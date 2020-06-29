Veritone : Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, has been added as a member of the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 29, as part of the 2020 reconstitution of the Russell indexes. The Company’s stock was also automatically added to the corresponding Russell growth and value indexes.

“We are pleased to have Veritone’s shares included in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes,” said Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone. “We believe our inclusion is an important milestone and provides greater visibility and exposure to investors.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005130/en/