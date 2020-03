By Kimberly Chin

Carol Tomé has stepped down from the boards of Verizon Communications Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. in connection with her being named United Parcel Service Inc.'s next chief executive.

She will take over as CEO of UPS on June 1, succeeding Chief Executive David Abney, who will step down.

Ms. Tomé joined the UPS board in 2003. She retired last year after 18 years as Home Depot's finance chief.

