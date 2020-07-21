Veritone : and WideOrbit Integration Yields Newfound Metrics of Success for Gray Television

An integration between Veritone Attribute and WideOrbit’s WO Traffic provides Gray TV with AI-powered, near real-time ad attribution data and advanced performance reporting capabilities

Veritone Inc., (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that its integration with WideOrbit’s market-leading ad management and trafficking platform is driving customer satisfaction, renewals and incremental ad revenue opportunities at Gray Television through AI-powered, actionable data insights delivered in near real-time.

The combination of Veritone’s broadcast advertising attribution solution, Veritone Attribute, and WideOrbit’s WO Traffic platform has enabled Gray TV to retain more advertising revenue and to better compete for new, previously unattainable advertising share.

WO Traffic aggregates all client ad data into a single source of truth. WideOrbit’s API centralizes specific customer log information from this data lake and transmits it to Veritone Attribute securely, instantaneously and programmatically. Veritone Attribute helps broadcasters demonstrate the effectiveness of their offering and work with their advertisers to make strategic decisions about their advertising campaigns and, ultimately, their ad dollars. Broadcasters can offer near real-time ad performance analytics on live, organic mentions, in-content and prerecorded campaigns.

“Without real attribution data, advertisers have little assurance that their ad dollars are well spent and their advertisements are working,” said Nick Felton, Digital Sales Manager, Gray TV Sarasota. “Being able to show success metrics and measure a linear broadcast schedule through digital reporting to prove attribution is key. Veritone and WideOrbit’s integration gave us a powerful tool to do just that, providing us and our clients with immeasurable, immediate value.”

With the ability to better measure linear broadcast schedules through the stronger digital reporting tools that the Veritone and WideOrbit integration provides, Gray TV is able to better understand the success of advertisements on its stations by a number of factors, including geo-location, day of the week, frequency, daypart, spot length and creative elements. Together, Veritone and WideOrbit provide sophisticated yet easy-to-use reporting capabilities that also allow Gray TV to assist brands in optimizing their advertising campaigns, garnering the station overwhelmingly strong results and positive feedback from clients. The combination of Attribute and WO Traffic enables Gray TV to maximize client ad spend by providing actionable attribution data and demonstrating stronger customer ROI. This enhanced transparency encourages advertisers to increase their share of ad spend.

“There is often a misconception that metrics of success are hard to measure with television advertising, especially compared to newer data-driven mediums like digital advertising,” said Tim Swift, COO at WideOrbit. “Our integration offerings with leading edge companies like Veritone allow that paradigm to shift. We can provide data to facilitate near real-time response metrics to better guide advertising sales managers to optimize campaigns and capture the true ROI that television ads deliver. This results in better retention and more renewals, as evidenced by Gray TV’s success in leveraging our joint solution with Veritone.”

The Veritone and WideOrbit integration can be leveraged for both television and radio broadcast stations. Veritone’s Attribute application programmatically compares reconciled spot times within WO Traffic to web traffic and visitor data from an advertiser’s site, thereby providing better correlation between when an ad runs and increased online activity. With the combined solution of Veritone Attribute and WO Traffic, broadcasters can eliminate manual processes and increase efficiency in data trafficking, automation from playout systems, data standardization and data integrity.

“Attribution has been historically difficult for traditional radio and television broadcasters, but especially for TV, since their data is much more complex and combines both audio and video media,” said Drew Hilles, SVP of Sales, Media & Entertainment at Veritone. “Having the ability to bring empirical data into the attribution model for TV stations is critical to the success of their business. Our integration with WideOrbit provides a way to do this securely and truly seamlessly, and broadcasters like Gray TV are clear evidence of this.”

For more information on near real-time attribution for radio and TV broadcasters and Veritone Attribute, please visit https://www.veritoneattribute.com/.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That’s why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, ABC/Disney, Fox, CBS/Viacom, AMC, Univision, Gray TV, Meredith, and Entercom – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

For press inquiries, contact media@wideorbit.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the capabilities provided by the Veritone Attribute and WideOrbit Traffic integration and the expected benefits of the integration to Gray Television and other broadcaster customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005096/en/