand decrease in loss on sales of investment securities, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in loan fees earned during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $1.2 million, or 14.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in gain on sales of loans and a $832 thousand decrease in loan fees, partially offset by a $772 thousand decrease in loss on sales of investment securities during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $35.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $36.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $739 thousand, or 2.0%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $918 thousand decrease in merger and acquisition expenses. Merger and acquisition expenses recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2019 were primarily related to residual legal, retention, taxes, and other expenses following our acquisition of Green Bancorp, Inc. (“Green”).  There were no merger and acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $31.4 million, or 46.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $31.2 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses. Merger and acquisition expenses recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2019 were mainly driven by an increase in stock-based compensation due to the accelerated vesting of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options of $17.7 million, severance payments of $7.6 million and legal and professional fees of $4.8 million in connection with our acquisition of Green.  There were no merger and acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $6.2 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $304.7 million, or 20.53% annualized, compared to December 31, 2019. The net increase was the result of Veritex's growth strategy and a $187.5 million increase in mortgage warehouse driven by low interest rates.

Total deposits were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $94.4 million, or 1.6%, compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $118.1 million and $7.2 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, offset by an increase of $30.9 million in certificates and other time deposits, due to normal course of business.

Asset Quality and Adoption of ASU 2016-13

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets totaled $51.3 million, or 0.60% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $39.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. The Company had a net recovery of $236 thousand for the quarter.

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”), which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) methodology. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loan receivables and held-to-maturity debt securities. It also applies to off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance (loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments) and net investments in leases recognized by a lessor in accordance with ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). In addition, ASU 2016-13 made changes to the accounting for available-for-sale debt securities. One such change is to require credit losses to be presented as an allowance rather than as a write-down on available-for-sale debt securities that management does not intend to sell or believes that it is more likely than not they will be required to sell.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost, net investments in leases and off-balance sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. The Company recorded a net increase in the allowance for credit losses of $39.1 million on January 1, 2020, which was primarily driven by the allowance for credit loss required on recently acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated loans that have not required an allowance under the incurred loss model.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $31.8 million, compared to $3.5 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in the recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the incorporated change in the economic forecasts used in the CECL model late in the first quarter of 2020 to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 31, 2020, as compared to our initial adoption of CECL. In the first quarter of 2020, we also recorded a $3.9 million provision for unfunded commitments which was also attributable to the change in the economic forecasts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse, was 1.73%, 0.52% and 0.38% of total loans at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Income Taxes

Income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 totaled $684 thousand, compared to an income tax expense of $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately (19.8)% and 21.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a net discrete tax benefit of $1.4 million primarily associated with the recognition of excess tax benefit realized on share-based payment awards. The effective tax rate prior to discrete tax adjustments was 22.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Dividend Information

On April 28, 2020, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on or after May 21, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value, tangible book value per common share, operating net income, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aqy7st3q and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to access the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #7880587. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until May 6, 2020.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material.  Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates.  Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.  Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made.  Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sep 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2019
 (Dollars and shares in thousands)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):         
Basic EPS$0.08  $0.56  $0.52  $0.50  $0.14 
Diluted EPS0.08  0.56  0.51  0.49  0.13 
Book value per common share23.19  23.32  23.02  22.55  21.88 
Tangible book value per common share114.39  14.73  14.61  14.27  13.76 
          
Common Stock Data:         
Shares outstanding at period end49,557  51,064  52,373  53,457  54,563 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period50,725  51,472  52,915  53,969  54,293 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period51,056  52,263  53,873  54,929  55,439 
          
Summary of Credit Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.60% 0.50% 0.21% 0.54% 0.29%
Net charge-offs to average total outstanding    0.14    0.05 
          
Summary Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets20.20% 1.43% 1.36% 1.36% 0.38%
Return on average equity21.41  9.63  8.98  8.98  2.52 
Return on average tangible common equity1, 23.27  16.22  15.15  15.26  5.09 
Efficiency ratio47.61  47.12  43.67  51.49  82.30 
          
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:         
Diluted operating EPS1$0.08  $0.58  $0.53  $0.59  $0.59 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 21.94% 2.07% 2.26% 2.22% 2.40%
Operating return on average assets1, 20.20  1.49  1.42  1.63  1.69 
Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 23.27  16.87  15.78  18.09  18.81 
Operating efficiency ratio147.61  45.67  42.36  43.66  43.54 
          
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:         
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets14.56% 14.88% 15.11% 15.13% 15.92%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)9.49  10.17  10.33  10.47  10.57 
Common equity tier 1 capital9.53  10.60  10.82  11.32  11.07 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets9.92  11.02  11.26  11.77  11.50 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.48  13.10  12.26  12.80  12.45 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets18.81  10.01  10.17  10.08  10.02 
          
Veritex Bank Capital Ratios:         
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)10.83% 11.08% 10.64% 10.80% 10.65%
Common equity tier 1 capital11.31  12.00  11.61  12.16  11.61 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.31  12.00  11.61  12.16  11.61 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.37  12.44  12.00  12.54  11.93 
1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Annualized ratio.
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)

 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents$430,842  $251,550  $252,592  $265,822  $339,473 
Securities 1,117,804   997,330   1,023,393   1,020,279   950,671 
Other securities 112,775   84,063   85,007   76,016   70,429 
          
Loans held for sale15,048  14,080  10,715  7,524  8,002 
Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse371,161  183,628  233,577  200,017  114,158 
Loans held for investment5,853,735  5,737,577  5,654,027  5,731,833  5,663,721 
Total loans6,239,944  5,935,285  5,898,319  5,939,374  5,785,881 
Allowance for credit losses(100,983) (29,834) (26,243) (24,712) (21,603)
Bank-owned life insurance81,395  80,915  80,411  79,899  79,397 
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net116,056  118,536  118,449  115,373  119,354 
Other real estate owned7,720  5,995  4,625  1,748  151 
Intangible assets, net69,444  72,263  75,363  78,347  81,245 
Goodwill370,840  370,840  370,463  370,221  368,268 
Other assets85,787  67,994  80,504  87,739  74,965 
Branch assets held for sale        83,516 
Total assets$8,531,624  $7,954,937  $7,962,883  $8,010,106  $7,931,747 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,549,260  $1,556,500  $1,473,126  $1,476,668  $1,439,630 
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits2,536,865  2,654,972  2,528,293  2,646,154  2,617,117 
Certificates and other time deposits1,713,820  1,682,878  1,876,427  2,042,266  2,240,968 
Total deposits5,799,945  5,894,350  5,877,846  6,165,088  6,297,715 
Accounts payable and other liabilities56,339  37,427  45,475  44,414  42,621 
Accrued interest payable5,407  6,569  6,054  7,069  6,846 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank1,377,832  677,870  752,907  512,945  252,982 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes140,406  145,571  72,284  72,486  72,719 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase2,426  2,353  2,787  2,811  2,778 
Branch liabilities held for sale        62,381 
Total liabilities7,382,355  6,764,140  6,757,353  6,804,813  6,738,042 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock554  549  524  535  546 
Additional paid-in capital1,119,757  1,117,879  1,114,659  1,112,238  1,109,386 
Retained earnings127,812  147,911  125,344  104,652  84,559 
Accumulated other comprehensive income45,306  19,061  23,837  17,741  7,016 
Treasury stock(144,160) (94,603) (58,834) (29,873) (7,802)
Total stockholders’ equity1,149,269  1,190,797  1,205,530  1,205,293  1,193,705 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$8,531,624  $7,954,937  $7,962,883  $8,010,106  $7,931,747 
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)

 For the Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sep 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2019
Interest income:         
Loans, including fees$77,861  $82,469  $85,811  $86,786  $85,747 
Investment securities7,397  7,168  7,687  7,397  7,232 
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold871  1,285  1,329  1,372  1,554 
Other investments850  820  816  622  691 
Total interest income86,979  91,742  95,643  96,177  95,224 
Interest expense:         
Transaction and savings deposits6,552  8,203  10,381  11,405  10,366 
Certificates and other time deposits8,240  9,455  10,283  10,145  8,792 
Advances from FHLB2,879  2,661  3,081  2,187  2,055 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes1,903  1,559  1,024  998  1,094 
Total interest expense19,574  21,878  24,769  24,735  22,307 
Net interest income67,405  69,864  70,874  71,442  72,917 
Provision for credit losses31,776  3,493  9,674  3,335  5,012 
Provision for unfunded commitments3,881         
Net interest income after provisions31,748  66,371  61,200  68,107  67,905 
Noninterest income:         
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts3,642  3,728  3,667  3,422  3,517 
Loan fees845  1,921  2,252  1,932  1,677 
Loss on sales of investment securities  (438)   (642) (772)
Gain on sales of loans746  536  853  1,104  2,370 
Rental income551  371  369  373  368 
Other1,463  1,014  1,289  (155) 1,324 
Total noninterest income7,247  7,132  8,430  6,034  8,484 
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits18,870  18,917  17,530  17,459  18,885 
Occupancy and equipment4,273  4,198  4,044  4,014  4,129 
Professional and regulatory fees2,196  2,615  2,750  2,814  3,418 
Data processing and software expense2,089  1,880  2,252  2,309  1,924 
Marketing1,083  971  708  961  619 
Amortization of intangibles2,696  2,696  2,712  2,719  2,760 
Telephone and communications319  466  361  625  395 
Merger and acquisition expense  918  1,035  5,790  31,217 
Other4,019  3,623  3,238  3,205  3,646 
Total noninterest expense35,545  36,284  34,630  39,896  66,993 
Income before income tax expense3,450  37,219  35,000  34,245  9,396 
Income tax (benefit) expense(684) 8,168  7,595  7,369  1,989 
Net income$4,134  $29,051  $27,405  $26,876  $7,407 
          
Basic EPS$0.08  $0.56  $0.52  $0.50  $0.14 
Diluted EPS$0.08  $0.56  $0.51  $0.49  $0.13 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding50,725  51,472  52,915  53,969  54,293 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding51,056  52,263  53,873  54,929  55,439 
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans1$5,784,965  $76,527  5.32% $5,692,773  $80,779  5.63% $5,731,062  $84,194  5.96%
Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse163,646  1,334  3.28  191,132  1,690  3.51  119,781  1,553  5.26 
Securities1,038,954  7,397  2.86  1,004,342  7,168  2.83  926,347  7,232  3.17 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks308,546  871  1.14  312,530  1,285  1.63  264,138  1,554  2.39 
Other investments291,917  850  3.72  71,791  820  4.53  56,909  691  4.92 
Total interest-earning assets7,388,028  86,979  4.74  7,272,568  91,742  5.00  7,098,237  95,224  5.44 
Allowance for loan losses(44,270)     (27,564)     (20,065)    
Noninterest-earning assets782,024      798,501      763,095     
Total assets$8,125,782      $8,043,505      $7,841,267     
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$2,638,633  $6,552  1.00% $2,621,163  $8,203  1.24% $2,562,304  $10,366  1.64%
Certificates and other time deposits1,650,678  8,240  2.01  1,789,544  9,455  2.10  2,244,194  8,792  1.59 
Advances from FHLB937,901  2,879  1.23  726,352  2,661  1.45  310,697  2,055  2.68 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes145,189  1,903  5.27  118,193  1,559  5.23  75,813  1,094  5.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,372,401  19,574  1.47  5,255,252  21,878  1.65  5,193,008  22,307  1.74 
                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits1,523,702      1,540,406      1,427,970     
Other liabilities46,563      50,656      30,023     
Total liabilities6,942,666      6,846,314      6,651,001     
Stockholders’ equity1,183,116      1,197,191      1,190,266     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$8,125,782      $8,043,505      $7,841,267     
                  
Net interest rate spread3    3.27%     3.35%     3.70%
Net interest income  $67,405      $69,864      $72,917   
Net interest margin4    3.67%     3.81%     4.17%
 
1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $10,995, $10,643 and $7,709 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.
2 The Company historically reported dividend income in other noninterest income and has re-classed $678 of dividend income into other investments as of March 31, 2019 in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.
3 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31, 2019
Average yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans15.32% 5.63% 5.85% 5.92% 5.96%
Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse3.28  3.51  3.88  4.56  5.26 
Securities2.86  2.83  2.98  3.10  3.17 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks1.14  1.63  2.25  2.41  2.39 
Other investments3.72  4.53  4.50  4.19  4.92 
Total interest-earning assets4.74% 5.00% 5.26% 5.39% 5.44%
          
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits1.00% 1.24% 1.57% 1.69% 1.64%
Certificates and other time deposits2.01  2.10  2.09  1.93  1.59 
Advances from FHLB1.23  1.45  1.93  2.62  2.68 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes5.27  5.23  5.43  5.32  5.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.47% 1.65% 1.86% 1.90% 1.74%
          
Net interest rate spread23.27% 3.35% 3.40% 3.49% 3.70%
Net interest margin33.67% 3.81% 3.90% 4.00% 4.17%
 
1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $10,995, $10,643, $8,525, $8,140 and $7,709 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31, 2019
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits1.39% 1.59% 1.79% 1.79% 1.62%
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing1.02  1.18  1.36  1.38  1.25 
               

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

Loans Held for Investment (“LHI”) and Deposit Portfolio Composition

 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
LHI1                   
Commercial$1,777,603  30.4% $1,712,838  29.9% $1,711,256  30.3% $1,788,044  31.2% $1,812,670  32.0%
Real Estate:                   
Owner occupied commercial723,839  12.4  706,782  12.3  716,130  12.7  746,768  13.0  745,114  13.2 
Commercial1,828,386  31.2  1,784,201  31.1  1,710,510  30.3  1,727,525  30.1  1,701,443  30.0 
Construction and land566,470  9.7  629,374  11.0  623,622  11.0  543,850  9.5  514,709  9.1 
Farmland14,930  0.3  16,939  0.3  7,986  0.1  17,472  0.3  10,028  0.2 
1-4 family residential536,892  9.2  549,811  9.6  559,310  9.9  557,056  9.7  570,599  10.1 
Multi-family residential388,374  6.6  320,041  5.6  306,966  5.4  330,877  5.8  287,713  5.1 
Consumer15,771  0.2  17,457  0.2  18,113  0.3  20,562  0.4  21,767  0.3 
Total acquired LHI$5,852,265  100% $5,737,443  100% $5,653,893  100% $5,732,154  100% $5,664,043  100%
                    
Mortgage warehouse373,161    183,628    233,577    200,017    114,158   
                    
Total LHI2$6,225,426    $5,921,071    $5,887,470    $5,932,171    $5,778,201   
                    
Deposits1                   
Noninterest-bearing$1,549,260  26.7% $1,556,500  26.4% $1,473,126  25.1% $1,476,668  24.0% $1,439,630  22.9%
Interest-bearing transaction306,641  5.3  388,877  6.6  373,997  6.4  373,982  6.1  334,868  5.3 
Money market2,143,874  37.0  2,180,017  37.0  2,066,315  35.2  2,178,274  35.3  2,169,049  34.4 
Savings86,350  1.5  86,078  1.5  87,981  1.5  93,898  1.5  113,200  1.8 
Certificates and other time deposits1,713,820  29.5  1,682,878  28.6  1,876,427  31.8  2,042,266  33.1  2,240,968  35.6 
Total deposits$5,799,945  100% $5,894,350  100% $5,877,846  100% $6,165,088  100% $6,297,715  100%
                    
Loan to Deposit Ratio107.3%   100.5%   100.2%   96.2%   91.8%  
                    
Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding mortgage warehouse100.9%   97.3%   96.2%   93.0%   89.9%  
 
1 LHI and deposit portfolio composition exclude assets and liabilities held for sale as of March 31, 2019.
2 Total LHI does not include deferred costs of $1.5 million at March 31, 2020, $134 thousand at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and deferred fees of $321 thousand at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

 For the Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets (“NPAs”):         
Nonaccrual loans$38,836   $29,779   $10,172   $15,733   $18,683  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due14,764   3,660   2,194   25,774   4,303  
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)43,600   33,439   12,366   41,507   22,986  
Other real estate owned7,720   5,995   4,625   1,748   151  
Total NPAs$51,320   $39,434   $16,991   $43,255   $23,137  
          
Charge-offs:         
Residential$   $   $   $(157)  $  
Commercial      (8,101)  (143)  (2,654) 
Consumer(68)  (48)  (113)  (30)  (74) 
Total charge-offs(68)  (48)  (8,214)  (330)  (2,728) 
          
Recoveries:         
Residential1   5      54   8  
Commercial29   135   71   10   10  
Consumer274   6      40   46  
Total recoveries304   146   71   104   64  
          
Net charge-offs$236   $98   $(8,143)  $(226)  $(2,664) 
          
CECL transition adjustment$39,137   $   $   $   $  
          
Allowance for credit  losses (“ACL”) at end of period$100,983   $29,834    $26,243    $24,712    $21,603   
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
NPAs to total assets0.60 % 0.50 % 0.21 % 0.54 % 0.29 %
NPLs to total LHI, excluding mortgage warehouse0.75   0.58   0.22   0.72   0.41  
ACL to total LHI, excluding mortgage warehouse1.73   0.52   0.46   0.43   0.38  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding      0.14      0.05  
 
1 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due.
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (“GAAP”), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

 As of
 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity         
Total stockholders' equity$1,149,269  $1,190,797  $1,205,530  $1,205,293  $1,193,705 
Adjustments:         
Goodwill(370,840) (370,840) (370,463) (370,221) (368,268)
Core deposit intangibles(65,112) (67,563) (70,014) (72,465) (74,916)
Tangible common equity$713,317  $752,394  $765,053  $762,607  $750,521 
Common shares outstanding49,557  51,064  52,373  53,457  54,563 
          
Book value per common share$23.19  $23.32  $23.02  $22.55  $21.88 
Tangible book value per common share$14.39  $14.73  $14.61  $14.27  $13.76 
                    

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

 As of
 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity         
Total stockholders' equity$1,149,269   $1,190,797   $1,205,530   $1,205,293   $1,193,705  
Adjustments:         
Goodwill(370,840)  (370,840)  (370,463)  (370,221)  (368,268) 
Core deposit intangibles(65,112)  (67,563)  (70,014)  (72,465)  (74,916) 
Tangible common equity$713,317   $752,394   $765,053   $762,607   $750,521  
Tangible Assets         
Total assets$8,531,624   $7,954,937   $7,962,883   $8,010,106   $7,931,747  
Adjustments:         
Goodwill(370,840)  (370,840)  (370,463)  (370,221)  (368,268) 
Core deposit intangibles(65,112)  (67,563)  (70,014)  (72,465)  (74,916) 
Tangible Assets$8,095,672   $7,516,534   $7,522,406   $7,567,420   $7,488,563  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets8.81 % 10.01 % 10.17 % 10.08 % 10.02 %
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) return as net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

 For the Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles         
Net income$4,134   $29,051   $27,405   $26,876   $7,407  
Adjustments:         
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles2,451   2,451   2,451   2,451   2,477  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate515   515   515   515   520  
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of intangibles$6,070   $30,987   $29,341   $28,812   $9,364  
          
Average Tangible Common Equity         
Total average stockholders' equity$1,183,116   $1,197,191   $1,210,147   $1,200,632   $1,190,266  
Adjustments:         
Average goodwill(370,840)  (370,463)  (370,224)  (369,255)  (366,795) 
Average core deposit intangibles(66,439)  (68,913)  (71,355)  (73,875)  (76,727) 
Average tangible common equity$745,837   $757,815   $768,568   $757,502   $746,744  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)3.27 % 16.22 % 15.15 % 15.26 % 5.09 %
 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Net Income, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Net Income, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating net income as net income plus loss on sale of securities available for sale, net, plus loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets, plus lease exit costs, net, plus branch closure expenses, plus one-time issuance of shares to all employees, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus re-measurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, plus other merger and acquisition discrete tax items. We calculate (b) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (c) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (d) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization.) We calculate (e) operating efficiency ratio as non interest expense plus adjustments to operating non interest expense divided by (i) non interest income plus adjustments to operating non interest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

 For the Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Operating Earnings         
Net income$4,134  $29,051  $27,405  $26,876  $7,407 
Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net  438    642  772 
Plus: Loss on sale of disposed branch assets1      359   
Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses  918  1,035  5,431  31,217 
Operating pre-tax income4,134  30,407  28,440  33,308  39,396 
Less: Tax impact of adjustments  (23) 217  1,351  6,717 
Plus: Other M&A tax items2  829  406  277   
Plus: Discrete tax adjustments3  (965)      
Operating earnings$4,134  $30,294  $28,629  $32,234  $32,679 
          
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding51,056  52,263  53,873  54,929  55,439 
Diluted EPS$0.08  $0.56  $0.51  $0.49  $0.13 
Diluted operating EPS0.08  0.58  0.53  0.59  0.59 
               
1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.
2 Other M&A tax items of $829 thousand, $406 thousand and $277 thousand recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, relate to permanent tax expense recognized by the Company as a result of deduction limitations on compensation paid to covered employees in excess of the 162(m) limitation directly due to change-in-control payments made to covered employees in connection with the Green acquisition.
3 Discrete tax adjustments of $965 thousand were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to the Company recording a net tax benefit of $1.6 million as a result of the Company settling an audit with the IRS. The Company released an uncertain tax position reserve that was assumed in the Green acquisition resulting in a $2.2 million tax benefit, offset by tax expense totaling $598 thousand that were recorded due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act rate change on deferred tax assets resulting from the IRS audit settlement.  The net IRS settlement was offset by various discrete, non-recurring tax expenses totaling $0.6 million.
 


 For the Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings         
Net income$4,134   $29,051   $27,405   $26,876   $7,407  
Plus: (Benefit) provision for income taxes(684)  8,168   7,595   7,369   1,989  
Pus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments35,657   3,493   9,674   3,335   5,012  
Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net   438      642   772  
Plus: Loss on sale of disposed branch assets1         359     
Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses   918   1,035   5,431   31,217  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings$39,107   $42,068   $45,709   $44,012   $46,397  
          
Average total assets$8,125,782   $8,043,505   $8,009,377   $7,937,319   $7,841,267  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets21.94 % 2.07 % 2.26 % 2.22 % 2.40 %
          
Average total assets$8,125,782   $8,043,505   $8,009,377   $7,937,319   $7,841,267  
Return on average assets20.20 % 1.43 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.38 %
Operating return on average assets20.20   1.49   1.42   1.63   1.69  
          
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles         
Operating net income$4,134   $30,294   $28,629   $32,234   $32,679  
Adjustments:         
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles2,451   2,451   2,451   2,451   2,477  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate515   515   515   515   520  
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles$6,070   $32,230   $30,565   $34,170   $34,636  
          
Average Tangible Common Equity         
Total average stockholders' equity$1,183,116   $1,197,191   $1,210,147   $1,200,632   $1,190,266  
Adjustments:         
Less: Average goodwill(370,840)  (370,463)  (370,224)  (369,255)  (366,795) 
Less: Average core deposit intangibles(66,439)  (68,913)  (71,355)  (73,875)  (76,727) 
Average tangible common equity$745,837   $757,815   $768,568   $757,502   $746,744  
Operating return on average tangible common equity23.27 % 16.87 % 15.78 % 18.09 % 18.81 %
          
Efficiency ratio47.61 % 47.12 % 43.67 % 51.49 % 82.30 %
Operating efficiency ratio47.61 % 45.67 % 42.36 % 43.66 % 43.54 %
                    
1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.
2 Annualized ratio.
Media Contact:
LaVonda Renfro
972-349-6200
lrenfro@veritexbank.com

Investor Relations:
Susan Caudle
972-349-6132
scaudle@veritexbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.
04:58pVERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
GL
04:42pVeritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Operating Results
GL
04/13Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release..
GL
03/13Veritex holdings, inc. announces extension of exchange offer
GL
02/28VERITEX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/05VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28VERITEX HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28Veritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 287 M
EBIT 2020 144 M
Net income 2020 96,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,42%
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,63x
Capitalization 768 M
Chart VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,20  $
Last Close Price 15,50  $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Malcolm Holland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry S. Earley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Bryan Chief Information Officer
Mark Charles Griege Lead Independent Director
John Sughrue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.-46.79%768
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%288 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%251 709
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 614
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%199 879
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%133 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group