Veritone : reg; CEO and Chairman Chad Steelberg to Discuss the Future of AI in Government at CES Government 2019

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that its CEO and Chairman, Chad Steelberg, will be a featured presenter at CES Government 2019, a leading government technology summit for public sector executives to discuss key ideas and innovations critical to government. His presentation will take place on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas at 9:05 am. Attendance is by invitation only.

Steelberg will serve as one of the keynote speakers presenting on the topic of “The Path to an AI-Connected Government.” For his part, Steelberg will focus on how artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in powerful new ways within public safety and the intelligence community to evaluate, expedite and even autonomously respond to critical security risks. Today’s most innovative AI applications not only empower and enable local, state, federal and international law enforcement to swiftly evaluate and course correct key missions and procedures, but are also paving the way for an AI-connected government, and ultimately a connected planet.

Amy Hess, Deputy Assistant Director for Cyber, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Teresa Carlson, General Manager and Senior Vice President, AWS Global Public Sector, and Adam Lee, Chief Security Officer, Dominion Resources, will also be presenting during the morning session.

“I am honored to be speaking to the top minds in government and technology about how AI is significantly improving productivity for government agencies by augmenting, for example, crime-solving, enhancing criminal case preparation and accelerating once-manual processes to deliver intelligence in record time,” added Steelberg. “I look forward to sharing specific use cases involving these AI applications, demonstrating the tangible and immediate benefits of a connected artificial intelligence government and explaining how our aiWARE platform is providing actionable intelligence, making our government more efficient and effective.”

Presentation Details

When: Friday, January 11, 2019 Where: Park MGM Grand, Presidio Ballroom Time: 9:05 am

About Chad Steelberg

Chad Steelberg is an American entrepreneur, business leader, and investor. He currently is the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and co-founder of Veritone, Inc. and a founding investor in a wide range of innovative technology companies, whose portfolio today ranges from quantum computing to healthcare. Steelberg is a mathematician and computer scientist and has an extensive background in machine learning. He is widely recognized as a pioneer of the digital media revolution of the 1990s and 2000s.

Steelberg, after attending the University of Southern California, co-founded AdForce in 1993 and served as its chairman, CEO, and CTO. AdForce completed a successful IPO in May of 1999 and was subsequently sold to CMGI in 2000. In 2002, Steelberg co-founded and was CEO of dMarc Broadcasting, which was subsequently sold to Google in 2006. Steelberg received an honorary MBA from the University of Southern California in 1999.

About CES Government

CES Government is considered by many to be the premier annual government technology summit, where leaders in government and industry come together to have pivotal, game-changing discussions about mega technology trends in the public sector. Attendance is by invitation only and invitations are extended to senior level executives who make a difference in technology and innovation as applied to government and critical infrastructure.

Hosted annually by the Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF), CES Government is not a “sit and listen” type event. It includes a provocative lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and engaging activities that encourage substantive discussions. The kind that builds relationships that extend beyond Las Vegas. It is the only government technology conference partnered with the world’s most prestigious annual technology showcase – CES.

CES Government is anchored in US Federal government but bolstered by state and local participation, U.S. partner nations, critical infrastructure companies, technology innovators and select subject matter experts.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in public or private cloud environments, or on the customer’s premises. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

