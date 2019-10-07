Log in
VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
Veritone Sets Third Quarter 2019 Results Call for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST

10/07/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

The call will be broadcast live and will be available by dialing the following numbers:

  • Dial-in number: 877-791-0151 toll free or 647-689-5650 for International
  • Conference ID: 4288437

Please call the dial-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 415-433-3777 or veritone@lhai.com.

The live conference call will also be available via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.veritone.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the call ends. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 20, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

  • Replay number: 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for International
  • Replay ID: 4288437

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers’ needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,5 M
EBIT 2019 -59,6 M
Net income 2019 -66,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,06x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 74,7 M
