3/25 Update: Verizon teams on the frontlines with COVID-19 first responders

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -- Verizon continues its support of first responders, public health agencies, and federal, state and local government agencies with technology and connectivity solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Verizon Response Team is currently leading nearly 160 engagements in the United States and has deployed mobile cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other solutions that help boost network performance and enable communications.

Verizon along with public and private healthcare agencies is delivering solutions that allow healthcare professionals to stay connected to patients and each other, including the enablement of coronavirus testing through connected technologies, such as mobile hotspots, smartphones and tablets. The delivery of a reliable, secure network helps healthcare workers stay connected to patient records, on-premise laboratory results and other critical information they need when time to diagnosis and care is critical.

Specifically, Verizon is:

enabling connectivity at multiple federal, state and local mobile command centers to accelerate testing at critical remote testing sites

standing up technology to allow thousands of doctors to work remotely, alleviating stress on hospitals

delivering connectivity to support COVID-19 field efforts at testing and triage centers

enabling remote processing for healthcare insurance claims for mobile and remote users by augmenting contact centers

expanding telehealth options by increasing access to tablets and devices for patients

'Time is of the essence when addressing a pandemic like COVID-19,' said Dr. Jerry Hauer, former Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for the State of New York. 'Verizon's capabilities and solutions are enabling the seamless communication first responders and public health professionals need to provide critical care to patients during this crisis.'

Verizon has also deployed portable cell sites at Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), coronavirus mobile testing sites and quarantine areas in Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, to increase network capacity at these locations.

'Our Verizon team has a tremendous sense of urgency when it comes to the critical technology and connectivity needs of both public health and public safety agencies,' said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. 'When first responders and federal, state and local agencies on the frontlines need us -- for mobile testing or quarantine sites or making sure healthcare professionals are able to connect with patients and each other -- Verizon is here to serve.'

Verizon is also working with education, government and healthcare agencies to provide remote connectivity options, call centers, interactive voice response services (IVRs) and conferencing solutions. This week, Verizon announced that it is working with the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide internet connectivity for students who don't have Internet access at home. Other initiatives include:

standing up a COVID-19 hotline for a state's department of health

working with school systems to provide MiFi devices to enable remote learning

working with a city government to add capacity to 311 systems

setting up an integrated voice response system for a state department of health to allow better management of incoming calls

providing additional phones to multiple agencies to allow more workers the ability to work remotely

working with a federal agency to improve integrated voice response systems to better manage call queue

activating conference lines for county governments to enable essential functions to continue

supporting conference bridges for multiple state and federal agencies

Verizon's award-winning fiber optic and wireless networks continue to perform well, meeting the shifting demands. We continue to closely monitor network usage and prioritize network demand in assisting many U.S. hospitals, first responders and government agencies, as needed.