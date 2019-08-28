Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Master & Dynamic : now available at Verizon Wireless

08/28/2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Master & Dynamic announced that they will be working with Verizon Wireless to bring their newest wireless sound tools range to Verizon customers throughout the United States.

MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Beginning August 25, Master & Dynamic's beautifully crafted audio products can be purchased on VerizonWireless.com and in select stores across the US, including: San Francisco, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte.

"Our relationship with Verizon Wireless is a natural fit--we are both dedicated to keeping our customers connected in the best and most thoughtful ways possible. We provide beautifully designed headphones and earphones with advanced sound and communication, while Verizon offers the highest quality and service for streaming content and telecommunication. We're extremely proud to work with Verizon and share our products with their customers," says Jonathan Levine, CEO and Founder of Master & Dynamic.

The new and technologically advanced products offered from Master & Dynamic at Verizon will include the MW07 True Wireless Earphones ($199), MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($499), and the MW50+ 2-in-1 Wireless On-Ear + Over-Ear Headphones ($349).

The MW07 True Wireless Earphones have been recognized for industry leading acoustics and world class design as the winner of the coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. Featuring hand-crafted acetate, each individual earphone is uniquely eye-catching, lightweight and incredibly durable.

The MW65 ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones were created with a mission to perfect an active noise-cancelling technology that would not compromise the signature sound quality the brand has become known and respected for. Completing this elevated listening experience, the MW65 is also optimized for the Google Assistant built-in, making these headphones the perfect companion for work, commuting or travel.

The MW50+ 2-in-1 Wireless On-Ear + Over-Ear Headphones allow consumers to quickly choose between on-ear and over-ear listening experiences. Users can switch between the two sets of luxurious lambskin and memory foam ear pads, providing seamless versatility with uncompromising acoustic performance. Customers are invited to experience the features and quality of the MW50+ firsthand in-store paired with Verizon Wireless products. 

For more information on Master & Dynamic's product portfolio, please visit www.masterdynamic.com

About Master & Dynamic

Since its launch in 2014, New York City-based premium audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a variety of award-winning audio products ranging from wired and wireless headphones to a wireless speaker; most recently the MW07 True Wireless Earphones were recognized for world class design as the winner of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. With an unrelenting attention to craft and detail, Master & Dynamic has a deep passion for building beautifully crafted and technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport your mind.

Designed to be modern yet timeless, Master & Dynamic products utilize only the finest materials and are engineered to last, creating the perfect balance of aesthetics, strength, comfort and exceptional sound. With collaborations with world-renowned luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Leica Camera, Master & Dynamic believes mastery is a never- ending exploration requiring a dynamic approach. Our sound tools can be found in over 500 retail stores around the world. View the entire collection at www.masterdynamic.com and join the conversation at @masterdynamic.

About Verizon Wireless

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/master--dynamic-now-available-at-verizon-wireless-300908822.html

SOURCE Master & Dynamic


© PRNewswire 2019
