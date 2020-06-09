Veritone : Purple Selects Veritone One as Audio Advertising Agency of Record

Veritone One was chosen for its audio advertising expertise and AI-powered performance analytics for radio, podcast and streaming advertising

Veritone One, one of the world’s leading performance influencer and audio advertising agencies, today announced that Purple, a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, has selected Veritone One as an agency of record for audio advertising.

Purple chose Veritone One for the agency’s audio advertising expertise and unmatched performance assessment, transparency and accountability delivered through AI-powered analytics and reporting. Veritone One will help Purple redesign its audio advertising strategy by leveraging a mixed platform approach of podcast, radio and streaming advertisements.

“Partnering with Veritone One was a natural fit as they are on the cutting-edge of audio technology and we have a legacy of being technology innovators,” said James Brohamer, Omnichannel Marketing Director for Purple. “We are confident that Veritone One can help us successfully overhaul our audio strategy with the help of their AI technology and insights that allow for quick pivots in the ever-changing landscape of audio advertising.”

Using Veritone One’s proprietary reporting and data visualization dashboard, VCAP, Purple will have near real-time access to ad performance and measurement data. The VCAP dashboard will be tailored to Purple’s specific KPIs and campaign objectives. With all performance data in one place, Purple’s dedicated account team can quickly evaluate channel performance and ad efficacy.

Purple will also gain unprecedented access to its ads, including live reads and organic mentions, through the Veritone Discovery application. Veritone Discovery is powered by aiWARETM, the world’s first operating system for AI, and is offered through Veritone One's parent company, Veritone, Inc. Leveraging AI technology, Veritone Discovery enables users to easily track both audio and video, identifying the reach of sponsors and brands in near real-time. This includes 24/7 broadcast coverage—so from pre-records to lives, chatter, and anything in between, advertisers can see a transcription of their ads in context.

“Optimizing for transparency and performance is at the core of everything we do at Veritone One,” said Zeus Peleuses, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at Veritone One. “As the audio advertising space continues to evolve rapidly, our proprietary AI technology provides our clients with unmatched power for analyzing and optimizing audio advertising in near-real-time. We’re thrilled with the opportunity to help Purple optimize and scale their audio advertising strategy.”

To learn more about Veritone One’s proprietary tools, technology and processes, please visit veritoneone.com/differentiation.

About Veritone One

Veritone One is one of the world’s largest full-service performance-based audio advertising agencies, creating native and traditional ads for the world’s most recognizable brands. The agency’s expertise in media buying, planning and creative execution, coupled with its unmatched ability to track near real-time performance of advertisements through Veritone, Inc.’s proprietary aiWARE™ technology, enables Veritone One to deliver ads with unmatched effectiveness in a way that’s simple, scalable and trackable. Veritone One is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. To learn more, visit www.veritoneone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors’ products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the capabilities of the VCAP dashboard and Veritone Discovery application and the expected benefits to Veritone One’s advertising clients, and the Company’s expectation that it will be able to help Purple optimize and scale their audio advertising strategy. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

