Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Veritiv Corp    VRTV

VERITIV CORP (VRTV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/18 10:02:01 pm
47.05 USD   -0.63%
02:08pVERITIV : Joins Amazon Packaging Network
PU
08/23VERITIV : to Donate 31,000 Rolls of Toilet Paper to Love Rolls Inc. ..
PU
08/09VERITIV : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Veritiv : Joins Amazon Packaging Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Amazon's APASS benefits from Veritiv's best-in-class package design, testing, material analysis, and international sourcing capabilities

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a North American leader in packaging solutions, has officially joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS). Amazon designed the APASS program to help sellers, merchants, and manufacturers obtain certification of their products as Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC), and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP).

APASS certification enables Veritiv to provide package-testing services in compliance with Amazon's certified test methods directly to sellers, merchants, and manufacturers. Veritiv will bring additional value by helping sellers design innovative yet functional packaging that is intended to not only meet Amazon's strict standards but also create efficiencies through lower damage and improved material sourcing.

'Amazon sets a high standard for its APASS program, but Veritiv meets the criteria,' said Matt Reddington, Director of Sourcing and Product Management for Veritiv. 'We are pleased to be part of a program where we can leverage our expertise and networks to provide Amazon vendors with quality, sustainable packaging that not only supports the arrival of their products intact and undamaged, but gives their customers a good unpacking experience.'

Through its Global Design, Testing, Sourcing, and Logistics Services, Veritiv offers a globally integrated team of artists, engineers, and project managers capable of delivering services such as: in-house package design and prototyping, ISTA certified testing, material analysis, and international sourcing of packaging materials. The company's creative design network offers full service structural design, graphic design, and performance validation testing to deliver innovative, material neutral solutions to domestic and global customers.

To learn more about the program, visit www.aboutamazon.com/sustainability/packaging

About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 170 distribution centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and employs approximately 8,900 team members worldwide who help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments, visit www.veritivcorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-joins-amazon-packaging-network-300714942.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

Disclaimer

Veritiv Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERITIV CORP
02:08pVERITIV : Joins Amazon Packaging Network
PU
08/23VERITIV : to Donate 31,000 Rolls of Toilet Paper to Love Rolls Inc. for National..
PU
08/09VERITIV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/09VERITIV : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09VERITIV : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
08/09VERITIV CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
07/25VERITIV : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 9
PU
07/17VERITIV : Flexes Strength in Packaging Industry with Sustainable Options
PU
07/10VERITIV : Boydens Leadership Series Features Veritivs Elizabeth Patrick
AQ
06/19VERITIV : Brings Reliable® Brand Products to Canada
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:03aVeritiv joins Amazon packaging network 
08/14Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2018 Update 
08/12Veritiv Corporation's (VRTV) CEO Mary Laschinger on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/10CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (08/10/2018) 
08/09Veritiv 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 634 M
EBIT 2018 130 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 852 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 746 M
Chart VERITIV CORP
Duration : Period :
Veritiv Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITIV CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 37,3 $
Spread / Average Target -21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary A. Laschinger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas S. Lazzaro Senior Vice President-Field Sales & Operations
Stephen Joseph Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel T. Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITIV CORP62.80%750
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ26.79%20 564
STORA ENSO OYJ17.10%14 436
FIBRIA CELULOSE60.06%10 273
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 718
OJI HOLDINGS CORP5.53%7 054
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.