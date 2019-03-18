Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Market Talk : Former Verizon Media Executive Armstrong Gets $33 Million in Severance, Pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

Tim Armstrong, the former head of Verizon's Oath media unit, is eligible to receive $30 million in severance, equity and other payments in addition to his 2018 compensation, the wireless carrier said in a regulatory filing Monday. Mr. Armstrong officially departed Verizon at the end of last year, but stepped back from running Oath months earlier. The unit he led, now called Verizon Media Group, is home to legacy AOL and Yahoo web properties, and failed to meet revenue targets. As part of his separation agreement, Mr. Armstrong is eligible to receive $6.3 million in severance as well as $23.6 million in stock awards, some of which are linked to an incentive plan created when Verizon bought AOL. The separation agreement also includes some continued health benefits and outplacement services. In addition to the separation agreement, Verizon paid Mr. Armstrong $2.9 million in 2018 from his salary and a non-equity incentive plan.

--Write to Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06:24pMARKET TALK : Former Verizon Media Executive Armstrong Gets $33 Million in Sever..
DJ
04:30pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
04:30pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
02:25pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
03/13VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 5G Mobility Service and Motorola 5G smartphone are here
AQ
03/12U.S. lawmakers at T-Mobile, Sprint hearing spar over stay at Trump hotel
RE
03/12U.S. lawmakers at T-Mobile, Sprint hearing spar over stay at Trump hotel
RE
03/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
03/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Verizon
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 30 991 M
Net income 2019 19 125 M
Debt 2019 106 B
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
P/E ratio 2020 12,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 241 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 59,3 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.86%241 270
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.98%83 879
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%83 358
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 252
TELEFONICA6.43%45 925
ORANGE0.00%42 638
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.