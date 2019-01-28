Log in
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Year-End 2018 Results, Initiates Dividend and Announces Stock Buyback Program

01/28/2019 | 06:17pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Net income available to common stockholders was $9.8 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared to $8.9 million, or $0.36 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $3.3 million, or $0.14 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.   The fourth quarter and full year of 2018 results do not include the financial results of Green Bancorp, Inc. ("Green"), which was merged with and into the Company on January 1, 2019. Green's results as a separate company for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 are presented separately in this release.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Diluted EPS was $0.40 and diluted operating EPS was $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Total loans increased $110.8 million, or 18.12% annualized during the fourth quarter of 2018
  • NIM expanded to 3.82%1 for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to 3.73%1 for the third quarter of 2018 excluding cash collections in excess of expected cash flows on purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans
  • Announced initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125
  • Announced stock buyback program to purchase up to $50.0 million during 2019 of our outstanding common stock


  Veritex Green
  Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
  (Dollars in thousands)
GAAP        
Net income available to common stockholders $9,825  $8,935  $15,327  $15,597 
Diluted EPS 0.40  0.36  0.41  0.41 
Return on average assets2 1.20% 1.10% 1.37% 1.42%
Efficiency ratio 54.27  57.58  50.52  53.64 
Net loan growth2, 4 18.12  4.40  4.06  17.83 
Book value per common share $21.88  $21.38  $13.66  $13.12 
Non-GAAP3        
Operating net income available to common stockholders $11,457  $10,401  $16,559  $18,552 
Diluted operating EPS 0.47  0.42  0.44  0.49 
Operating return on average assets2 1.40% 1.28% 1.49% 1.69%
Operating efficiency ratio 50.65  49.09  47.77  47.07 
Return on average tangible common equity2 12.12  11.41  15.20  16.01 
Operating return on average tangible common equity2 13.99  13.14  16.40  19.00 
Tangible book value per common share $14.57  $14.02  $11.18  $10.63 

1 Excludes $354 thousand and $2.0 million of cash collections in excess of expected cash flows on PCI loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Including the cash collections in excess of expected cash flows NIM was 3.87% and 4.00% for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
2 Annualized ratio.
3 Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights of Veritex and Green, respectively, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
4 Loan growth for Green includes $83.8 million of branch assets (loans) held for sale as of December 31, 2018


"2018 has been another transformational year for the Company and with the consummation of the merger with Green on January 1, 2019, Veritex became one of the 10 largest banks headquartered in Texas," said C. Malcolm Holland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veritex. "This strategic merger provides Veritex with the growth opportunities, scale and footprint to continue to deliver excellent customer service and generate top-tier financial performance for our stockholders." Holland continued, "Our integration planning is right on track including organizational design, system selection, product mapping and training. We are encouraged by the way employees of both companies have come together to work on the consolidation and the creation of a premier Texas community banking franchise. We continue to anticipate meaningful earnings accretion and efficiency as we realize the benefits of the merger."

Discussion of Veritex Q4 Results

Result of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $28.3 million and net interest margin was 3.87% compared to $29.2 million and 4.00%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The $889 thousand decrease in net interest income and 13 basis point decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposits grew to $2.0 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $1.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in average outstanding correspondent money market and brokered deposit account balances which have interest rates above the average rate paid on our other interest-bearing deposits. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 1.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased by $2.5 million from $25.8 million to $28.3 million and net interest margin decreased 37 basis points from 4.24% to 3.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily driven by loan growth of $110.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, average loan balances increased by $471.5 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, which resulted in a $6.8 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities discussed above, which resulted in a $5.1 million increase in interest expense on deposit accounts. Net interest margin decreased 37 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017 primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposit accounts grew to $2.0 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $1.6 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to increases in average outstanding correspondent money market and brokered deposit account balances which have interest rates above the average rate paid on our other interest-bearing deposits. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 0.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 60.4% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 grew $1.7 million or 75.2%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans and a $171 thousand increase in rental income resulting from the purchase of our headquarter building on December 6, 2017.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $708 thousand, or 3.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.5 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses paid in connection with the merger with Green.  The decrease was partially offset by a $884 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits in the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a $564 thousand decrease in amounts allocated or deferred as direct loan origination costs, which are required to be deferred in accordance with ASC 310-20 (formerly FAS91).

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $2.5 million, or 16.6%. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in professional and regulatory fees resulting from increased information technology professional support services and loan-related legal fees.The increase was also driven by a $921 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily related to two additional months of salaries and employee benefit expenses for employees associated with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. ("Liberty"), which we acquired in a transaction that closed on December 1, 2017. Due to the acquisition of Liberty, one month of salaries and employee benefit expense related to Liberty employees were included for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to three months of expenses for the Liberty employees during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $2.5 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $110.8 million, or 18.12% annualized, compared to September 30, 2018 and $322.4 million, or 14.4%, compared to December 31, 2017. The net increase was the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 1.3%, compared to September 30, 2018 and an increase of $343.8 million, or 15.1%, compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease from September 30, 2018 was primarily the result of a decrease of $35.5 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits, which was slightly offset by an increase of $2.6 million in interest bearing checking accounts. The increase from December 31, 2017 was primarily the result of an increase of $180.0 million and $204.2 million in correspondent money market accounts and brokered deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.75%, 0.73% and 0.57% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans for each of the three quarters ended was determined by an evaluation of the qualitative factors around the nature, volume and mix of the loan portfolio. The increase at December 31, 2018 in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 was attributable to continued execution and success of our organic growth strategy, which was partially offset by payoffs of acquired loans and an increase in specific reserves on certain non-performing loans. We recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to a provision of $3.1 million and $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, which reflects adjustments to provision for loan losses as a result of our continued organic growth.

Nonperforming assets totaled $24.7 million, or 0.77%, of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to $26.1 million, or 0.80%, of total assets at September 30, 2018 and $932 thousand, or 0.03%, of total assets at December 31, 2017. The decrease of $1.4 million compared to September 30, 2018 was primarily due to the renewal, during the fourth quarter of 2018, of a $3.8 million loan that was 90 days past due at September 30, 2018. The increase of $23.8 million in nonperforming assets compared to December 31, 2017 was primarily due to the placement of $17.2 million of PCI loans on non-accrual status as a result of information the Company obtained, that precluded the Company from reasonably estimating the timing and amount of future cash flows relating to these loans. Excluding these purchased credit impaired loans compared to December 31, 2017, the increase of $7.0 million in nonperforming assets was a result of an increase in nonperforming loans of $7.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned of $449 thousand.

Discussion of Green Q4 Results

Result of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $40.4 million and net interest margin was 3.82% compared to $39.5 million and 3.78%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The $927 thousand increase in net interest income and 4 basis point increase in net interest margin was primarily driven by continued total loan growth of $34.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018, which includes branch assets held for sale. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, average loan balances increased by $57.9 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, which resulted in a $2.3 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposits grew $92.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $2.7 billion from $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in average outstanding money market account balances and certificates of deposit. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 1.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased by $3.6 million from $36.8 million to $40.4 million and net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 3.64% to 3.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The $3.6 million increase in net interest income and 18 basis point increase in net interest margin were primarily driven by continued loan growth as discussed above. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, average loan balances increased by $264.7 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, which resulted in a $9.0 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $4.1 million, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.61%, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 19.4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $624 thousand decrease in the gain on sale of guaranteed portion of loans and a $320 thousand decrease in loan fees.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, an increase of $485 thousand or 12.3% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $582 thousand increase in customer service fees and a $1.1 million decrease in net loss on held for sale loans. This increase was slightly offset by a $1.6 million decrease in gain on sale of guaranteed portion of loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $24.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6.1%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.7 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 decreased $919 thousand, or 3.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.2 million decrease in professional and regulatory fees, a $781 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $445 thousand decrease in loan related expenses. This increase was slightly offset by a $1.2 million increase in merger and acquisition expenses.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $3.3 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $123.3 million, or 3.9%, compared to December 31, 2017. Including $83.8 million of loans that are included in branch assets held for sale as of December 31, 2018, total loans increased $34.2 million, or 1.0%, compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $207.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to December 31, 2017. The net increase was the result of the continued execution and success of Green's loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $3.5 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $51.9 million, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2018 and an increase of $69.2 million, or 2.0%, compared to December 31, 2017. Including $52.3 million of deposits that are included in branch liabilities held for sale as of December 31, 2018, total deposits increased $104.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $121.5 million, or 3.6%, compared to December 31, 2017. The increase from September 30, 2018 was primarily the result of an increase of $102.9 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits. The increase from December 31, 2017 was primarily the result of increases of $91.5 million and $37.0 million in time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.98%, 1.05% and 0.98% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans for each of the three quarters ended was determined by loss migration analysis and a review of the qualitative factors and specific reserves for impaired loans. A provision for loan losses of $2.4 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to provisions of $320 thousand and $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, which is a result of the general provision required from continued organic growth. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, there was a $1.6 million reduction in the specific reserves for a syndicated health care credit, which offset the addition of general reserves due to loan growth. There was no corresponding reduction in specific reserves for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

Nonperforming assets totaled $61.0 million, or 1.38%, of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to $72.5 million, or 1.64%, of total assets at September 30, 2018 and $71.6 million, or 1.68%, of total assets at December 31, 2017. The decrease was due to decreases in nonaccrual loans and real estate acquired through foreclosure.

Dividend Information

On January 28, 2019, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock, payable on February 21, 2019, to stockholders of record as of February 7, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. The Company has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for both Veritex and Green, respectively, at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/r6d2ku78 and will receive a unique PIN number, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, www.veritexbank.com. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #6808679. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until February 5, 2019.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact Veritex expects its acquisition of Green to have on Veritex’s operations, financial condition, and financial results, and Veritex’s expectations about its ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses and the amount of cost savings and overall operational efficiencies Veritex expects to realize as a result of the acquisition. Forward-looking statements may also include statements about Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the businesses of Veritex and Green will not be integrated successfully, that the cost savings and any synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex has (or Green had) business relationships, diversion of management time on integration-related issues, the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Veritex. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
   
  (Dollars and shares in thousands)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Basic EPS $0.41  $0.37  $0.42  $0.43  $0.14  $1.63  $0.82 
Diluted EPS 0.40  0.36  0.42  0.42  0.14  1.60  0.80 
Book value per common share 21.88  21.38  21.03  20.60  20.28  21.88  20.28 
Tangible book value per common share1 14.57  14.02  13.63  13.14  12.75  14.57  12.75 
               
Common Stock Data:              
Shares outstanding at period end 24,251  24,192  24,181  24,149  24,110  24,251  24,110 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 24,224  24,176  24,148  24,120  23,124  24,169  18,404 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 24,532  24,613  24,546  24,539  23,524  24,590  18,810 
               
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets2 1.20% 1.10% 1.34% 1.41% 0.48% 1.26% 0.76%
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.95  1.98  2.03  2.14  2.07  2.02  1.81 
Return on average equity2 7.44  6.88  8.11  8.55  2.78  7.73  4.54 
Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 12.12  11.41  13.53  14.70  4.93  12.89  6.27 
Efficiency ratio 54.27  57.58  53.51  54.28  53.60  54.92  56.24 
               
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:              
Diluted operating EPS1 $0.47  $0.42  $0.46  $0.50  $0.31  $1.84  $1.08 
Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.40% 1.28% 1.47% 1.65% 1.09% 1.45% 1.03%
Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 13.99  13.14  14.82  16.99  10.26  14.68  8.32 
Operating efficiency ratio1 50.65  49.09  48.67  49.94  49.98  49.60  52.70 
               
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:              
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 16.14% 15.92% 16.48% 16.48% 17.26% 16.25% 16.81%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 12.04  11.74  12.08  11.84  12.92  12.04  12.92 
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.80  12.02  12.17  12.04  12.03  11.80  12.03 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.18  12.43  12.60  12.48  12.48  12.18  12.48 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.98  13.22  13.31  13.17  13.16  12.98  13.16 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 11.66  10.95  11.15  11.01  11.12  11.66  11.12 
               
Veritex Bank Capital Ratios:              
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.87% 10.53% 10.70% 10.39% 11.28% 10.87% 11.28%
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.01% 11.13% 11.16% 10.94% 10.88% 11.01% 10.88%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.01% 11.13% 11.16% 10.94% 10.88% 11.01% 10.88%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.64% 11.75% 11.70% 11.45% 11.37% 11.64% 11.37%

Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights of Veritex and Green, respectively, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Annualized ratio.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights

  December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Period End Balance Sheet Data:          
Cash and cash equivalents $84,449  $261,790  $146,740  $195,194  $149,044 
Investment securities 262,695  256,237  252,187  243,164  228,117 
           
Loans held for sale 1,258  1,425  453  893  841 
Loans held for investment 2,555,494  2,444,499  2,418,886  2,316,065  2,233,490 
Total Loans 2,556,752  2,445,924  2,419,339  2,316,958  2,234,331 
Allowance for loan losses (19,255) (17,909) (14,842) (13,401) (12,808)
Accrued interest receivable 8,828  8,291  8,137  7,127  7,676 
Bank-owned life insurance 22,064  21,915  21,767  21,620  21,476 
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 78,409  77,346  76,348  76,045  75,251 
Non-marketable equity securities 22,822  27,417  27,086  20,806  13,732 
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 352  352  352  352  352 
Other real estate owned       10  449 
Intangible assets, net 15,896  16,603  17,482  18,372  20,441 
Goodwill 161,447  161,447  161,447  161,685  159,452 
Other assets 14,091  16,433  15,831  13,634  14,518 
Branch assets held for sale     1,753  1,753  33,552 
Total assets $3,208,550  $3,275,846  $3,133,627  $3,063,319  $2,945,583 
           
Noninterest-bearing deposits $626,283  $661,754  $611,315  $597,236  $612,830 
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 1,313,161  1,346,264  1,252,774  1,354,757  1,200,487 
Certificates and other time deposits 682,984  648,236  626,329  541,801  465,313 
Total deposits 2,622,428  2,656,254  2,490,418  2,493,794  2,278,630 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,413  6,875  4,130  3,862  5,098 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,361  5,759  5,856  3,412  5,446 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 28,019  73,055  108,092  48,128  71,164 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 16,691  16,691  16,690  16,690  16,689 
Other borrowings         15,000 
Branch liabilities held for sale         64,627 
Total liabilities 2,677,912  2,758,634  2,625,186  2,565,886  2,456,654 
Stockholders’ equity 530,638  517,212  508,441  497,433  488,929 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,208,550  $3,275,846  $3,133,627  $3,063,319  $2,945,583 
                     


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest income:              
Loans, including fees $35,028  $35,074  $32,291  $32,067  $28,182  $134,460  $73,795 
Investment securities 1,908  1,722  1,647  1,328  1,211  6,605  3,462 
Deposits in other banks 833  1,016  613  687  500  3,149  2,287 
Other investments 5  6  4  5  4  20  8 
Total interest income 37,774  37,818  34,555  34,087  29,897  144,234  79,552 
Interest expense:              
Transaction and savings deposits 5,412  4,694  4,204  3,289  2,397  17,599  8,981 
Certificates and other time deposits 3,394  3,068  2,248  1,004  1,280  9,714  897 
Advances from FHLB 377  630  234  460  213  1,701  531 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 304  250  245  232  257  1,031  635 
Total interest expense 9,487  8,642  6,931  4,985  4,147  30,045  11,044 
Net interest income 28,287  29,176  27,624  29,102  25,750  114,189  68,508 
Provision for loan losses 1,364  3,057  1,504  678  2,529  6,603  5,114 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,923  26,119  26,120  28,424  23,221  107,586  63,394 
Noninterest income:              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 832  809  846  933  769  3,420  2,502 
Loan fees 387  410  261  274  206  1,332  657 
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net (42) (34) 4  8  17  (64) 222 
Gain on sales of loans and other assets owned 1,789  270  416  581  882  3,056  3,141 
Rental income 310  414  452  478  139  1,654  139 
Other 751  641  613  507  285  2,512  915 
Total noninterest income 4,027  2,510  2,592  2,781  2,298  11,910  7,576 
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits 8,278  7,394  7,657  7,809  7,357  31,138  20,828 
Occupancy and equipment 2,412  2,890  2,143  3,234  1,996  10,679  5,618 
Professional and regulatory fees 1,889  1,893  1,528  1,972  811  7,282  4,158 
Data processing and software expense 888  697  689  746  766  3,020  2,217 
Marketing 570  306  446  461  388  1,783  1,293 
Amortization of intangibles 835  798  856  978  551  3,467  964 
Telephone and communications 223  236  414  426  282  1,299  720 
Merger and acquisition expenses 1,150  2,692  1,043  335  1,018  5,220  2,691 
Other 1,293  1,340  1,393  1,345  1,866  5,371  4,300 
Total noninterest expense 17,538  18,246  16,169  17,306  15,035  69,259  42,789 
Net income from operations 13,412  10,383  12,543  13,899  10,484  50,237  28,181 
Income tax expense 3,587  1,448  2,350  3,511  7,227  10,896  13,029 
Net income 9,825  8,935  10,193  10,388  3,257  39,341  15,152 
Preferred stock dividends             42 
Net income available to common stockholders $9,825  $8,935  $10,193  $10,388  $3,257  $39,341  $15,110 
                             


 VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans1 $2,502,084  $35,028  5.55% $2,432,095  $35,074  5.72% $2,030,587  $28,182  5.51%
Investment securities 263,182  1,908  2.88  254,242  1,722  2.69  233,244  1,211  2.06 
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 136,879  833  2.41  203,750  1,016  1.98  145,099  500  1.37 
Other investments 352  5  5.64  352  6  6.76  352  4  4.51 
Total interest-earning assets 2,902,497  37,774  5.16  2,890,439  37,818  5.19  2,409,282  29,897  4.92 
Allowance for loan losses (18,338)     (16,160)     (10,658)    
Noninterest-earning assets 359,009      358,935      292,664     
Total assets $3,243,168      $3,233,214      $2,691,288     
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $1,337,901  5,412  1.60% $1,278,798  $4,694  1.46% $1,091,711  2,397  0.87%
Certificates and other time deposits 655,776  3,394  2.05  655,034  3,068  1.86  478,239  1,280  1.06 
Advances from FHLB 52,436  377  2.85  120,114  630  2.08  74,589  213  1.13 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 16,691  304  7.23  16,690  250  5.94  25,398  257  4.01 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,062,804  9,487  1.82  2,070,636  8,642  1.66  1,669,937  4,147  0.98 
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 643,958      635,952      542,918     
Other liabilities 12,816      11,750      13,819     
Total liabilities 2,719,578      2,718,338      2,226,674     
Stockholders’ equity 523,590      514,876      464,614     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,243,168      $3,233,214      $2,691,288     
                   
Net interest rate spread2     3.34%     3.53%     3.94%
Net interest income and margin3   $28,287  3.87%   $29,176  4.00%   $25,750  4.24%

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1,019, $1,091, and $3,155 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30,    2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Year Ended December 31,
  2018 2017
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans1 $2,382,946  $134,460  5.64% $1,441,295  $73,795  5.12%
Investment securities 247,163  6,605  2.67% 170,253  3,462  2.03%
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 160,402  3,149  1.96% 202,314  2,287  1.13%
Other investments 340  20  5.88% 202  8  3.96%
Total interest-earning assets 2,790,851  144,234  5.17% 1,814,064  79,552  4.39%
Allowance for loan losses (15,324)     (9,567)    
Noninterest-earning assets 356,901      176,471     
Total assets $3,132,428      $1,980,968     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $1,277,186  17,599  1.38% $871,212  8,981  1.03%
Certificates and other time deposits 608,041  9,714  1.60% 279,821  897  0.32%
Advances from FHLB 87,366  1,701  1.95% 51,196  531  1.04%
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 16,748  1,031  6.16% 13,878  635  4.58%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,989,341  30,045  1.51% 1,216,107  11,044  0.91%
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits 621,613      425,124     
Other liabilities 12,456      6,802     
Total liabilities 2,623,410      1,648,033     
Stockholders’ equity 509,018      332,935     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,132,428      $1,980,968     
             
Net interest rate spread2     3.66%     3.48%
Net interest income and margin3   $114,189  4.09%   $68,508  3.77%

Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1,198 and $2,493 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Yield Trend

  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Total loans1 5.55% 5.72% 5.55% 5.75% 5.51%
Securities available for sale 2.88  2.69  2.66  2.43  2.06 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2.41  1.98  1.80  1.70  1.37 
Investment in unconsolidated  subsidiary 5.64  6.76  4.91  6.20  4.51 
Total interest-earning assets 5.16% 5.19% 5.10% 5.22% 4.92%
           
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 1.60% 1.46% 1.33% 1.10% 0.87%
Certificates and other time deposits 2.05  1.86  1.52  0.77  1.06 
Advances from FHLB 2.85  2.08  1.57  1.59  1.13 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 7.23  5.94  5.89  5.56  4.01 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.82% 1.66% 1.43% 1.08% 0.98%
           
Net interest rate spread2 3.34% 3.53% 3.67% 4.14% 3.94%
Net interest margin3 3.87% 4.00% 4.07% 4.46% 4.24%

Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1,019, $1,091, $1,349, $1,336 and $3,155 for the three months ended December 31, 2018,   September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


Supplemental Yield Trend

  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.75% 1.59% 1.39% 1.00% 0.93%
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 1.32  1.20  1.05  0.74  0.69 
                


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Portfolio Composition

  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018		 March 31,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans held for investment:                    
Commercial $760,772  29.8% $723,140  29.6% $691,718  28.6% $672,820  29.0% $684,551  30.6%
Real Estate:                    
Owner occupied commercial 321,279  12.6  313,287  12.8  285,139  11.8  306,787  13.3  312,284  14.0 
Commercial 781,753  30.6  755,801  30.9  730,324  30.2  648,754  28.0  597,008  26.7 
Construction and land 324,863  12.7  294,143  12.0  300,262  12.4  301,023  13.0  277,825  12.4 
Farmland 10,528  0.4  10,853  0.5  10,815  0.5  9,366  0.4  9,385  0.4 
1-4 family residential 297,917  11.6  289,808  11.9  283,486  11.7  246,806  10.7  236,542  10.6 
Multi-family residential 51,285  2.0  50,317  2.0  109,621  4.5  122,482  5.3  106,275  4.8 
Consumer 7,112  0.3  7,166  0.3  7,543  0.3  8,051  0.3  9,648  0.5 
Total loans held for investment1 $2,555,509  100% $2,444,515  100% $2,418,908  100% $2,316,089  100% $2,233,518  100%
                     
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing $626,283  23.8% $661,754  24.9% $611,315  24.5% $597,236  24.0% $612,830  27.0%
Interest-bearing transaction 146,969  5.6  144,328  5.4  143,561  5.8  156,174  6.3  187,516  8.2 
Money market 1,133,045  43.2  1,168,262  44.0  1,074,048  42.5  1,165,773  46.1  960,149  42.1 
Savings 33,147  1.3  33,674  1.3  35,165  1.4  32,810  1.3  52,822  2.3 
Certificates and other time deposits 682,984  26.1  648,236  24.4  626,329  25.8  541,801  22.3  465,313  20.4 
Total deposits $2,622,428  100% $2,656,254  100% $2,490,418  100% $2,493,794  100% $2,278,630  100%
                     
Loan to Deposit Ratio 97.4%   92.0%   97.1%   92.9%   98.0%  

1 Total loans held for investment does not includes deferred fees of $15 thousand at December 31, 2018, $16 thousand at September 30, 2018, $22 thousand at June 30, 2018, $24 thousand at March 31, 2018 and $28 thousand at December 31, 2018.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality

 For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
 Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets:             
Nonaccrual loans$24,745  $21,822  $4,252  $3,438  $465  $24,745  $465 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due  4,302  613  374  18    18 
Total nonperforming loans held for investment24,745  26,124  4,865  3,812  483  24,745  483 
Other real estate owned      10  449    449 
Total nonperforming assets$24,745  $26,124  $4,865  $3,822  $932  $24,745  $932 
              
Charge-offs:             
Residential$  $  $  $  $  $  $(11)
Commercial(26)   (77) (72) (218) (175) (828)
Consumer      (22)   (22)  
Total charge-offs(26)   (77) (94) (218) (197) (839)
              
Recoveries:             
Commercial7  10  15  9  4  41  9 
Total recoveries7  10  15  9  4  41  9 
              
Net charge-offs$(19) $10  $(62) $(85) $(214) $(156) $(830)
              
Allowance for loan losses at end of period$19,255  $17,909  $14,842  $13,401  $12,808  $19,255  $12,808 
              
Asset Quality Ratios:             
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.77% 0.80% 0.16% 0.12% 0.03% 0.77% 0.03%
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment0.97  1.07  0.20  0.16  0.02  0.97  0.02 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment0.75  0.73  0.61  0.58  0.57  0.75  0.57 
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding        0.01  0.01  0.06 
                     


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (GAAP), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and
investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

  For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $530,638  $517,212  $508,441  $497,433  $488,929 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill (161,447) (161,447) (161,447) (161,685) (159,452)
Intangible assets1 (15,896) (16,603) (17,482) (18,372) (22,165)
Tangible common equity $353,295  $339,162  $329,512  $317,376  $307,312 
Common shares outstanding 24,251  24,192  24,181  24,149  24,110 
           
Book value per common share $21.88  $21.38  $21.03  $20.60  $20.28 
Tangible book value per common share $14.57  $14.02  $13.63  $13.14  $12.75 

1 Intangible assets includes branch intangible assets held for sale of $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

  For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $530,638  $517,212  $508,441  $497,433  $488,929 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill (161,447) (161,447) (161,447) (161,685) (159,452)
Intangible assets1 (15,896) (16,603) (17,482) (18,372) (22,165)
Tangible common equity $353,295  $339,162  $329,512  $317,376  $307,312 
Tangible Assets          
Total assets $3,208,550  $3,275,846  $3,133,627  $3,063,319  $2,945,583 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill (161,447) (161,447) (161,447) (161,685) (159,452)
Intangible assets1 (15,896) (16,603) (17,482) (18,372) (22,165)
Tangible Assets $3,031,207  $3,097,796  $2,954,698  $2,883,262  $2,763,966 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 11.66% 10.95% 11.15% 11.01% 11.12%

1 Intangible assets includes branch intangible assets held for sale of $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) return as net income less the effect of intangible assets as net income, plus amortization of intangibles, net of taxes; (b) average tangible common equity as average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions who may have higher balances in goodwill and other intangible assets than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders excluding amortization of intangibles, net of tax to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles              
Net income $9,825  $8,935  $10,193  $10,388  $3,257  $39,341  $15,110 
Adjustments:              
Plus: Amortization of intangibles 945  935  975  1,205  685  4,060  1,270 
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 204  196  206  253  134  859  445 
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of intangibles $10,566  $9,674  $10,962  $11,340  $3,808  $42,542  $15,935 
               
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total average stockholders' equity $523,590  $514,876  $504,328  $492,869  $464,614  $509,018  $332,935 
Adjustments:              
Average goodwill (161,447) (161,447) (161,433) (159,272) (144,042) (160,907) (73,656)
Average intangible assets1 (16,254) (17,107) (17,984) (20,734) (14,240) (18,005) (5,311)
Average tangible common equity $345,889  $336,322  $324,911  $312,863  $306,332  $330,106  $253,968 
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 12.12% 11.41% 13.53% 14.70% 4.93% 12.89% 6.27%

1 Intangible assets includes branch intangible assets held for sale for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings are non GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income available to common stockholders plus loss on sale of securities available-for-sale, net, less gain on sale of disposed branch assets, plus lease exit costs, net, plus branch closure expenses, plus one-time issuance of shares to all employees, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus re-measurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, plus other corporate development discrete tax items. We calculate (b) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (c) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weight average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (d) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average tangible common equity. (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization.) We calculate (e) operating efficiency ratio as non-interest expense plus adjustments to operating non-interest expense divided by (i) non-interest income plus adjustments to operating non-interest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Operating Earnings1              
Net Income available to common stockholders $9,825  $8,935  $10,193  $10,388  $3,257  $39,341  $15,110 
Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net 42          42   
Les: Gain on sale of disposed branch assets       (388)   (388)  
Plus: Lease exit costs, net2       1,071    1,071   
Plus: Branch closure expenses       172    172   
Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees     421      421   
Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 1,150  2,692  1,043  335  1,018  5,220  2,691 
Operating pre-tax income 11,017  11,627  11,657  11,578  4,275  45,879  17,801 
Less: Tax impact of adjustments3 (440) 538  293  242  356  633  942 
Plus: Tax Act re-measurement   (688) (127) 820  3,051  5  3,051 
Plus: Other M&A discrete tax items         398    398 
Net operating earnings $11,457  $10,401  $11,237  $12,156  $7,368  $45,251  $20,308 
               
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 24,532  24,613  24,546  24,539  23,524  24,590  18,810 
Diluted EPS $0.40  $0.36  $0.42  $0.42  $0.14  $1.60  $0.80 
Diluted operating EPS 0.47  0.42  0.46  0.50  0.31  1.84  1.08 

1 The Company previously adjusted operating income by excluding the impact of income recognized on acquired loans. The Company no longer includes this adjustment in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.
2 Lease exit costs, net for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that the Company ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.
3 During the fourth quarter, the Company initiated a transaction cost study which to through December 31, 2018 resulted in $727 thousand of expenses paid that are non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses. As such, the $727 thousand of non-deductible expenses are reflected in the quarter ended and year-ended December 31, 2018 tax impact of adjustments amounts reported. All other non-merger related adjustments to operating earnings are taxed at the statutory rate.


  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings              
Net Income available to common stockholders $9,825  $8,935  $10,193  $10,388  $3,257  $39,341  $15,110 
Plus: Provision for income taxes 3,587  1,448  2,350  3,511  7,227  10,896  13,029 
Pus: Provision for loan losses 1,364  3,057  1,504  678  2,529  6,603  5,114 
Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net 42          42   
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets       (388)   (388)  
Plus: Lease exit costs, net1       1,071    1,071   
Plus: Branch closure expenses       172    172   
Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees     421      421   
Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 1,150  2,692  1,043  335  1,018  5,220  2,691 
Net pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $15,968  $16,132  $15,511  $15,767  $14,031  $63,311  $35,944 
               
Total average assets $3,243,168  $3,233,214  $3,059,456  $2,989,974  $2,691,288  $3,132,428  $1,980,968 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.95% 1.98% 2.03% 2.14% 2.07% 2.02% 1.81%
               
Average Total Assets $3,243,168  $3,233,214  $3,059,456  $2,989,974  $2,691,288  $3,132,428  $1,980,968 
Return on average assets2 1.20% 1.10% 1.34% 1.41% 0.48% 1.26% 0.76%
Operating return on average assets2 1.40  1.28  1.47  1.65  1.09  1.45  1.03 
               
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles              
Net operating earnings $11,457  $10,401  $11,237  $12,156  $7,368  $45,251  $20,308 
Adjustments:              
Plus: Amortization of intangibles 945  935  975  1,205  685  4,060  1,270 
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 204  196  206  253  134  859  445 
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles $12,198  $11,140  $12,006  $13,108  $7,919  $48,452  $21,133 
               
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total average stockholders' equity $523,590  $514,876  $504,328  $492,869  $464,614  $509,018  $332,935 
Adjustments:              
Average goodwill (161,447) (161,447) (161,433) (159,272) (144,042) (160,907) (73,656)
Average intangibles assets (16,254) (17,107) (17,984) (20,734) (14,240) (18,005) (5,311)
Average tangible common equity $345,889  $336,322  $324,911  $312,863  $306,332  $330,106  $253,968 
Operating Return on average tangible common equity2 13.99% 13.14% 14.82% 16.99% 10.26% 14.68% 8.32%
               
Efficiency ratio 54.27% 57.58% 53.51% 54.28% 53.60% 54.92% 56.24%
Operating efficiency ratio 50.65% 49.09% 48.67% 49.94% 49.98% 49.60% 52.70%

1 Lease exit costs, net for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that the Company ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.
2 Annualized ratio.


GREEN BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended For the Twelve
Months Ended
  Dec 31,
2018		 Sep 30,
2018		 Jun 30,
2018		 Mar 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017		 Dec 31,
2018		 Dec 31,
2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Basic earnings per common share $0.41  $0.42  $0.44  $0.25  $0.07  $1.52  $0.92 
Diluted earnings per share 0.41  0.41  0.44  0.25  0.07  1.50  0.92 
Book value per common share 13.66  13.12  12.86  12.62  12.50  13.66  12.50 
Tangible book value per common share1 11.18  10.63  10.36  10.10  9.97  11.18  9.97 
               
Common Stock Data:              
Shares outstanding at period end 37,384  37,368  37,289  37,163  37,103  37,384  37,103 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 37,375  37,339  37,274  37,341  37,103  37,288  37,043 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 37,767  37,726  37,646  37,586  37,393  37,681  37,297 
               
Selected Performance Metrics:              
Return on average assets2 1.37% 1.42% 1.54% 0.90% 0.25% 1.32% 0.83%
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)(2) 2.10  2.17  2.15  2.10  2.01  2.11  1.97 
Return on average equity2 12.20  12.75  13.96  8.15  2.23  11.80  7.57 
Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.20  16.01  17.65  10.47  3.02  14.88  9.84 
Efficiency ratio 50.52  53.64  50.05  50.81  57.87  51.26  52.71 
Loans to deposits ratio 95.55  98.50  94.05  90.81  93.92  95.55  93.92 
Net interest margin 3.82  3.78  3.94  3.87  3.64  3.85  3.60 
Noninterest expense to average assets2 2.03  2.20  2.13  2.13  2.23  2.12  2.04 
               
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:              
Diluted operating earnings per share $0.44  $0.49  $0.44  $0.26  $0.14  $1.61  $1.01 
Operating return on average assets2 1.49% 1.69% 1.56% 0.93% 0.50% 1.41% 0.92%
Operating return on average tangible common equity2 16.40  19.00  17.88  10.81  5.90  15.97  10.82 
Operating efficiency ratio 47.77  47.07  49.45  49.90  47.69  48.95  49.32 
               
Green Bancorp Capital Ratios:              
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 11.3% 11.1% 11.1% 11.1% 11.1% 11.1% 11.0%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.2  10.1  10.0  9.8  9.5  10.2  9.5 
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.2  10.9  10.9  10.9  10.5  11.2  10.5 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.6  11.2  11.3  11.2  10.9  11.6  10.9 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.3  13.1  13.2  13.3  12.7  13.3  12.7 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.7  9.2  9.0  9.1  8.9  9.7  8.9 
               
Green Bank Capital Ratios:              
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.8% 10.7% 10.6% 10.4% 10.1% 10.8% 10.1%
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.3  12.0  12.0  12.0  11.6  12.3  11.6 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.3  12.0  12.0  12.0  11.6  12.3  11.6 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.1  12.9  13.0  13.0  12.4  13.1  12.4 

1  Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights of Veritex and Green, respectively, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
2 Annualized ratio.


GREEN BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Period End Balance Sheet Data:          
Cash and cash equivalents $112,720  $141,090  $231,251  $142,144  $140,681 
Securities 661,714  673,089  699,863  729,146  718,814 
Other investments 40,953  44,775  42,962  38,157  27,283 
           
Loans held for sale 9,360  7,627  4,992  7,461  7,156 
Loans held for investment 3,311,967  3,363,354  3,222,108  3,136,336  3,190,485 
Total Loans 3,321,327  3,370,981  3,227,100  3,143,797  3,197,641 
Allowance for loan losses (32,534) (35,186) (35,086) (38,233) (31,220)
Goodwill 85,291  85,291  85,291  85,291  85,291 
Core deposit intangibles, net 7,307  7,584  7,881  8,187  8,503 
Real estate acquired through foreclosure 609  2,532  802  802  802 
Premises and equipment, net 28,580  28,873  29,178  23,694  24,002 
Bank owned life insurance 56,841  56,457  56,066  55,682  55,302 
Other assets 38,377  44,388  46,369  36,580  34,817 
Branch assets held for sale 84,568         
Total assets $4,405,753  $4,419,874  $4,391,677  $4,225,247  $4,261,916 
           
Noninterest-bearing deposits $825,365  $833,827  $824,753  $849,297  $803,210 
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 1,300,825  1,221,640  1,281,255  1,337,973  1,331,601 
Certificates and other time deposits 1,340,159  1,359,005  1,320,042  1,266,457  1,262,332 
Total deposits 3,466,349  3,414,472  3,426,050  3,453,727  3,397,143 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,226  3,502  4,141  4,948  5,173 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 300,000  437,000  412,000  230,000  325,000 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 48,302  48,161  48,019  47,878  47,737 
Other liabilities 25,004  26,535  21,974  19,816  23,068 
Branch liabilities held for sale 52,293         
Total liabilities 3,895,174  3,929,670  3,912,184  3,756,369  3,798,121 
Shareholders' equity 510,579  490,204  