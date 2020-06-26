Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coke, Unilever join Facebook ad boycott

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

Coca-Cola on Friday threw its weight behind an ad boycott against social media companies for not doing enough to tackle hate speech. Coke said it will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days.

Shares of Facebook were already down ahead of the news.

Early on Friday, Unilever shook things up when it joined the ranks of Verizon and others who have backed the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign.

But the global brand behind supermarket staples like Dove soap, Hellman's mayonnaise and Lipton tea went a step further than the others.

Not only will it stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram platforms in the U.S. for the rest of 2020 - it is also staying away from Twitter. Twitter shares fell 7 percent on the news.

Citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S.," Unilever went on to explain in a statement, "Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society."

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, the NAACP and digital civil rights group Color of Change have urged companies to pressure Facebook to do more to stop hate speech.

Twitter responded in a statement, saying it has developed policies and platform capabilities designed to protect and serve the public conversation and is committed to amplifying voices from under-represented communities and marginalized groups. And will continue to work with its business partners.

In his weekly Facebook video chat with employees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn't address the protest directly but said Facebook will start labeling newsworthy content that would otherwise violate its policies.

Earlier this week, consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble - another top Facebook spender, said it would carry out a review and would stop buying ads where it found hateful content.

Shares of Facebook finished down by 8 percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06/26Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter -- 6th Update
DJ
06/26Facebook will label newsworthy posts that break rules as ad boycott widens
RE
06/26Coke, Unilever join Facebook ad boycott
RE
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook will label newsworthy posts that break rules as ad bo..
RE
06/26Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter -- 4th Update
DJ
06/26Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter -- 5th Update
DJ
06/26Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/26Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/26Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/26Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 B - -
Net income 2020 18 665 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 135 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 60,48 $
Last Close Price 53,16 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.60%224 610
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.56%86 361
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%78 543
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.85%52 730
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.57%39 729
BCE INC.-5.39%37 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group