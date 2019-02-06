Log in
VERITONE INC (VERI)
Veritone Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST

02/06/2019

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

The call will be broadcast live and will be available to all interested persons by dialing the following numbers:

  • Dial-in number: 877-791-0151 or 647-689-5650 for International
  • Conference ID: 9295245

Please call the dial-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 415-433-3777 or veritone@lhai.com.

The live conference call will also be available via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.veritone.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the call ends. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, March 7, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

  • Replay number: 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for International
  • Replay ID: 9295245

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers’ needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26,6 M
EBIT 2018 -57,9 M
Net income 2018 -58,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 107 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Scott Bogdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Peter F. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Williams Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITONE INC45.26%107
SALESFORCE.COM16.08%121 627
NUTANIX INC27.07%9 467
QUALYS INC23.87%3 646
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.16.10%3 432
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-13.15%2 060
