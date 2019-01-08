Veritone : reg; CEO and Chairman Chad Steelberg to Discuss the Future of AI in Government at CES Government 2019

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating
system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that its
CEO and Chairman, Chad Steelberg, will be a featured presenter at CES
Government 2019, a leading government technology summit for public
sector executives to discuss key ideas and innovations critical to
government. His presentation will take place on Friday, January 11, 2019
at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas at 9:05 am. Attendance is by
invitation only.
Steelberg will serve as one of the keynote speakers presenting on the
topic of “The Path to an AI-Connected Government.” For his part,
Steelberg will focus on how artificial intelligence (AI) is being used
in powerful new ways within public safety and the intelligence community
to evaluate, expedite and even autonomously respond to critical security
risks. Today’s most innovative AI applications not only empower and
enable local, state, federal and international law enforcement to
swiftly evaluate and course correct key missions and procedures, but are
also paving the way for an AI-connected government, and ultimately a
connected planet.
Amy Hess, Deputy Assistant Director for Cyber, U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation, Teresa Carlson, General Manager and Senior Vice
President, AWS Global Public Sector, and Adam Lee, Chief Security
Officer, Dominion Resources, will also be presenting during the morning
session.
“I am honored to be speaking to the top minds in government and
technology about how AI is significantly improving productivity for
government agencies by augmenting, for example, crime-solving, enhancing
criminal case preparation and accelerating once-manual processes to
deliver intelligence in record time,” added Steelberg. “I look forward
to sharing specific use cases involving these AI applications,
demonstrating the tangible and immediate benefits of a connected
artificial intelligence government and explaining how our aiWARE
platform is providing actionable intelligence, making our government
more efficient and effective.”
Presentation Details
|
When:
|
|
|
|
Friday, January 11, 2019
|
Where:
|
|
|
|
Park MGM Grand, Presidio Ballroom
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
9:05 am
About Chad Steelberg
Chad Steelberg is an American entrepreneur, business leader, and
investor. He currently is the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO),
and co-founder of Veritone, Inc. and a founding investor in a wide range
of innovative technology companies, whose portfolio today ranges from
quantum computing to healthcare. Steelberg is a mathematician and
computer scientist and has an extensive background in machine learning.
He is widely recognized as a pioneer of the digital media revolution of
the 1990s and 2000s.
Steelberg, after attending the University of Southern California,
co-founded AdForce in 1993 and served as its chairman, CEO, and CTO.
AdForce completed a successful IPO in May of 1999 and was subsequently
sold to CMGI in 2000. In 2002, Steelberg co-founded and was CEO of dMarc
Broadcasting, which was subsequently sold to Google in 2006. Steelberg
received an honorary MBA from the University of Southern California in
1999.
About CES Government
CES Government is considered by many to be the premier annual government
technology summit, where leaders in government and industry come
together to have pivotal, game-changing discussions about mega
technology trends in the public sector. Attendance is by invitation only
and invitations are extended to senior level executives who make a
difference in technology and innovation as applied to government and
critical infrastructure.
Hosted annually by the Government
Business Executive Forum (GBEF), CES Government is not a “sit and
listen” type event. It includes a provocative lineup of speakers,
interactive sessions, and engaging activities that encourage substantive
discussions. The kind that builds relationships that extend beyond Las
Vegas. It is the only government technology conference partnered with
the world’s most prestigious annual technology showcase – CES.
CES Government is anchored in US Federal government but bolstered by
state and local participation, U.S. partner nations, critical
infrastructure companies, technology innovators and select subject
matter experts.
About Veritone
Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence
(AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating
system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning
models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable
intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in public or private cloud
environments, or on the customer’s premises. Its open architecture
enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance,
and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the
power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and
effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with
over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San
Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.
