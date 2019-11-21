Veritone : reg; Launches VeriAds™, a New Suite of AI-Enabled Ad Revenue Solutions for Radio and TV Broadcasters, Podcasters and Social Media Influencers

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced the full commercial launch of the company’s VeriAds network – a robust suite of revenue solutions that enables radio and television broadcasters, podcasters and social media influencers to generate incremental advertising revenue from premium advertisers. The network’s three turnkey programs – VeriAds Spot Network, MicroMentions™ and Influencer Bridge™ – give media partners access to a wide range of placement options, from preset committed inventory to on-demand run-of-schedule solutions.

VeriAds is backed by Veritone’s proprietary operating system for AI, aiWARE, which enables media partners to create customized solutions that fit their varying ad inventory needs, access rich insights and standardized metrics and reporting, and optimize revenue. Once activated, VeriAds revenue programs are programmatically managed and handle all advertising sales, collections, clearance verification and revenue distribution – requiring minimal operational support and administration from media partners.

“We are excited to introduce VeriAds’ innovative suite of revenue solutions to the media industry,” said Drew Hilles, Senior Vice President of Veritone, Inc. and head of VeriAds. “These programs open up a new avenue for all media partners – from radio and TV broadcasters to podcasters and social influencers – to generate new, incremental advertising revenue in a straightforward way that minimizes operational impact and doesn’t infringe on their existing inventory. The VeriAds suite of solutions also creates new advertising channels for brands, who can now access new native ad and influencer advertising opportunities.”

Through the launch of VeriAds, Veritone introduces two new revenue solutions to the market: VeriAds Spot Network and MicroMentions. Similar to traditional broadcast network programs, the VeriAds Spot Network manages the liquidation and fulfillment of run-of-schedule and dayparted ad units for media partners. This program is currently available to radio and television broadcasters, enabling them to begin generating revenue immediately.

With MicroMentions, Veritone introduces a unique new ad unit to the market, available exclusively through VeriAds. MicroMentions is an on-demand live read solution that gives broadcasters full control of their advertising formats and revenue. Simply choose when talent executes the read and what format the ad is delivered in (10, 15 or 30 seconds), and VeriAds MicroMentions handles the rest: the clearance, verification and – most importantly – the revenue generation, all on a guaranteed CPM basis.

VeriAds also includes recently announced Influencer Bridge, a pay-per-performance advertising platform that gives influential audio and video content creators unrivaled access and control in monetizing their content. The platform allows podcast, Instagram and YouTube influencers the opportunity to maximize unsold inventory through CPA (Cost-Per-Action) advertisements by pairing them with Fortune 1000 brands looking to expand their audience reach through new influencer avenues.

To participate in VeriAds or learn more about the solutions, visit www.veriads.com, and be up and running within only a few days.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers’ needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the company’s VeriAds network and its expected benefits to broadcasters, podcasters and other social media influencers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

