Securities Registration: Business Combination

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Exhibit 4.6 THE SECURITY (OR ITS PREDECESSOR) EVIDENCED HEREBY WAS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN A TRANSACTION EXEMPT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 5 OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'), AND THE SECURITY EVIDENCED HEREBY MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION THEREFROM. EACH PURCHASER OF THE SECURITY EVIDENCED HEREBY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THE SELLER MAY BE RELYING ON THE EXEMPTION FROM THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES ACT PROVIDED BY RULE 144A THEREUNDER. THE HOLDER OF THE SECURITY EVIDENCED HEREBY AGREES FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE COMPANY THAT, (A) UNTIL ONE YEAR (OR SUCH SHORTER PERIOD AS MAY BE PERMITTED UNDER RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) AFTER THE ISSUANCE DATE OF SUCH SECURITY, SUCH SECURITY MAY BE RESOLD, PLEDGED OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED ONLY (1) INSIDE THE UNITED STATES TO A PERSON WHOM THE SELLER REASONABLY BELIEVES IS A QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYER (AS DEFINED IN RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) PURCHASING FOR ITS OWN ACCOUNT OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF A QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYER IN A TRANSACTION MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, (2) OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES TO A NON-U.S. PERSON IN A TRANSACTION MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 903 OR RULE 904 OF REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, (3) TO THE COMPANY OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES, (4) PURSUANT TO A REGISTRATION STATEMENT THAT HAS BEEN DECLARED EFFECTIVE UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR (5) PURSUANT TO ANY OTHER AVAILABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND, IN EACH CASE, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE JURISDICTION, (B) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFER, SALE OR TRANSFER PURSUANT TO (A)(2) OR (A)(5) ABOVE, SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF THE COMPANY AND TRUSTEE TO REQUEST IN ADVANCE OF ANY OFFER, SALE OR OTHER TRANSFER, CERTIFICATIONS AND/OR OTHER INFORMATION, AND AN OPINION OF COUNSEL, IN EACH CASE SATISFACTORY TO THE COMPANY AND TRUSTEE AND (C) THE HOLDER WILL, AND EACH SUBSEQUENT HOLDER IS REQUIRED TO, NOTIFY ANY PURCHASER OF THE SECURITY EVIDENCED HEREBY OF THE RESALE RESTRICTIONS SET FORTH IN CLAUSES (A) AND (B) ABOVE. BY ITS ACQUISITION OF THIS SECURITY THE HOLDER THEREOF WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND WARRANTED THAT EITHER (I) NO PORTION OF THE ASSETS USED BY SUCH HOLDER TO ACQUIRE OR HOLD THIS SECURITY CONSTITUTES THE ASSETS OF AN EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN THAT IS SUBJECT TO TITLE I OF THE U.S. EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT INCOME SECURITY ACT OF 1974, AS AMENDED ('ERISA'), OF A PLAN, INDIVIDUAL RETIREMENT ACCOUNT OR OTHER ARRANGEMENT THAT IS SUBJECT TO SECTION 4975 OF THE U.S. INTERNAL REVENUE CODE OF 1986, AS AMENDED (THE 'CODE'), OR PROVISIONS UNDER ANY OTHER FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, NON-U.S. OR OTHER LAWS OR REGULATIONS THAT ARE SIMILAR TO SUCH PROVISIONS OF ERISA OR THE CODE ('SIMILAR LAWS'), OR OF AN ENTITY WHOSE UNDERLYING ASSETS ARE CONSIDERED TO INCLUDE 'PLAN ASSETS' OF ANY SUCH PLAN, ACCOUNT OR ARRANGEMENT, OR (II) THE ACQUISITION AND HOLDING OF THIS SECURITY WILL NOT CONSTITUTE OR GIVE RISE TO A NON-EXEMPT PROHIBITED TRANSACTION UNDER SECTION 406 OF ERISA OR SECTION 4975 OF THE CODE OR A VIOLATION UNDER ANY APPLICABLE SIMILAR LAWS. UNLESS THIS CERTIFICATE IS PRESENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY, A NEW YORK CORPORATION ('DTC'), NEW YORK, NEW YORK, TO THE COMPANY OR ITS AGENT FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFER, EXCHANGE OR PAYMENT, AND ANY CERTIFICATE ISSUED IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF CEDE & CO. OR IN SUCH OTHER NAME AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC (AND ANY PAYMENT IS MADE TO CEDE & CO. OR TO SUCH OTHER ENTITY AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC), ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL INASMUCH AS THE REGISTERED OWNER HEREOF, CEDE & CO., HAS AN INTEREST HEREIN. TRANSFERS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS IN WHOLE, BUT NOT IN PART, TO NOMINEES OF DTC OR TO A SUCCESSOR THEREOF OR SUCH SUCCESSOR'S NOMINEE AND TRANSFERS OF PORTIONS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RESTRICTIONS SET FORTH IN THE INDENTURE REFERRED TO ON THE REVERSE HEREOF. as revised by the Schedule of Increases and Decreases in Global Debt Security attached hereto CUSIP No: 92343VEQ3 ISIN No: US92343VEQ32 Verizon Communications Inc. 4.329% Notes due 2028 Verizon Communications Inc., a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (herein referred to as the 'Company'), for value received, hereby promises to pay to Cede & Co., or registered assigns, the principal sum of Dollars ($ ), as revised by the Schedule of Increases and Decreases in Global Debt Security attached hereto, on September 21, 2028, and to pay interest on said principal sum from June 21, 2018, or from the most recent interest payment date to which interest has been paid or duly provided for, and to pay the Additional Interest, if any, as defined in and payable pursuant to Section 5 of the Registration Rights Agreement referred to below. Interest and Additional Interest, if any, will be payable semiannually on March 21 and September 21 in each year, commencing March 21, 2019, at the rate of 4.329% per annum until the principal hereof shall have become due and payable, and on any overdue principal and (to the extent that payment of such interest and Additional Interest, if any, is enforceable under applicable law) on any overdue installment of interest and Additional Interest, if any, at the same rate per annum. The interest installment and Additional Interest, if any, so payable, and punctually paid or duly provided for, on any interest payment date will, as provided in the Indenture hereinafter referred to, be paid to the person in whose name this Debt Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities, as defined in said Indenture) is registered at the close of business on the regular record date for such interest installment, which shall be the March 6 or September 6, as the case may be (whether or not a Business Day), next preceding such interest payment date. However, interest and Additional Interest, if any, that the Company pays on the maturity date shall be payable to the person to whom the principal hereof shall be payable. Any such interest installment and Additional Interest, if any, not so punctually paid or duly provided for shall forthwith cease to be payable to the registered holder on such regular record date, and may be paid to the person in whose name this Debt Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities) is registered at the close of business on a special record date to be fixed by the Trustee for the payment of such defaulted interest, notice whereof shall be given to the registered holders of this series of Debt Securities as provided in the Indenture, or may be paid at any time in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which the Debt Securities may be listed, and upon such notice as may be required by such exchange, all as more fully provided in the Indenture. If interest or principal is payable on a day that is not a Business Day, such payment shall be made on the next succeeding Business Day, as if made on the date such payment was due, and no interest shall accrue on such payment for the period from and after such due date to the date of such payment on the next succeeding Business Day. The principal of and the interest and Additional Interest, if any, on this Debt Security shall be payable at the office or agency of the Company maintained for that purpose in The City of New York, State of New York, in any coin or currency of the United States of America which at the time of payment is legal tender for payment of public and private debts; provided, however, that payment of interest and Additional Interest, if any, may be made at the option of the Company by check mailed to the registered holder at such address as shall appear in the Security Register. This Debt Security shall not be entitled to any benefit under the Indenture hereinafter referred to, or be valid or become obligatory for any purpose, until the Certificate of Authentication hereon shall have been signed by or on behalf of the Trustee. As used herein, 'Business Day' means any day, other than a Saturday or a Sunday, that is neither a legal holiday nor a day on which commercial banks are authorized or required by law, regulation or executive order to close in The City of New York, State of New York. The provisions of this Debt Security are continued on the reverse side hereof and such continued provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as though fully set forth at this place. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this instrument to be executed. Dated: June 21, 2018 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. By Name: Scott Krohn Title: Senior Vice President and Treasurer CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICATION This is one of the Securities of the series designated herein referred to in the within-mentioned Indenture. U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee, Authenticating Agent and Security Registrar By Authorized Signatory Dated: June 21, 2018 (FORM OF REVERSE OF DEBT SECURITY) This Debt Security is one of a duly authorized series of Securities of the Company, all issued or to be issued in one or more series under and pursuant to an Indenture dated as of December 1, 2000, duly executed and delivered by the Company (as successor in interest to Verizon Global Funding Corp.) and U.S. Bank National Association (as successor to Wachovia Bank, National Association, formerly known as First Union National Bank), as trustee (the 'Trustee'), as amended and supplemented (the 'Indenture'), to which Indenture reference is hereby made for a description of the rights, limitation of rights, obligations, duties and immunities thereunder of the Trustee, the Company and the holders of the Securities. By the terms of the Indenture, the Securities are issuable in series which may vary as to amount, date of maturity, rate of interest and in other respects as in the Indenture provided. This Debt Security is one of the series designated on the face hereof (herein called the 'Debt Securities') unlimited in aggregate principal amount. Beneficial interests in this global Debt Security may be held in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. This global Debt Security shall be exchangeable for Debt Securities in definitive form registered in the names of persons other than the Depository or its nominee only if (i) the Depository notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as the Depository or if at any time such Depository is no longer registered as a clearing agency or in good standing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or other applicable statute and a successor depository is not appointed by the Company within 90 days or (ii) the Company executes and delivers to the Trustee an Officers' Certificate that this global Debt Security shall be so exchangeable. To the extent that this global Debt Security is exchangeable pursuant to the preceding sentence, it shall be exchangeable for Debt Securities registered in such names as the Depository shall direct. Debt Securities represented by this global Debt Security that may be exchanged for Debt Securities in definitive form under the circumstances described in this paragraph will be exchangeable only for Debt Securities in definitive form issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. Notwithstanding any other provision herein, this global Debt Security may not be transferred except as a whole by the Depository to a nominee of such Depository or by a nominee of such Depository to such Depository or another nominee of such Depository. In case an Event of Default, as defined in the Indenture, with respect to the Debt Securities shall have occurred and be continuing, the principal of all of the Debt Securities may be declared, and upon such declaration shall become, due and payable, in the manner, with the effect and subject to the conditions provided in the Indenture. The Indenture contains provisions permitting the Company and the Trustee, with the consent of the holders of not less than a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of each series affected at the time outstanding, as defined in the Indenture, to execute supplemental indentures for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of the Indenture or of any supplemental indenture or of modifying in any manner the rights of the holders of the Securities; provided, however, that no such supplemental indenture shall, among other things, (i) extend the fixed maturity of any Securities of any series, or reduce the principal amount thereof, or reduce the rate or extend the time of payment of interest and Additional Interest, if any, thereon, or reduce any premium payable upon the redemption thereof, without the consent of the holder of each Debt Security so affected or (ii) reduce the aforesaid percentage of Debt Securities, the holders of which are required to consent to any such supplemental indenture, without the consent of the holders of each Debt Security then outstanding and affected thereby. The Indenture also contains provisions permitting the holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time outstanding, on behalf of the holders of Securities of such series, to waive any past default in the performance of any of the covenants contained in the Indenture, or established pursuant to the Indenture with respect to such series, and its consequences, except a default in the payment of the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest or Additional Interest, if any, on any of the Securities of such series. Any such consent or waiver by the registered holder of this Debt Security (unless revoked as provided in the Indenture) shall be conclusive and binding upon such holder and upon all future holders and owners of this Debt Security and of any Debt Security issued in exchange herefor or in place hereof (whether by registration of transfer or otherwise), irrespective of whether or not any notation of such consent or waiver is made upon this Debt Security. No reference herein to the Indenture and no provision of this Debt Security or of the Indenture shall alter or impair the obligation of the Company, which is absolute and unconditional, to pay the principal of and interest and Additional Interest, if any, on this Debt Security at the times and place and at the rate and in the money herein prescribed. The Debt Securities are issuable as registered Debt Securities without coupons. The Debt Securities shall be in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. Debt Securities may be exchanged, upon presentation thereof for that purpose, at the office or agency of the Company in The City of New York, State of New York, for other Debt Securities of authorized denominations, and for a like aggregate principal amount and series, and upon payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge in relation thereto. The Debt Securities may be redeemed on not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' prior notice given as provided in the Indenture, in whole or from time to time in part, at the option of the Company, at any time prior to September 21, 2028 at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount thereof, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (exclusive of interest accrued and Additional Interest, if any, to the date of redemption), as the case may be, discounted to the date of redemption on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 25 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Interest, if any, on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, such redemption date. 'Treasury Rate' means, with respect to any redemption date, (i) the yield, under the heading which represents the average for the immediately preceding week, appearing in the most recently published statistical release published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System designated as 'Statistical Release H.15' or any successor publication which is published weekly by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and which establishes yields on actively traded United States Treasury securities adjusted to constant maturity under the caption 'Treasury Constant Maturities,' for the maturity corresponding to the Comparable Treasury Issue (if no maturity is within three months before or after the Remaining Life, yields for the two published maturities most closely corresponding to the Comparable Treasury Issue shall be determined and the Treasury Rate shall be interpolated or extrapolated from such yields on a straight-line basis, rounding to the nearest month), or (ii) if such release (or any successor release) is not published during the week preceding the calculation date or does not contain such yields, the rate per annum equal to the semiannual equivalent yield to maturity of the Comparable Treasury Issue, calculated using a price for the Comparable Treasury Issue (expressed as a percentage of its principal amount) equal to the Comparable Treasury Price for the redemption date. The Treasury Rate shall be calculated on the third Business Day preceding the redemption date. 'Comparable Treasury Issue' means the United States Treasury security selected by the Independent Investment Banker as having a maturity comparable to the remaining term (the 'Remaining Life') of the Debt Securities to be redeemed that would be utilized, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of such Debt Securities. 'Comparable Treasury Price' means (i) the average of three Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations for such redemption date, or (ii) if the Independent Investment Banker is unable to obtain three such Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations, the average of all such quotations obtained. 'Independent Investment Banker' means an independent investment banking or commercial banking institution of national standing appointed by the Company. 'Reference Treasury Dealer' means (i) any independent investment banking or commercial banking institution of national standing appointed by the Company, and any of its successors, provided, however, that if any of the foregoing shall cease to be a primary U.S. Government securities dealer in the United States (a 'Primary Treasury Dealer'), the Company shall substitute therefor another Primary Treasury Dealer, and (ii) any other Primary Treasury Dealer selected by the Independent Investment Banker and approved in writing by the Company. 'Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations' means, with respect to each Reference Treasury Dealer and any redemption date, the average, as determined by the Independent Investment Banker, of the bid and asked prices for the Comparable Treasury Issue (expressed in each case as a percentage of its principal amount) quoted in writing to the Independent Investment Banker at 3:30 p.m., New York City time, on the third Business Day preceding such redemption date. In the event of redemption of this Debt Security in part only, a new Debt Security of like tenor for the unredeemed portion hereof and otherwise having the same terms as this Debt Security shall be issued in the name of the holder hereof upon the presentation and surrender hereof. As provided in the Indenture and subject to certain limitations therein set forth, this Debt Security is transferable by the registered holder hereof on the Security Register of the Company, upon surrender of this Debt Security for registration of transfer at the office or agency of the Company in The City of New York, State of New York, accompanied by a written instrument or instruments of transfer in form satisfactory to the Company or the Security Registrar duly executed by the registered holder hereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing, and thereupon one or more new Debt Securities of authorized denominations and for the same aggregate principal amount and series will be issued to the designated transferee or transferees. No service charge will be made for any such transfer, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge payable in relation thereto. Prior to due presentment for registration of transfer of this Debt Security, the Company, the Trustee, any Paying Agent and any Security Registrar for the Debt Securities may deem and treat the registered holder hereof as the absolute owner hereof (whether or not this Debt Security shall be overdue and notwithstanding any notice of ownership or writing hereon made by anyone other than the Security Registrar for the Debt Securities) for the purpose of receiving payment of or on account of the principal hereof and (subject to Section 310 of the Indenture) interest and Additional Interest, if any, due hereon and for all other purposes, and neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any Paying Agent nor any Security Registrar for the Debt Securities shall be affected by any notice to the contrary. No recourse shall be had for the payment of the principal of, or the interest and Additional Interest, if any, on, this Debt Security, or for any claim based hereon, or otherwise in respect hereof, or based on or in respect of the Indenture, against any incorporator, stockholder, officer or director, past, present or future, as such, of the Company or of any predecessor or successor corporation, whether by virtue of any constitution, statute or rule of law, or by the enforcement of any assessment or penalty or otherwise, all such liability being, by the acceptance hereof and as part of the consideration for the issuance hereof, expressly waived and released. The Depository by acceptance of this global Debt Security agrees that it will not sell, assign, transfer or otherwise convey any beneficial interest in this global Debt Security unless such beneficial interest is in an amount equal to an authorized denomination for Debt Securities of this series. signatory of Trustee Exhibit 4.7 THE SECURITY (OR ITS PREDECESSOR) EVIDENCED HEREBY WAS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN A TRANSACTION EXEMPT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 5 OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'), AND THE SECURITY EVIDENCED HEREBY MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION THEREFROM. THE FOREGOING LEGEND MAY BE REMOVED FROM THIS SECURITY AFTER 40 DAYS BEGINNING ON AND INCLUDING THE LATER OF (A) THE DATE ON WHICH THE SECURITIES ARE OFFERED TO PERSONS OTHER THAN DISTRIBUTORS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) AND (B) THE ISSUANCE DATE OF THIS SECURITY. BY ITS ACQUISITION OF THIS SECURITY THE HOLDER THEREOF WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND WARRANTED THAT EITHER (I) NO PORTION OF THE ASSETS USED BY SUCH HOLDER TO ACQUIRE OR HOLD THIS SECURITY CONSTITUTES THE ASSETS OF AN EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN THAT IS SUBJECT TO TITLE I OF THE U.S. EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT INCOME SECURITY ACT OF 1974, AS AMENDED ('ERISA'), OF A PLAN, INDIVIDUAL RETIREMENT ACCOUNT OR OTHER ARRANGEMENT THAT IS SUBJECT TO SECTION 4975 OF THE U.S. INTERNAL REVENUE CODE OF 1986, AS AMENDED (THE 'CODE'), OR PROVISIONS UNDER ANY OTHER FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, NON-U.S. OR OTHER LAWS OR REGULATIONS THAT ARE SIMILAR TO SUCH PROVISIONS OF ERISA OR THE CODE ('SIMILAR LAWS'), OR OF AN ENTITY WHOSE UNDERLYING ASSETS ARE CONSIDERED TO INCLUDE 'PLAN ASSETS' OF ANY SUCH PLAN, ACCOUNT OR ARRANGEMENT, OR (II) THE ACQUISITION AND HOLDING OF THIS SECURITY WILL NOT CONSTITUTE OR GIVE RISE TO A NON-EXEMPT PROHIBITED TRANSACTION UNDER SECTION 406 OF ERISA OR SECTION 4975 OF THE CODE OR A VIOLATION UNDER ANY APPLICABLE SIMILAR LAWS. UNLESS THIS CERTIFICATE IS PRESENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY, A NEW YORK CORPORATION ('DTC'), NEW YORK, NEW YORK, TO THE COMPANY OR ITS AGENT FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFER, EXCHANGE OR PAYMENT, AND ANY CERTIFICATE ISSUED IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF CEDE & CO. OR IN SUCH OTHER NAME AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC (AND ANY PAYMENT IS MADE TO CEDE & CO. OR TO SUCH OTHER ENTITY AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC), ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL INASMUCH AS THE REGISTERED OWNER HEREOF, CEDE & CO., HAS AN INTEREST HEREIN. TRANSFERS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS IN WHOLE, BUT NOT IN PART, TO NOMINEES OF DTC OR TO A SUCCESSOR THEREOF OR SUCH SUCCESSOR'S NOMINEE AND TRANSFERS OF PORTIONS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RESTRICTIONS SET FORTH IN THE INDENTURE REFERRED TO ON THE REVERSE HEREOF. as revised by the Schedule of Increases and Decreases in Global Debt Security attached hereto CUSIP No: U9221ABK3 ISIN No: USU9221ABK35 Verizon Communications Inc. 4.329% Notes due 2028 Verizon Communications Inc., a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (herein referred to as the 'Company'), for value received, hereby promises to pay to Cede & Co., or registered assigns, the principal sum of Dollars ($ ), as revised by the Schedule of Increases and Decreases in Global Debt Security attached hereto, on September 21, 2028, and to pay interest on said principal sum from June 21, 2018, or from the most recent interest payment date to which interest has been paid or duly provided for, and to pay the Additional Interest, if any, as defined in and payable pursuant to Section 5 of the Registration Rights Agreement referred to below. Interest and Additional Interest, if any, will be payable semiannually on March 21 and September 21 in each year, commencing March 21, 2019, at the rate of 4.329% per annum until the principal hereof shall have become due and payable, and on any overdue principal and (to the extent that payment of such interest and Additional Interest, if any, is enforceable under applicable law) on any overdue installment of interest and Additional Interest, if any, at the same rate per annum. The interest installment and Additional Interest, if any, so payable, and punctually paid or duly provided for, on any interest payment date will, as provided in the Indenture hereinafter referred to, be paid to the person in whose name this Debt Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities, as defined in said Indenture) is registered at the close of business on the regular record date for such interest installment, which shall be the March 6 or September 6, as the case may be (whether or not a Business Day), next preceding such interest payment date. However, interest and Additional Interest, if any, that the Company pays on the maturity date shall be payable to the person to whom the principal hereof shall be payable. Any such interest installment and Additional Interest, if any, not so punctually paid or duly provided for shall forthwith cease to be payable to the registered holder on such regular record date, and may be paid to the person in whose name this Debt Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities) is registered at the close of business on a special record date to be fixed by the Trustee for the payment of such defaulted interest, notice whereof shall be given to the registered holders of this series of Debt Securities as provided in the Indenture, or may be paid at any time in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which the Debt Securities may be listed, and upon such notice as may be required by such exchange, all as more fully provided in the Indenture. If interest or principal is payable on a day that is not a Business Day, such payment shall be made on the next succeeding Business Day, as if made on the date such payment was due, and no interest shall accrue on such payment for the period from and after such due date to the date of such payment on the next succeeding Business Day. The principal of and the interest and Additional Interest, if any, on this Debt Security shall be payable at the office or agency of the Company maintained for that purpose in The City of New York, State of New York, in any coin or currency of the United States of America which at the time of payment is legal tender for payment of public and private debts; provided, however, that payment of interest and Additional Interest, if any, may be made at the option of the Company by check mailed to the registered holder at such address as shall appear in the Security Register. This Debt Security shall not be entitled to any benefit under the Indenture hereinafter referred to, or be valid or become obligatory for any purpose, until the Certificate of Authentication hereon shall have been signed by or on behalf of the Trustee. As used herein, 'Business Day' means any day, other than a Saturday or a Sunday, that is neither a legal holiday nor a day on which commercial banks are authorized or required by law, regulation or executive order to close in The City of New York, State of New York. The provisions of this Debt Security are continued on the reverse side hereof and such continued provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as though fully set forth at this place. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this instrument to be executed. Dated: June 21, 2018 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. By Name: Scott Krohn Title: Senior Vice President and Treasurer CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICATION This is one of the Securities of the series designated herein referred to in the within-mentioned Indenture. U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee, Authenticating Agent and Security Registrar Authorized Signatory Dated: June 21, 2018 (FORM OF REVERSE OF DEBT SECURITY) This Debt Security is one of a duly authorized series of Securities of the Company, all issued or to be issued in one or more series under and pursuant to an Indenture dated as of December 1, 2000, duly executed and delivered by the Company (as successor in interest to Verizon Global Funding Corp.) and U.S. Bank National Association (as successor to Wachovia Bank, National Association, formerly known as First Union National Bank), as trustee (the 'Trustee'), as amended and supplemented (the 'Indenture'), to which Indenture reference is hereby made for a description of the rights, limitation of rights, obligations, duties and immunities thereunder of the Trustee, the Company and the holders of the Securities. By the terms of the Indenture, the Securities are issuable in series which may vary as to amount, date of maturity, rate of interest and in other respects as in the Indenture provided. This Debt Security is one of the series designated on the face hereof (herein called the 'Debt Securities') unlimited in aggregate principal amount. Beneficial interests in this global Debt Security may be held in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. This global Debt Security shall be exchangeable for Debt Securities in definitive form registered in the names of persons other than the Depository or its nominee only if (i) the Depository notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as the Depository or if at any time such Depository is no longer registered as a clearing agency or in good standing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or other applicable statute and a successor depository is not appointed by the Company within 90 days or (ii) the Company executes and delivers to the Trustee an Officers' Certificate that this global Debt Security shall be so exchangeable. To the extent that this global Debt Security is exchangeable pursuant to the preceding sentence, it shall be exchangeable for Debt Securities registered in such names as the Depository shall direct. Debt Securities represented by this global Debt Security that may be exchanged for Debt Securities in definitive form under the circumstances described in this paragraph will be exchangeable only for Debt Securities in definitive form issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. Notwithstanding any other provision herein, this global Debt Security may not be transferred except as a whole by the Depository to a nominee of such Depository or by a nominee of such Depository to such Depository or another nominee of such Depository. In case an Event of Default, as defined in the Indenture, with respect to the Debt Securities shall have occurred and be continuing, the principal of all of the Debt Securities may be declared, and upon such declaration shall become, due and payable, in the manner, with the effect and subject to the conditions provided in the Indenture. The Indenture contains provisions permitting the Company and the Trustee, with the consent of the holders of not less than a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of each series affected at the time outstanding, as defined in the Indenture, to execute supplemental indentures for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of the Indenture or of any supplemental indenture or of modifying in any manner the rights of the holders of the Securities; provided, however, that no such supplemental indenture shall, among other things, (i) extend the fixed maturity of any Securities of any series, or reduce the principal amount thereof, or reduce the rate or extend the time of payment of interest and Additional Interest, if any, thereon, or reduce any premium payable upon the redemption thereof, without the consent of the holder of each Debt Security so affected or (ii) reduce the aforesaid percentage of Debt Securities, the holders of which are required to consent to any such supplemental indenture, without the consent of the holders of each Debt Security then outstanding and affected thereby. The Indenture also contains provisions permitting the holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time outstanding, on behalf of the holders of Securities of such series, to waive any past default in the performance of any of the covenants contained in the Indenture, or established pursuant to the Indenture with respect to such series, and its consequences, except a default in the payment of the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest or Additional Interest, if any, on any of the Securities of such series. Any such consent or waiver by the registered holder of this Debt Security (unless revoked as provided in the Indenture) shall be conclusive and binding upon such holder and upon all future holders and owners of this Debt Security and of any Debt Security issued in exchange herefor or in place hereof (whether by registration of transfer or otherwise), irrespective of whether or not any notation of such consent or waiver is made upon this Debt Security. No reference herein to the Indenture and no provision of this Debt Security or of the Indenture shall alter or impair the obligation of the Company, which is absolute and unconditional, to pay the principal of and interest and Additional Interest, if any, on this Debt Security at the times and place and at the rate and in the money herein prescribed. The Debt Securities are issuable as registered Debt Securities without coupons. The Debt Securities shall be in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. Debt Securities may be exchanged, upon presentation thereof for that purpose, at the office or agency of the Company in The City of New York, State of New York, for other Debt Securities of authorized denominations, and for a like aggregate principal amount and series, and upon payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge in relation thereto. The Debt Securities may be redeemed on not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' prior notice given as provided in the Indenture, in whole or from time to time in part, at the option of the Company, at any time prior to September 21, 2028 at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount thereof, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (exclusive of interest accrued and Additional Interest, if any, to the date of redemption), as the case may be, discounted to the date of redemption on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 25 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Interest, if any, on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, such redemption date. 'Treasury Rate' means, with respect to any redemption date, (i) the yield, under the heading which represents the average for the immediately preceding week, appearing in the most recently published statistical release published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System designated as 'Statistical Release H.15' or any successor publication which is published weekly by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and which establishes yields on actively traded United States Treasury securities adjusted to constant maturity under the caption 'Treasury Constant Maturities,' for the maturity corresponding to the Comparable Treasury Issue (if no maturity is within three months before or after the Remaining Life, yields for the two published maturities most closely corresponding to the Comparable Treasury Issue shall be determined and the Treasury Rate shall be interpolated or extrapolated from such yields on a straight-line basis, rounding to the nearest month), or (ii) if such release (or any successor release) is not published during the week preceding the calculation date or does not contain such yields, the rate per annum equal to the semiannual equivalent yield to maturity of the Comparable Treasury Issue, calculated using a price for the Comparable Treasury Issue (expressed as a percentage of its principal amount) equal to the Comparable Treasury Price for the redemption date. The Treasury Rate shall be calculated on the third Business Day preceding the redemption date. 'Comparable Treasury Issue' means the United States Treasury security selected by the Independent Investment Banker as having a maturity comparable to the remaining term (the 'Remaining Life') of the Debt Securities to be redeemed that would be utilized, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of such Debt Securities. 'Comparable Treasury Price' means (i) the average of three Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations for such redemption date, or (ii) if the Independent Investment Banker is unable to obtain three such Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations, the average of all such quotations obtained. 'Independent Investment Banker' means an independent investment banking or commercial banking institution of national standing appointed by the Company. 'Reference Treasury Dealer' means (i) any independent investment banking or commercial banking institution of national standing appointed by the Company, and any of its successors, provided, however, that if any of the foregoing shall cease to be a primary U.S. Government securities dealer in the United States (a 'Primary Treasury Dealer'), the Company shall substitute therefor another Primary Treasury Dealer, and (ii) any other Primary Treasury Dealer selected by the Independent Investment Banker and approved in writing by the Company. 'Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations' means, with respect to each Reference Treasury Dealer and any redemption date, the average, as determined by the Independent Investment Banker, of the bid and asked prices for the Comparable Treasury Issue (expressed in each case as a percentage of its principal amount) quoted in writing to the Independent Investment Banker at 3:30 p.m., New York City time, on the third Business Day preceding such redemption date. In the event of redemption of this Debt Security in part only, a new Debt Security of like tenor for the unredeemed portion hereof and otherwise having the same terms as this Debt Security shall be issued in the name of the holder hereof upon the presentation and surrender hereof. As provided in the Indenture and subject to certain limitations therein set forth, this Debt Security is transferable by the registered holder hereof on the Security Register of the Company, upon surrender of this Debt Security for registration of transfer at the office or agency of the Company in The City of New York, State of New York, accompanied by a written instrument or instruments of transfer in form satisfactory to the Company or the Security Registrar duly executed by the registered holder hereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing, and thereupon one or more new Debt Securities of authorized denominations and for the same aggregate principal amount and series will be issued to the designated transferee or transferees. No service charge will be made for any such transfer, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge payable in relation thereto. Prior to due presentment for registration of transfer of this Debt Security, the Company, the Trustee, any Paying Agent and any Security Registrar for the Debt Securities may deem and treat the registered holder hereof as the absolute owner hereof (whether or not this Debt Security shall be overdue and notwithstanding any notice of ownership or writing hereon made by anyone other than the Security Registrar for the Debt Securities) for the purpose of receiving payment of or on account of the principal hereof and (subject to Section 310 of the Indenture) interest and Additional Interest, if any, due hereon and for all other purposes, and neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any Paying Agent nor any Security Registrar for the Debt Securities shall be affected by any notice to the contrary. No recourse shall be had for the payment of the principal of, or the interest and Additional Interest, if any, on, this Debt Security, or for any claim based hereon, or otherwise in respect hereof, or based on or in respect of the Indenture, against any incorporator, stockholder, officer or director, past, present or future, as such, of the Company or of any predecessor or successor corporation, whether by virtue of any constitution, statute or rule of law, or by the enforcement of any assessment or penalty or otherwise, all such liability being, by the acceptance hereof and as part of the consideration for the issuance hereof, expressly waived and released. The Depository by acceptance of this global Debt Security agrees that it will not sell, assign, transfer or otherwise convey any beneficial interest in this global Debt Security unless such beneficial interest is in an amount equal to an authorized denomination for Debt Securities of this series. The New Notes are to be issued under an indenture dated as of December 1, 2000, as supplemented (the 'Indenture'), between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association (as successor to Wachovia Bank, National Association, formerly known as First Union National Bank) (the 'Trustee'). To induce the Dealer Managers to enter into the Dealer Manager Agreement and to satisfy a condition to your obligations thereunder, the Company agrees with you for your benefit and the benefit of the holders (each a 'Holder' and, together, the 'Holders') from time to time of the New Notes or the Exchange Notes (as hereinafter defined), as follows: 1. Definitions . Capitalized terms used herein without definition shall have their respective meanings set forth in the Dealer Manager Agreement. As used in this Agreement, the following capitalized defined terms shall have the following meanings: ' Act ' shall mean the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the Commission promulgated thereunder. ' Additional Interest ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 5 hereof. ' Affiliate ' of any specified person shall mean any other person that, directly or indirectly, is in control of, is controlled by, or is under common control with, such specified person. For purposes of this definition, control of a person shall mean the power, direct or indirect, to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of such person whether by contract or otherwise; and the terms 'controlling' and 'controlled' shall have meanings correlative to the foregoing. ' Broker-Dealer ' shall mean any broker or dealer registered as such under the Exchange Act. ' Business Day ' shall mean any day other than a Saturday, a Sunday or a legal holiday or a day on which commercial banks are authorized or required by law, regulation or executive order to close in New York City, New York. ' Commission ' shall mean the Securities and Exchange Commission. ' Company ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Company Indemnitee ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 7(b) hereof. ' Dealer Manager Agreement ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Dealer Managers ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' DTC ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 2(c)(i) hereof. ' Exchange Act ' shall mean the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the Commission promulgated thereunder. ' Exchange Notes ' shall mean debt securities of the Company identical in all material respects to the New Notes (except that the additional interest provision and the transfer restrictions shall be modified or eliminated, as appropriate) and to be issued under the Indenture. ' Exchange Offer Registration Period ' shall mean the 90-day period following the effectiveness of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement, exclusive of any period during which any stop order shall be in effect suspending the effectiveness of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement. 2 ' Exchange Offer Registration Statement ' shall mean a registration statement of the Company on an appropriate form under the Act with respect to the Registered Exchange Offer, all amendments and supplements to such registration statement, including post-effective amendments thereto, in each case including the Prospectus contained therein, all exhibits thereto and all material incorporated by reference therein. ' Exchanging Dealer ' shall mean any Holder (which may include any Dealer Manager) that is a Broker-Dealer that acquired Exchange Notes in the Registered Exchange Offer in exchange for New Notes that it acquired for its own account as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities (but not directly from the Company or any Affiliate of the Company). ' Holder ' and ' Holders ' shall have the meanings set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Holders' Information ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 3(b)(iii) hereof. ' Indemnified Holder ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 7(a) hereof. ' Indenture ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Exchange Offers ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Issuer FWP ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 7(a) hereof. ' Losses ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 7(a) hereof. ' New Notes ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Old Notes ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. ' Prospectus ' shall mean the prospectus included in any Registration Statement (including, without limitation, a prospectus that discloses information previously omitted from a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement in reliance upon Rule 430A under the Act), as amended or supplemented by any prospectus supplement, with respect to the terms of the offering of any portion of the New Notes or the Exchange Notes covered by such Registration Statement, and all amendments and supplements thereto, including all exhibits thereto and all material incorporated by reference therein. ' Registered Exchange Offer ' shall mean the proposed offer of the Company to issue and deliver to the Holders of the New Notes that are not prohibited by any law or policy of the Commission from participating in such offer, in exchange for the New Notes, a like aggregate principal amount of the Exchange Notes. ' Registration Default ' shall have the meaning set forth in Section 5 hereof. ' Registration Statement ' shall mean any Exchange Offer Registration Statement or Shelf Registration Statement that covers any of the New Notes or the Exchange Notes pursuant to the provisions of this Agreement, any amendments and supplements to such registration 3 statement, including post-effective amendments (in each case including the Prospectus contained therein), all exhibits thereto and all material incorporated by reference therein. ' Settlement Date ' shall mean the date on which the Exchange Offers have been consummated. ' Shelf Registration Period ' has the meaning set forth in Section 3(b)(ii) hereof. ' Shelf Registration Statement ' shall mean a 'shelf' registration statement of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 hereof which covers some or all of the New Notes, on an appropriate form under Rule 415 under the Act, or any similar rule that may be adopted by the Commission, amendments and supplements to such registration statement, including post-effective amendments and the Prospectus contained therein, all exhibits thereto and all material incorporated by reference therein. ' Transfer-Restricted Securities ' means each New Note until the earlier to occur of (i) the date on which such New Note has been exchanged for a freely transferable applicable Exchange Note in the Registered Exchange Offer, (ii) the date on which it has been effectively registered under the Act and disposed of in accordance with the Shelf Registration Statement or (iii) the date on which it is sold to the public pursuant to Rule 144 (or any similar provision then in force under the Act) under the Act or may be sold by a person that is not an 'affiliate' (as defined in Rule 144) of the Company without restriction or limitation pursuant to Rule 144 (or any similar provision then in force under the Act). ' Trustee ' shall have the meaning set forth in the preamble hereto. 2. Registered Exchange Offer . (a) The Company shall prepare and, not later than 120 days following the Settlement Date, shall file with the Commission the Exchange Offer Registration Statement with respect to the Registered Exchange Offer. The Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to (i) cause the Exchange Offer Registration Statement to become effective under the Act within 210 days of the Settlement Date and (ii) complete the Registered Exchange Offer within 250 days of the Settlement Date. (b) Upon the effectiveness of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement, the Company shall promptly commence the Registered Exchange Offer, it being the objective of such Registered Exchange Offer to enable each Holder electing to exchange New Notes for Exchange Notes (provided that such Holder is not an Affiliate of the Company or is an Affiliate that complies with the registration and prospectus delivery requirements of the Act to the extent applicable in connection with the resale of the Exchange Notes, acquires the Exchange Notes in the ordinary course of such Holder's business, has no arrangements or understandings with any person to participate in the distribution (within the meaning of the Act) of the Exchange Notes and is not prohibited by any law, rule or policy of the Commission from participating in the Registered Exchange Offer) to trade such Exchange Notes without any limitations or restrictions under the Act and without material restrictions under the securities laws of a substantial proportion of the several states of the United States. 4 (c) In connection with the Registered Exchange Offer, the Company shall: (i) deliver or otherwise make available to each Holder a copy of the Prospectus forming part of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement, together with an appropriate letter of transmittal and related documents, provided, however, Holders will be deemed to have received the documents referred to above upon delivery of such documents to the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') for distribution to its participants; (ii) keep the Registered Exchange Offer open for not less than 20 Business Days and not more than 30 Business Days after the date on which notice thereof is delivered to the Holders (or, in each case, longer if required by applicable law); (iii) use its commercially reasonable efforts to keep the Exchange Offer Registration Statement continuously effective under the Act, supplemented and amended as required under the Act to ensure that it is available for sales of Exchange Notes by Exchanging Dealers during the Exchange Offer Registration Period; (iv) utilize the services of a depositary for the Registered Exchange Offer with an address in the Borough of Manhattan in New York City, which may be the Trustee or an Affiliate of the Trustee; (v) permit Holders to withdraw tendered New Notes at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time), on the last Business Day on which the Registered Exchange Offer is open; (vi) either (x) in the Exchange Offer Registration Statement or (y) prior to effectiveness of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement, in a supplemental letter to the Commission, (A) state that the Company is conducting the Registered Exchange Offer in reliance on the position of the Commission in the Exxon Capital Holdings Corporation (pub. avail. May 13, 1988), Morgan Stanley & Co., Inc. (pub. avail. June 5, 1991) and Shearman & Sterling LLP (pub. avail. July 2, 1993) no-action letters, and (B) include a representation that the Company has not entered into any arrangement or understanding with any person to distribute the Exchange Notes to be received in the Registered Exchange Offer following completion of the Registered Exchange Offer and that, to the Company's information and belief, each Holder participating in the Registered Exchange Offer is acquiring the Exchange Notes in its ordinary course of business and has no arrangement or understanding with any person to participate in the distribution of the Exchange Notes; and 5 (vii) comply in all respects with all other applicable law. (d) As soon as practicable after the close of the Registered Exchange Offer, the Company shall: (i) accept for exchange all New Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer; (ii) deliver to the Trustee for cancellation in accordance with Section 4(n) all New Notes so accepted for exchange; and (iii) cause the Trustee promptly to authenticate and deliver to each Holder of New Notes a principal amount of Exchange Notes equal to the principal amount of the New Notes of such Holder that the Company has accepted for exchange. (e) Each Holder is hereby deemed to acknowledge and agree that any Broker-Dealer and any such Holder using the Registered Exchange Offer to participate in a distribution of the Exchange Notes (x) could not under Commission policy as in effect on the date of this Agreement rely on the position of the Commission in the Exxon Capital Holdings Corporation (pub. avail. May 13, 1988) and Morgan Stanley & Co., Inc. (pub. avail. June 5, 1991) no-action letters, as interpreted in the Commission's letter to Shearman & Sterling LLP (pub. avail. July 2, 1993) and similar no-action letters, and (y) must comply with the registration and prospectus delivery requirements of the Act in connection with any secondary resale transaction, and any secondary resale transactions by such Holder must be covered by an effective registration statement containing the selling security holder and plan of distribution information required by Item 507 or 508, as applicable, of Regulation S-K under the Act if the resales are of Exchange Notes obtained by such Holder in exchange for New Notes acquired by such Holder directly from the Company or one of its Affiliates. Accordingly, each Holder participating in the Registered Exchange Offer shall be required to provide a written representation to the Company that, at the time of the consummation of the Registered Exchange Offer: (i) any Exchange Notes received by such Holder will be acquired in the ordinary course of such Holder's business; (ii) such Holder is not engaged in, and does not intend to engage in, and will have no arrangement or understanding with any person to participate in the distribution of the New Notes or the Exchange Notes within the meaning of the Act; (iii) such Holder is not an Affiliate of the Company or, if such Holder is an Affiliate, such Holder will comply with the registration and prospectus delivery requirements of the Act to the extent applicable in connection with the resale of the Exchange Notes; and 6 (iv) such Holder is not prohibited by any law, rule or policy of the Commission from participating in the Registered Exchange Offer. (f) Notwithstanding any other provisions hereof, the Company will ensure that (i) any Exchange Offer Registration Statement and any amendment thereto and any Prospectus forming part thereof and any supplement thereto complies in all material respects with the Act and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, (ii) any Exchange Offer Registration Statement and any amendment thereto does not, when it becomes effective, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading and (iii) any Prospectus forming part of any Exchange Offer Registration Statement, and any supplement to such Prospectus, does not, as of the consummation of the Registered Exchange Offer, include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. 3. Shelf Registration . (a) If the New Notes held by non-Affiliates of the Company are not freely tradable pursuant to Rule 144 of the Act and the applicable interpretations of the Commission and: (i) due to any change in law or in applicable interpretations thereof by the staff of the Commission, the Company determines upon the advice of outside counsel that it is not permitted to effect the Registered Exchange Offer as contemplated by Section 2 hereof; (ii) any Holder of New Notes notifies the Company in writing not more than 20 days after completion of the Registered Exchange Offer that it is not eligible to participate in the Registered Exchange Offer (other than due it its status as a Broker-Dealer); or (iii) for any other reason, the Registered Exchange Offer is not consummated within 250 days after the Settlement Date; then the Company shall effect a Shelf Registration Statement in accordance with subsection (b) below. (b) (i) The Company shall, as promptly as practicable (but in no event more than 60 days after the Company becomes so required to effect a Shelf Registration Statement pursuant to Section 3(a)) , file with the Commission, and thereafter shall use its reasonable best efforts to cause to be declared effective under the Act within 150 days after the Company becomes so required to effect a Shelf Registration Statement pursuant to Section 3(a) , a Shelf Registration Statement covering resales of the New Notes by the Holders thereof from time to time in accordance with the methods of distribution elected by such Holders and set forth in such Shelf Registration Statement; provided, however, that no Holder shall be entitled to have the New Notes held by it covered by such Shelf Registration Statement unless such Holder agrees in writing to be bound by all of the provisions of this Agreement applicable to such Holder; and provided further that with respect to a Shelf Registration Statement required pursuant to Section 3(a)(iii) , the consummation of a Registered Exchange Offer shall relieve the 7 Company of its obligations under this Section 3(b) but only in respect of its obligations under Section 3(a)(iii) . (ii) The Company shall use its reasonable best efforts to keep the Shelf Registration Statement continuously effective, supplemented and amended as required by the Act, in order to permit the Prospectus forming part thereof to be usable by Holders until the earlier of the date that is two years after the Settlement Date or the date that all New Notes registered for resale under the Shelf Registration Statement (A) have been sold pursuant to the Shelf Registration Statement or (B) are freely tradable by non-Affiliates of the Company pursuant to Rule 144 of the Act (and applicable interpretations thereof by the Commission's staff) (in any such case, such period being called the 'Shelf Registration Period'). The Company shall be deemed not to have used its reasonable best efforts to keep the Shelf Registration Statement effective during the Shelf Registration Period if it voluntarily takes any action that would result in Holders of New Notes registered for resale thereby not being able to offer and sell such New Notes during that period, unless (A) such action is required by applicable law or (B) such action is taken by the Company in good faith and for valid business reasons (not including avoidance of the Company's obligations hereunder), including, without limitation, the acquisition or divestiture of assets, so long as the Company promptly thereafter complies with the requirements of Section 4(i) hereof, if applicable. (iii) Notwithstanding any other provisions hereof, the Company will ensure that (A) any Shelf Registration Statement and any amendment thereto and any Prospectus forming part thereof and any supplement thereto complies in all material respects with the Act and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, (B) any Shelf Registration Statement and any amendment thereto (in either case, other than with respect to information included therein in reliance upon or in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by or on behalf of any Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities specifically for use therein (the 'Holders' Information')) does not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading and (C) any Prospectus forming part of any Shelf Registration Statement, and any supplement to such prospectus (in either case, other than with respect to Holders' Information), does not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. 8 4. Additional Registration Procedures . In connection with any Shelf Registration Statement and, to the extent applicable, any Exchange Offer Registration Statement, the following provisions shall apply: (a) The Company shall: (i) furnish to counsel for the Dealer Managers, prior to the filing thereof with the Commission, a copy of any Exchange Offer Registration Statement and any Shelf Registration Statement, and each amendment thereof, and each supplement, if any, to the Prospectus included therein (excluding all documents incorporated by reference therein after the initial filing); (ii) include the information set forth (A) in Annex A hereto on the cover of the Prospectus contained in the Exchange Offer Registration Statement, (B) in Annex B hereto in a section of the Prospectus setting forth details of the Registered Exchange Offer, (C) in Annex C hereto in the underwriting or plan of distribution section of such Prospectus, and (D) in Annex D hereto in the letter of transmittal delivered pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer; and (iii) in the case of a Shelf Registration Statement, include the information regarding the Holders that propose to sell New Notes pursuant to the Shelf Registration Statement as selling security holders to the extent required by Item 507 of Regulation S-K (or, if permitted by Commission Rule 430B(b), in a Prospectus supplement that becomes a part thereof pursuant to Commission Rule 430B(f)); provided that, notwithstanding anything in this Agreement to the contrary, the Company shall not be required to amend or supplement a Shelf Registration Statement or any Prospectus forming a part thereof after such Shelf Registration Statement has been declared effective by the Commission more than once per calendar month to reflect additional Holders or changes in the number of New Notes to be sold by any Holder. (b) The Company shall advise counsel for the Dealer Managers or the Holders of New Notes covered by any Shelf Registration Statement and any Exchanging Dealer under any Exchange Offer Registration Statement that has provided in writing to the Company a telephone or facsimile number and address for notices, and, if requested by any such person, shall confirm such advice in writing (which notice pursuant to clauses (ii)-(v) below shall be accompanied by an instruction to suspend the use of the Prospectus until the Company shall have remedied the basis for such suspension): (i) when a Registration Statement and any amendment thereto has been filed with the Commission and when such Registration 9 Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto has become effective; (ii) of any request by the Commission after the effective date of such Registration Statement for any amendment or supplement to a Registration Statement or the Prospectus or for additional information in connection with the Registration Statement; (iii) of the issuance by the Commission of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of a Registration Statement or the initiation of any proceedings for that purpose; (iv) of the receipt by the Company of any notification with respect to the suspension of the qualification of the securities included in any Registration Statement for sale in any jurisdiction or the initiation of any proceeding for such purpose; and (v) of the happening of any event that requires any change in a Registration Statement or the Prospectus so that, as of such date, the statements therein do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact and do not omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein (in the case of the Prospectus, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made) not misleading provided that the Company shall not be required to disclose the reasons for such change. Upon receiving notice of the occurrence of any of the events listed in subsections (ii) through (v) of this Section 4(b) , each Holder and any Exchanging Dealer will, upon request by the Company in writing, immediately discontinue disposition of New Notes or Exchange Notes pursuant to a Registration Statement until such Holder's or Exchanging Dealer's receipt of copies of the supplemented or amended Prospectus contemplated by Section 4(i) or until it is advised in writing by the Company that use of the applicable Prospectus may resume, and, if so directed by the Company, such Holder or Exchanging Dealer will deliver to the Company (at the Company's expense) all copies in such Holder's or Exchanging Dealer's possession, other than permanent file copies, of the Prospectus covering such New Notes or Exchange Notes that was current at the time of receipt of such notice. (c) The Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to prevent the issuance and, if issued, to obtain the withdrawal at the earliest practicable time of any order suspending the effectiveness of any Registration Statement or the qualification of the securities therein for sale in any jurisdiction. (d) Prior to the effective date of any Registration Statement, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify, or cooperate with the Holders of New Notes or Exchange Notes included therein and their respective counsel in connection with the registration or qualification of, such New Notes or Exchange Notes 10 for offer and sale under the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdictions as any such Holder reasonably requests in writing and do any and all other acts or things necessary or advisable to enable the offer and sale in such jurisdictions of the New Notes or Exchange Notes covered by such Registration Statement; provided that, the Company will not be required to qualify as a broker-dealer or generally to do business in any jurisdiction where it is not then so qualified or to take any action which would subject it to general service of process or to taxation in any such jurisdiction where it is not then so subject. (e) The Company shall furnish to each Holder of New Notes covered by any Shelf Registration Statement, without charge and upon request in writing, at least one conformed copy of such Shelf Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, and, if the Holder so requests in writing, all material incorporated therein by reference and all exhibits thereto. (f) The Company shall, during the Shelf Registration Period, promptly deliver to each Holder of New Notes covered by any Shelf Registration Statement, without charge, as many copies of the Prospectus (including each preliminary Prospectus) included in such Shelf Registration Statement and any amendment or supplement thereto as such person may reasonably request. The Company consents to the use of the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto by each of the foregoing in connection with the offering and sale of the New Notes covered by the Prospectus, or any amendment or supplement thereto, included in the Shelf Registration Statement in accordance with applicable law and the terms hereof. (g) The Company shall furnish to each Exchanging Dealer that so requests, without charge, at least one conformed copy of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, and, if the Exchanging Dealer so requests in writing, all material incorporated by reference therein and all exhibits thereto. (h) The Company shall promptly deliver to you, each Exchanging Dealer and each other person required to deliver a prospectus during the Exchange Offer Registration Period, without charge, as many copies of the final Prospectus included in such Exchange Offer Registration Statement and any amendment or supplement thereto as any such person may reasonably request. The Company consents to the use of such Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto by you, any Exchanging Dealer and any such other person that may be required to deliver a prospectus following the Registered Exchange Offer in connection with the offering and sale of the Exchange Notes covered by the Prospectus, or any amendment or supplement thereto, included in the Exchange Offer Registration Statement in accordance with applicable law and the terms hereof. (i) Upon the occurrence of any event contemplated by subsections (ii) through (v) of Section 4(b) hereof during the period for which the Company is required to maintain an effective Registration Statement, the Company shall promptly prepare a post-effective amendment to the applicable Registration Statement or an amendment or supplement to the related Prospectus or file any other required document so that, as thereafter delivered to the purchasers of the securities covered thereby, the Prospectus will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact 11 required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that, during the Exchange Offer Registration Period or the Shelf Registration Period, the Company shall not be required to amend or supplement a Registration Statement or Prospectus, in the event that, and for a period not to exceed 120 days in any consecutive 12-month period, the Company determines in good faith that the disclosure of any such event would be materially adverse to the Company or otherwise relates to a pending business transaction that has not yet been publicly disclosed. In such circumstances, the Exchange Offer Registration Period and the Shelf Registration Period shall each be extended by the number of days from and including the date of the giving of a notice of suspension pursuant to Section 4(b) hereof to and including the date the Holders of New Notes and Exchanging Dealers shall have received such amended or supplemented Prospectus pursuant to this Section 4(i) . (j) (i) Not later than the effective date of the Exchange Offer Registration Statement, the Company shall provide a CUSIP number for the Exchange Notes registered under the Exchange Offer Registration Statement. Not later than the date of the closing of the Exchange Offer, the Company shall provide the Trustee with printed certificates for such Exchange Notes, free of any restrictive legends, in a form eligible for deposit with DTC. (ii) On the first Business Day following the effective date of any Shelf Registration Statement hereunder or as soon as possible thereafter, the Company shall use its reasonable efforts to establish with the Trustee a procedure by which Holders of New Notes that are 'restricted securities' within the meaning of Rule 144(a)(3) under the Act may transfer, upon completion of a sale of New Notes under such Shelf Registration Statement, their interests therein to an 'unrestricted' global security free of any stop or restriction on DTC's system with respect to the New Notes, including the issuance of an applicable CUSIP number with respect to such unrestricted securities; provided, however that this Section 4(j)(ii) shall be applicable only to Holders that are named as selling Holders in the Shelf Registration Statement and agree in writing to be bound by all of the provisions of this Agreement applicable to such Holder. Upon compliance with the foregoing requirements of this Section 4(j)(ii) , the Company shall provide the Trustee with printed certificates for such New Notes in a form eligible for deposit with DTC. In the event the Company is unable to cause DTC to take the actions described in this Section 4(j) , the Company shall take such actions reasonably necessary to provide, as soon as practicable, a CUSIP number, if necessary, for the New Notes registered and sold under the Shelf Registration Statement and to cause the CUSIP number described in clause (i) or clause (ii) above to be assigned to the New Notes or Exchange Notes, as the 12 case may be (or to the maximum aggregate principal amount of the New Notes or Exchange Notes, as the case may be, to which such number may be assigned). (k) The Company shall comply with all applicable rules and regulations of the Commission and shall make generally available to its security holders as soon as practicable after the effective date of the applicable Registration Statement an earnings statement satisfying the provisions of Section 11(a) of the Act. (l) The Company may require each Holder of New Notes to be registered pursuant to any Shelf Registration Statement to furnish to the Company such information regarding the Holder and the distribution of such New Notes as the Company may from time to time reasonably require for inclusion in such Shelf Registration Statement, and each such Holder shall promptly furnish to the Company any additional information required in order to make the information previously disclosed to the Company under this Section 4(l) not misleading. The Company may exclude from such Shelf Registration Statement the New Notes of any Holder that fails to furnish such information within a reasonable time after receiving such request. (m) The Company shall, if requested, use its commercially reasonable efforts to incorporate promptly in a Prospectus supplement or post-effective amendment to a Shelf Registration Statement such information as a Holder of New Notes to be sold pursuant to any Shelf Registration Statement may reasonably provide from time to time to the Company in writing for inclusion in a Prospectus or any Shelf Registration Statement concerning such Holder and the distribution of such Holder's New Notes and shall make all required filings of such Prospectus supplement or post-effective amendment as soon as reasonably practicable after receipt of notification of the matters to be incorporated in such Prospectus supplement or post-effective amendment; provided, however, that notwithstanding anything else in this Agreement to the contrary, the Company shall not be obligated to make such updates more than once per month. (n) If a Registered Exchange Offer is to be consummated, upon delivery of the New Notes by Holders to the Company (or to such other person as directed by the Company) in exchange for the Exchange Notes, the Company shall mark, or cause to be marked, on the New Notes so exchanged that such New Notes are being cancelled in exchange for the Exchange Notes. In no event shall the New Notes be marked as paid or otherwise satisfied. 5. Additional Interest . (a) The parties hereto acknowledge that the Holders of New Notes will suffer damages if the Company fails to perform its obligations under Section 2 or Section 3 hereof and that it would not be feasible to ascertain the extent of such damages. Accordingly, in the event that: (i) the Exchange Offer Registration Statement has not been filed on or prior to the 120th day after the Settlement Date, and the Company has not determined upon written advice of outside counsel that due 13 to a change in law or in applicable interpretations of the staff of the Commission, that the Company is not permitted to effect the Registered Exchange Offer as provided in Section 3(a)(i); (ii) the Registered Exchange Offer has not been completed within 250 days of the Settlement Date, and the Company has not determined upon written advice of outside counsel that due to a change in law or in applicable interpretations of the staff of the Commission, that the Company is not permitted to effect the Registered Exchange Offer as provided in Section 3(a)(i); (iii) the Shelf Registration Statement, if applicable, has not been declared effective by the Commission on or prior to the 150th day after the Company becomes so required to effect a Shelf Registration Statement pursuant to Section 3 hereof; (iv) after the Exchange Offer Registration Statement has been declared effective, the Exchange Offer Registration Statement ceases to be effective or usable prior to the consummation of the Registered Exchange Offer (unless such ineffectiveness or inability to use the Exchange Offer Registration Statement is cured within the 250-day period after the Settlement Date); or (v) after the Shelf Registration Statement, if applicable, has been declared effective, the Shelf Registration Statement ceases to be effective or usable for a period of time that exceeds 120 days in the aggregate in any 12-month period in which it is required to be effective under this Agreement; (each such event referred to in the foregoing clauses (i) through (v), a 'Registration Default'), then additional interest ('Additional Interest') will accrue on the principal amount of the New Notes affected thereby (in addition to the stated interest on the New Notes), from and including the date on which any Registration Default first occurs and while any such Registration Default has occurred and is continuing, to but not including, the date on which all filings, determinations, declarations of effectiveness and consummations, as the case may be, have been achieved which, if achieved on a timely basis, would have prevented the occurrence of all of the then existing Registration Defaults. Additional Interest will accrue at a rate of 0.25% per annum while one or more Registration Defaults is continuing, and will be payable at the same time, to the same persons and in the same manner as ordinary interest, until the date on which all filings, determinations, declarations of effectiveness and consummations referred to in the preceding sentence have been achieved, on which date the interest rate on the applicable New Notes will revert to the interest rate originally borne by such New Notes. (b) The Company shall notify the Trustee immediately upon its knowledge of the happening of each and every Registration Default. The Company shall pay the Additional Interest due on the New Notes by depositing with the Trustee (which shall not 14 be the Company for these purposes), in trust, for the benefit of the Holders entitled thereto, prior to 11:00 a.m. on the next interest payment date specified in the global notes representing the applicable New Notes, sums sufficient to pay the Additional Interest then due. The Additional Interest due shall be payable on each interest payment date specified by the global notes representing the applicable New Notes to the record holders entitled to receive the interest payment to be made on such interest payment date. (c) The parties hereto agree that the Additional Interest provided for in this Section 5 constitutes a reasonable estimate of the damages that will be suffered by Holders of New Notes by reason of the happening of any Registration Default. (d) All of the Company's obligations set forth in this Section 5 shall survive the termination of this Agreement. (e) Any Additional Interest under this Section 5 will constitute liquidated damages and will be the exclusive remedy, monetary or otherwise, available to any holder of New Notes with respect to any Registration Default. 6. Registration Expenses . The Company shall bear all expenses incurred in connection with the performance of its obligations under Section 2 , Section 3 and Section 4 hereof and, in the case of any Exchange Offer Registration Statement, will reimburse the Dealer Managers for the reasonable fees and disbursements of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, acting as counsel to the Dealer Managers in connection therewith. Anything contained herein to the contrary notwithstanding, the Company shall not have any obligation whatsoever in respect of any underwriters' discounts or commissions, brokerage commissions, dealers' selling concessions, transfer taxes or, except as otherwise expressly set forth herein, any other selling expenses incurred in connection with the underwriting, offering or sale of New Notes or Exchange Notes by or on behalf of any person. 7. Indemnification and Contribution . (a) The Company agrees (i) to indemnify and hold each Holder of New Notes covered by any Shelf Registration Statement, each Exchanging Dealer with respect to any Prospectus delivery as contemplated in Section 4(h) hereof and each person who controls any such Holder or Exchanging Dealer within the meaning of either the Act or the Exchange Act (collectively, referred to as the 'Indemnified Holders') harmless against any and all losses, damages, liabilities or claims (or actions in respect thereof) ('Losses') to the extent that such Losses arise out of or are based upon (A) any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in any Registration Statement as originally filed or in any amendment thereof, or in any preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus, any amendment thereof or supplement thereto, or any 'issuer free writing prospectus' (as defined in Rule 433 under the Act, an 'Issuer FWP'), authorized by the Company or (B) the omission or alleged omission to state therein a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein (in the case of a Prospectus, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made) not misleading, and agrees to reimburse each such Indemnified Holder, as incurred, for any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by it in connection with investigating or 15 defending any such Losses; provided, however, that the Company will not be liable in any such case to the extent that any such Losses arise out of or are based upon any such untrue statement or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission made therein in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by or on behalf of any such Indemnified Holder specifically for inclusion therein and provided, further, that with respect to any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made in a Shelf Registration Statement or Prospectus or in any amendment or supplement thereto or in an Issuer FWP or any preliminary Prospectus relating to a Shelf Registration Statement, the indemnity agreement contained in this subsection (a) shall not inure to the benefit of any Indemnified Holder from whom the person asserting any such Losses purchased the New Notes or Exchange Notes concerned, to the extent that a Prospectus relating to such New Notes or Exchange Notes, as the case may be, was required to be delivered (including through satisfaction of the conditions of Rule 172 under the Act) by such Indemnified Holder or any Affiliate thereof under the Act in connection with such purchase and any such Losses of such Indemnified Holder result from the fact that there was not conveyed to such person, at or prior to the time of the sale of such New Notes or Exchange Notes, as the case may be, to such person, an amended or supplemented Prospectus or, if applicable, an Issuer FWP correcting such untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission if the Company had previously furnished copies thereof to such Indemnified Holder; provided further, however, that this indemnity agreement will be in addition to any liability which the Company may otherwise have to such Indemnified Holder. (b) Each Holder of New Notes covered by a Shelf Registration Statement and each Exchanging Dealer with respect to any Prospectus delivery as contemplated in Section 4(h) hereof, severally and not jointly, agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company, and each of its directors, officers, employees and agents and each person who controls the Company within the meaning of either the Act or the Exchange Act (each, a 'Company Indemnitee'), to the same extent as the indemnity in Section 7(a) from the Company to each such Holder and Exchanging Dealer, but only (i) with reference to written information relating to such Holder or Exchanging Dealer furnished to the Company by or on behalf of such Holder or Exchanging Dealer specifically for inclusion in the documents referred to in the foregoing indemnity or (ii) (A) such Holder of New Notes disposed of New Notes to the person asserting the claim from which such Losses arose pursuant to a Registration Statement and sent or delivered, or was required by law to send or deliver, a Prospectus to such person in connection with such disposition, (B) such Holder of New Notes received a notice of suspension contemplated in Section 4(b) prior to the date of such disposition and (C) such untrue statement or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission was the reason for the notice of suspension contemplated in Section 4(b) , and further agrees to reimburse each Company Indemnitee for any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such Company Indemnitee in connection with investigating or defending or preparing to defend against any such Losses as such expenses are incurred; provided, however, that no such Holder or Exchanging Dealer shall be liable for any Losses hereunder in excess of the amount of net proceeds received by such Holder or Exchanging Dealer from the sale of New Notes or Exchange Notes pursuant to such Registration Statement. This indemnity agreement 16 shall be in addition to any liability which any such Holder or Exchanging Dealer may otherwise have. (c) Promptly after receipt by an indemnified party of notice of the commencement of any action, proceeding or investigation, such indemnified party shall, if a claim in respect thereof is to be made against the indemnifying party under this Section 7 , notify the indemnifying party in writing of the commencement thereof, but the failure so to notify the indemnifying party shall not relieve the indemnifying party from any liability which it may otherwise have to such indemnified party under subsection (a) or (b) of this Section 7 except to the extent that such indemnifying party suffers actual prejudice as a result of such failure, and in no event shall such failure relieve the indemnifying party from any obligation to provide reimbursement and contribution to such indemnified party. The indemnifying party shall be entitled to appoint counsel of the indemnifying party's choice at the indemnifying party's expense to represent the indemnified party in any action for which indemnification is sought (in which case the indemnifying party shall not thereafter be responsible for the fees and expenses of any separate counsel retained by the indemnified party or parties except as set forth below); provided, however, that such counsel shall be reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party. Notwithstanding the indemnifying party's election to appoint counsel to represent the indemnified party in an action, the indemnified party shall have the right to employ separate counsel (including local counsel), and the indemnifying party shall bear the reasonable fees, costs and expenses of such separate counsel if (i) the use of counsel chosen by the indemnifying party to represent the indemnified party would present such counsel with a conflict of interest; (ii) the actual or potential defendants in, or targets of, any such action include both the indemnified party and the indemnifying party and the indemnified party shall have reasonably concluded that there may be legal defenses available to it and/or other indemnified parties which are different from or additional to those available to the indemnifying party; (iii) the indemnifying party shall not have employed counsel reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party to represent the indemnified party within a reasonable time after notice of the institution of such action; or (iv) the indemnifying party shall authorize the indemnified party to employ separate counsel at the expense of the indemnifying party. An indemnified party will not, without the prior written consent of the indemnifying party (which consent will not be unreasonably withheld or delayed), settle, compromise consent to the entry of judgment in or otherwise seek to terminate any such claim, action proceeding or investigation. The indemnifying party shall not, without the prior written consent of the affected indemnified parties (which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld or delayed) settle or compromise, or consent to the entry of any judgment with respect to, any pending or threatened claim, action, suit or proceeding in respect of which indemnification or contribution may be sought hereunder (whether or not the indemnified parties are actual or potential parties to such claim or action) unless such settlement, compromise or consent (i) includes an unconditional release of each such indemnified party from all liability arising out of such claim, action, suit or proceeding and (ii) does not include a statement as to or an admission of fault, culpability or a failure to act by or on behalf of any indemnified party. 17 (d) If the indemnification provided for in this Section 7 shall for any reason be unavailable to an indemnified party under Section 7(a) or Section 7(b) hereof in respect of any Losses referred to therein, then each indemnifying party shall, in lieu of indemnifying such indemnified party, contribute to the amount paid or payable by such indemnified party as a result of such Losses in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative benefits received by the Company on the one hand and the Indemnified Holders on the other hand from the exchange of the New Notes, pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer. If, however, this allocation is not permitted by applicable law, then each indemnifying party shall contribute to the amount paid or payable by such indemnified party as a result of such Losses in such proportion as shall be appropriate to reflect the relative benefits received by the Company on the one hand and the Indemnified Holders on the other hand from the exchange of the New Notes, pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer, and the relative fault of Company on the one hand and the Indemnified Holders on the other hand with respect to the statements or omissions which resulted in such Losses as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative fault shall be determined by reference to whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by the Company or the Indemnified Holders, the intent of the parties and their relative knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission. The amount paid or payable by an indemnified party as a result of the Losses referred to above in this Section 7(d) shall be deemed to include, for purposes of this Section 7(d) , any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such indemnified party in connection with investigating or defending any such action or claim. Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section 7(d) , no Indemnified Holder shall be required to contribute any amount in excess of the amount by which the net proceeds received by such Indemnified Holder from the sale of the New Notes pursuant to a Registration Statement exceeds the amount of damages which such Indemnified Holders have otherwise been required to pay by reason of such untrue or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission. No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation. (e) The provisions of this Section 7 shall remain in full force and effect, regardless of any investigation made by or on behalf of any Holder or the Company or any of the officers, directors, employees, agents or controlling persons referred to in this Section 7 , and shall survive the sale by a Holder of securities covered by a Registration Statement. 8. Rule 144 and 144A . The Company shall, upon request of any Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities, make available such information as is required so long as necessary to permit sales of such Holder's securities pursuant to Rule 144A. Upon the written request of any Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities, the Company shall deliver to such Holder a written statement as to whether it has complied with such requirements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this Section 8 shall be deemed to require the Company to register any of its securities pursuant to the Exchange Act, or file reports thereunder, except as may be required by law. 18 9. No Inconsistent Agreements . The Company has not, as of the date hereof, entered into, nor shall it on or after the date hereof, enter into, any agreement with respect to any of its securities that is inconsistent with the rights granted to the Holders herein or that otherwise conflicts with the provisions hereof. 10. Timing of Obligations . If any of the Company's obligations pursuant to Section 2 , Section 3 or Section 5 hereof would come due on a day that is not a Business Day, then such obligation shall be due on the next succeeding Business Day. 11. Amendments and Waivers . The provisions of this Agreement may not be amended, modified or supplemented, and waivers or consents to departures from the provisions hereof may not be given, in any case as to the New Notes or the Exchange Notes, unless the Company has obtained the written consent of Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes and the Exchange Notes that constitute Transfer-Restricted Securities, taken as a single class. In addition, a waiver or consent to depart from the provisions hereof with respect to a matter that relates exclusively to the rights of Holders whose Transfer-Restricted Securities or Exchange Notes are being sold pursuant to a Registration Statement and that does not directly or indirectly affect the rights of other Holders may be given by Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of such Transfer-Restricted Securities or Exchange Securities, as applicable, being sold by such Holders pursuant to such Registration Statement. 12. Notices . Except as otherwise provided in this Agreement, all notices and other communications provided for or permitted hereunder shall be made in writing by hand-delivery, first-class mail, telex, telecopier or air courier guaranteeing overnight delivery: (a) if to a Holder, at the most current address given by such Holder to the Company in accordance with the provisions of this Section 12 , which address initially is, with respect to each Holder, the address of such Holder maintained by the Registrar under the Indenture; (b) if to you, initially at the address set forth in the Dealer Manager Agreement; and (c) if to the Company, initially at the Company's address set forth in the Dealer Manager Agreement. All such notices and communications shall be deemed to have been duly given when received. So long as the New Notes are in global form registered in the name of DTC, Holders will be deemed to have received any notices referred to hereunder upon receipt of such notice by DTC for distribution to its participants. Each party hereto by notice to the other parties may designate additional or different addresses of such party for subsequent notices or communications. 13. Successors . This Agreement shall be binding upon the successors, assigns and transferees of each of the parties, including, without limitation and without need for an express assignment, subsequent Holders. If any transferee of any Holder shall acquire New Notes or Exchange Notes in any manner, whether by operation of law or otherwise, such Holder shall be deemed to have agreed to be bound by and subject to all the terms of this Agreement, and by 19 taking and holding such New Notes or Exchange Notes such transferee shall be conclusively deemed to have agreed to be bound by and to perform all of the terms and provisions of this Agreement. 14. Counterparts . This Agreement may be signed in counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original and all of which together shall constitute one and the same agreement. 15. Headings . The headings used herein are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction hereof. 16. Applicable Law . This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without regard to principles of conflict of laws to the extent the same are not mandatorily applicable by statute and would permit or require the application of the laws of another jurisdiction. 17. Severability . In the event that any one or more of the provisions contained herein, or the application thereof in any circumstances, is held invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect for any reason, the validity, legality and enforceability of any such provision in every other respect and of the remaining provisions hereof shall not be in any way impaired or affected thereby, it being intended that all of the rights and privileges of the parties shall be enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law. 18. Termination . This Agreement and the obligations of the parties hereunder shall terminate upon the expiration of the Shelf Registration Period, except for any liabilities or obligations under Section 6 and Section 7 hereof and the obligations to make payments of and provide for additional interest under Section 5 hereof to the extent such damages accrue prior to the end of the Shelf Registration Period, each of which shall remain in effect in accordance with its terms. 20 If the foregoing is in accordance with your understanding of our agreement, please sign and return to us the enclosed duplicate hereof, whereupon this letter and your acceptance shall represent a binding agreement among the Company and the Dealer Managers. Very truly yours, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. By: /s/ Scott Krohn Name: Scott Krohn Title: Senior Vice President and Treasurer [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC. By: /s/ Pamela Au Name: Pamela Au Title: Managing Director [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (USA) LLC By: /s/ Conor Stransky Name: Conor Stransky Title: Director [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] MUFG SECURITIES AMERICAS INC. By: /s/ Richard Testa Name: Richard Testa Title: Managing Director [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] SANTANDER INVESTMENT SECURITIES INC. By: Richard N. Zobkiw, Jr. Name: Richard N. Zobkiw, Jr. Title: Executive Director SANTANDER INVESTMENT SECURITIES INC. By: /s/ Conor Nugent Name: Conor Nugent Title: Executive Director [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS LLC By: /s/ John J. Rocco Name: John J. Rocco Title: Managing Director [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC By: /s/ Scott G. Primrose Name: Scott G. Primrose Title: Authorized Signatory [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC By: /s/ Carolyn Hurley Name: Carolyn Hurley Title: Director [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] MFR SECURITIES, INC. By: /s/ George M. Ramirez Name: George M. Ramirez Title: President and CEO [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] MISCHLER FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. By: /s/ Doyle L. Holmes Name: Doyle L. Holmes Title: President [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] THE WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. By: /s/ Jonathan Levin Name: Jonathan Levin Title: Principal [Signature Page to Registration Rights Agreement] SCHEDULE A The names of Dealer Managers are as follows: Name Barclays Capital Inc. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Santander Investment Securities Inc. Loop Capital Markets LLC RBC Capital Markets, LLC Wells Fargo Securities, LLC MFR Securities, Inc. Mischler Financial Group, Inc. The Williams Capital Group, L.P. ANNEX A Each Broker-Dealer that receives Exchange Notes for its own account pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer must acknowledge that it will deliver a prospectus in connection with any resale of such Exchange Notes. The Letter of Transmittal states that by so acknowledging and by delivering a prospectus, a Broker-Dealer will not be deemed to admit that it is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of the Act. This Prospectus, as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, may be used by a Broker-Dealer in connection with resales of Exchange Notes received in exchange for New Notes where such New Notes were acquired by such Broker-Dealer as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities. The Company has agreed that, starting on the date the Exchange Offer Registration Statement is declared effective and ending on the close of business 90 days after such date, it will make this Prospectus available to any Broker-Dealer for use in connection with any such resale. See 'Plan of Distribution.' A-1 ANNEX B Each Broker-Dealer that receives Exchange Notes for its own account in exchange for New Notes, where such New Notes were acquired by such Broker-Dealer as a result of market- making activities or other trading activities, must acknowledge that it will deliver a prospectus in connection with any resale of such Exchange Notes. See 'Plan of Distribution.' B-1 ANNEX C PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION Each Broker-Dealer that receives Exchange Notes for its own account pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer must acknowledge that it will deliver a prospectus (the 'Prospectus') in connection with any resale of such Exchange Notes. This Prospectus, as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, may be used by a Broker-Dealer in connection with resales of Exchange Notes received in exchange for New Notes where such New Notes were acquired as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities. The Company has agreed that, starting on the date the Exchange Offer Registration Statement is declared effective and ending on the close of business 90 days after such date, they will make this Prospectus, as amended or supplemented, available to any Broker-Dealer for use in connection with any such resale. In addition, until _________, 20__, all dealers effecting transactions in the Exchange Notes may be required to deliver a prospectus. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of Exchange Notes by Broker- Dealers. Exchange Notes received by Broker-Dealers for their own account pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer may be sold from time to time in one or more transactions in the over-the-counter market, in negotiated transactions, through the writing of options on the Exchange Notes or a combination of such methods of resale, at market prices prevailing at the time of resale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or negotiated prices. Any such resale may be made directly to purchasers or to or through brokers or dealers who may receive compensation in the form of commissions or concessions from any such Broker-Dealer or the purchasers of any such Exchange Notes. Any Broker-Dealer that resells Exchange Notes that were received by it for its own account pursuant to the Registered Exchange Offer and any broker or dealer that participates in a distribution of such Exchange Notes may be deemed to be an 'underwriter' within the meaning of the Act and any profit of any such resale of Exchange Notes and any commissions or concessions received by any such persons may be deemed to be underwriting compensation under the Act. The Letter of Transmittal states that by acknowledging that it will deliver and by delivering a prospectus, a Broker-Dealer will not be deemed to admit that it is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of the Act. For a period of 90 days after the date the Exchange Offer Registration Statement is declared effective, the Company shall promptly send additional copies of this Prospectus and any amendment or supplement to this Prospectus to any Broker-Dealer that requests such documents in the Letter of Transmittal. The Company has agreed to pay all expenses incident to the Registered Exchange Offer other than commissions or concessions of any brokers or dealers and will indemnify the holders of the New Notes (including any Broker-Dealers) against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Act. [If applicable, add information required by Items 507 and 508 of Regulation S-K.] C-1 ANNEX D Rider A ☐ CHECK HERE IF YOU ARE A BROKER-DEALER WHO HOLDS NEW NOTES ACQUIRED AS A RESULT OF MARKET MAKING OR OTHER TRADING ACTIVITIES AND WISH TO RECEIVE 10 ADDITIONAL COPIES OF THE PROSPECTUS AND 10 COPIES OF ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH RESALES OF EXCHANGE NOTES RECEIVED IN EXCHANGE FOR SUCH NEW NOTES. Rider B If the undersigned is not a Broker-Dealer, the undersigned represents that it acquired the Exchange Notes in the ordinary course of its business, it is not engaged in, and does not intend to engage in, a distribution of Exchange Notes and it has no arrangements or understandings with any person to participate in a distribution of the Exchange Notes. If the undersigned is a Broker- Dealer that will receive Exchange Notes for its own account in exchange for New Notes, it represents that the New Notes to be exchanged for Exchange Notes were acquired by it as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities and acknowledges that it will deliver a prospectus in connection with any resale of such Exchange Notes; however, by so acknowledging and by delivering a prospectus, the undersigned will not be deemed to admit that it is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of the Act. D-1 Exhibit 4.9 UNLESS THIS CERTIFICATE IS PRESENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY, A NEW YORK CORPORATION ('DTC'), NEW YORK, NEW YORK, TO THE COMPANY OR ITS AGENT FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFER, EXCHANGE OR PAYMENT, AND ANY CERTIFICATE ISSUED IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF CEDE & CO. OR IN SUCH OTHER NAME AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC (AND ANY PAYMENT IS MADE TO CEDE & CO. OR TO SUCH OTHER ENTITY AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC), ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL INASMUCH AS THE REGISTERED OWNER HEREOF, CEDE & CO., HAS AN INTEREST HEREIN. TRANSFERS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS IN WHOLE, BUT NOT IN PART, TO NOMINEES OF DTC OR TO A SUCCESSOR THEREOF OR SUCH SUCCESSOR'S NOMINEE AND TRANSFERS OF PORTIONS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RESTRICTIONS SET FORTH IN THE INDENTURE REFERRED TO ON THE REVERSE HEREOF. No. $ CUSIP No: 92343VER1 ISIN No: US92343VER15 Verizon Communications Inc. 4.329% Notes due 2028 Verizon Communications Inc., a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (herein referred to as the 'Company'), for value received, hereby promises to pay to Cede & Co., or registered assigns, the principal sum of Dollars ($ ) on September 21, 2028, and to pay interest on said principal sum from June 21, 2018, or from the most recent interest payment date to which interest has been paid or duly provided for. Interest will be payable semiannually on March 21 and September 21 in each year, commencing March 21, 2019, at the rate of 4.329% per annum until the principal hereof shall have become due and payable, and on any overdue principal and (to the extent that payment of such interest is enforceable under applicable law) on any overdue installment of interest at the same rate per annum. The interest installment so payable, and punctually paid or duly provided for, on any interest payment date will, as provided in the Indenture hereinafter referred to, be paid to the person in whose name this Debt Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities, as defined in said Indenture) is registered at the close of business on the regular record date for such interest installment, which shall be the March 6 or September 6, as the case may be (whether or not a Business Day), next preceding such interest payment date. However, interest that the Company pays on the maturity date shall be payable to the person to whom the principal hereof shall be payable. Any such interest installment not so punctually paid or duly provided for shall forthwith cease to be payable to the registered holder on such regular record date, and may be paid to the person in whose name this Debt Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities) is registered at the close of business on a special record date to be fixed by the Trustee for the payment of such defaulted interest, notice whereof shall be given to the registered holders of this series of Debt Securities as provided in the Indenture, or may be paid at any time in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which the Debt Securities may be listed, and upon such notice as may be required by such exchange, all as more fully provided in the Indenture. If interest or principal is payable on a day that is not a Business Day, such payment shall be made on the next succeeding Business Day, as if made on the date such payment was due, and no interest shall accrue on such payment for the period from and after such due date to the date of such payment on the next succeeding Business Day. The principal of and the interest on this Debt Security shall be payable at the office or agency of the Company maintained for that purpose in The City of New York, State of New York, in any coin or currency of the United States of America which at the time of payment is legal tender for payment of public and private debts; provided, however, that payment of interest may be made at the option of the Company by check mailed to the registered holder at such address as shall appear in the Security Register. This Debt Security shall not be entitled to any benefit under the Indenture, or be valid or become obligatory for any purpose, until the Certificate of Authentication hereon shall have been signed by or on behalf of the Trustee. As used herein, 'Business Day' means any day, other than a Saturday or a Sunday, that is neither a legal holiday nor a day on which commercial banks are authorized or required by law, regulation or executive order to close in The City of New York, State of New York. The provisions of this Debt Security are continued on the reverse side hereof and such continued provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as though fully set forth at this place. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this instrument to be executed. Dated: VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICATION This is one of the Securities of the series designated herein referred to in the within-mentioned Indenture. U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee, Authenticating Agent and Security Registrar By______________________________________ Authorized Signatory Dated: (FORM OF REVERSE OF DEBT SECURITY) This Debt Security is one of a duly authorized series of Securities of the Company, all issued or to be issued in one or more series under and pursuant to an Indenture dated as of December 1, 2000, duly executed and delivered by the Company (as successor in interest to Verizon Global Funding Corp.) and U.S. Bank National Association (as successor to Wachovia Bank, National Association, formerly known as First Union National Bank), as trustee (the 'Trustee'), as amended and supplemented (the 'Indenture'), to which Indenture reference is hereby made for a description of the rights, limitation of rights, obligations, duties and immunities thereunder of the Trustee, the Company and the holders of the Securities. By the terms of the Indenture, the Securities are issuable in series which may vary as to amount, date of maturity, rate of interest and in other respects as in the Indenture provided. This Debt Security is one of the series designated on the face hereof (herein called the 'Debt Securities') unlimited in aggregate principal amount. Beneficial interests in this global Debt Security may be held in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. This global Debt Security shall be exchangeable for Debt Securities in definitive form registered in the names of persons other than the Depository or its nominee only if (i) the Depository notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as the Depository or if at any time such Depository is no longer registered as a clearing agency or in good standing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or other applicable statute and a successor depository is not appointed by the Company within 90 days or (ii) the Company executes and delivers to the Trustee an Officers' Certificate that this global Debt Security shall be so exchangeable. To the extent that this global Debt Security is exchangeable pursuant to the preceding sentence, it shall be exchangeable for Debt Securities registered in such names as the Depository shall direct. Debt Securities represented by this global Debt Security that may be exchanged for Debt Securities in definitive form under the circumstances described in this paragraph will be exchangeable only for Debt Securities in definitive form issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. Notwithstanding any other provision herein, this global Debt Security may not be transferred except as a whole by the Depository to a nominee of such Depository or by a nominee of such Depository to such Depository or another nominee of such Depository. In case an Event of Default, as defined in the Indenture, with respect to the Debt Securities shall have occurred and be continuing, the principal of all of the Debt Securities may be declared, and upon such declaration shall become, due and payable, in the manner, with the effect and subject to the conditions provided in the Indenture. The Indenture contains provisions permitting the Company and the Trustee, with the consent of the holders of not less than a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of each series affected at the time outstanding, as defined in the Indenture, to execute supplemental indentures for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of the Indenture or of any supplemental indenture or of modifying in any manner the rights of the holders of the Securities; provided, however, that no such supplemental indenture shall, among other things, (i) extend the fixed maturity of any Securities of any series, or reduce the principal amount thereof, or reduce the rate or extend the time of payment of interest thereon, or reduce any premium payable upon the redemption thereof, without the consent of the holder of each Debt Security so affected or (ii) reduce the aforesaid percentage of Debt Securities, the holders of which are required to consent to any such supplemental indenture, without the consent of the holders of each Debt Security then outstanding and affected thereby. The Indenture also contains provisions permitting the holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time outstanding, on behalf of the holders of Securities of such series, to waive any past default in the performance of any of the covenants contained in the Indenture, or established pursuant to the Indenture with respect to such series, and its consequences, except a default in the payment of the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on any of the Securities of such series. Any such consent or waiver by the registered holder of this Debt Security (unless revoked as provided in the Indenture) shall be conclusive and binding upon such holder and upon all future holders and owners of this Debt Security and of any Debt Security issued in exchange herefor or in place hereof (whether by registration of transfer or otherwise), irrespective of whether or not any notation of such consent or waiver is made upon this Debt Security. No reference herein to the Indenture and no provision of this Debt Security or of the Indenture shall alter or impair the obligation of the Company, which is absolute and unconditional, to pay the principal of and interest on this Debt Security at the times and place and at the rate and in the money herein prescribed. The Debt Securities are issuable as registered Debt Securities without coupons. The Debt Securities shall be in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000. Debt Securities may be exchanged, upon presentation thereof for that purpose, at the office or agency of the Company in The City of New York, State of New York, for other Debt Securities of authorized denominations, and for a like aggregate principal amount and series, and upon payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge in relation thereto. The Debt Securities may be redeemed on not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' prior notice given as provided in the Indenture, in whole or from time to time in part, at the option of the Company, at any time prior to September 21, 2028 at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount thereof, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), as the case may be, discounted to the date of redemption on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 25 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, such redemption date. 'Treasury Rate' means, with respect to any redemption date, (i) the yield, under the heading which represents the average for the immediately preceding week, appearing in the most recently published statistical release published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System designated as 'Statistical Release H.15' or any successor publication which is published weekly by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and which establishes yields on actively traded United States Treasury securities adjusted to constant maturity under the caption 'Treasury Constant Maturities,' for the maturity corresponding to the Comparable Treasury Issue (if no maturity is within three months before or after the Remaining Life, yields for the two published maturities most closely corresponding to the Comparable Treasury Issue shall be determined and the Treasury Rate shall be interpolated or extrapolated from such yields on a straight-line basis, rounding to the nearest month), or (ii) if such release (or any successor release) is not published during the week preceding the calculation date or does not contain such yields, the rate per annum equal to the semiannual equivalent yield to maturity of the Comparable Treasury Issue, calculated using a price for the Comparable Treasury Issue (expressed as a percentage of its principal amount) equal to the Comparable Treasury Price for the redemption date. The Treasury Rate shall be calculated on the third Business Day preceding the redemption date. 'Comparable Treasury Issue' means the United States Treasury security selected by the Independent Investment Banker as having a maturity comparable to the remaining term (the 'Remaining Life') of the Debt Securities to be redeemed that would be utilized, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of such Debt Securities. 'Comparable Treasury Price' means (i) the average of three Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations for such redemption date, or (ii) if the Independent Investment Banker is unable to obtain three such Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations, the average of all such quotations obtained. 'Independent Investment Banker' means an independent investment banking or commercial banking institution of national standing appointed by the Company. 'Reference Treasury Dealer' means (i) any independent investment banking or commercial banking institution of national standing appointed by the Company, and any of its successors, provided, however, that if any of the foregoing shall cease to be a primary U.S. Government securities dealer in the United States (a 'Primary Treasury Dealer'), the Company shall substitute therefor another Primary Treasury Dealer, and (ii) any other Primary Treasury Dealer selected by the Independent Investment Banker and approved in writing by the Company. 'Reference Treasury Dealer Quotations' means, with respect to each Reference Treasury Dealer and any redemption date, the average, as determined by the Independent Investment Banker, of the bid and asked prices for the Comparable Treasury Issue (expressed in each case as a percentage of its principal amount) quoted in writing to the Independent Investment Banker at 3:30 p.m., New York City time, on the third Business Day preceding such redemption date. In the event of redemption of this Debt Security in part only, a new Debt Security of like tenor for the unredeemed portion hereof and otherwise having the same terms as this Debt Security shall be issued in the name of the holder hereof upon the presentation and surrender hereof. As provided in the Indenture and subject to certain limitations therein set forth, this Debt Security is transferable by the registered holder hereof on the Security Register of the Company, upon surrender of this Debt Security for registration of transfer at the office or agency of the Company in The City of New York, State of New York, accompanied by a written instrument or instruments of transfer in form satisfactory to the Company or the Security Registrar duly executed by the registered holder hereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing, and thereupon one or more new Debt Securities of authorized denominations and for the same aggregate principal amount and series will be issued to the designated transferee or transferees. No service charge will be made for any such transfer, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge payable in relation thereto. Prior to due presentment for registration of transfer of this Debt Security, the Company, the Trustee, any Paying Agent and any Security Registrar for the Debt Securities may deem and treat the registered holder hereof as the absolute owner hereof (whether or not this Debt Security shall be overdue and notwithstanding any notice of ownership or writing hereon made by anyone other than the Security Registrar for the Debt Securities) for the purpose of receiving payment of or on account of the principal hereof and (subject to Section 310 of the Indenture) interest due hereon and for all other purposes, and neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any Paying Agent nor any Security Registrar for the Debt Securities shall be affected by any notice to the contrary. No recourse shall be had for the payment of the principal of, or the interest on, this Debt Security, or for any claim based hereon, or otherwise in respect hereof, or based on or in respect of the Indenture, against any incorporator, stockholder, officer or director, past, present or future, as such, of the Company or of any predecessor or successor corporation, whether by virtue of any constitution, statute or rule of law, or by the enforcement of any assessment or penalty or otherwise, all such liability being, by the acceptance hereof and as part of the consideration for the issuance hereof, expressly waived and released. The Depository by acceptance of this global Debt Security agrees that it will not sell, assign, transfer or otherwise convey any beneficial interest in this global Debt Security unless such beneficial interest is in an amount equal to an authorized denomination for Debt Securities of this series. Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined herein shall have the respective meanings set forth in the Indenture. Exhibit 5.1 [Letterhead of William L. Horton, Jr.] September 6, 2018 Re: Verizon Communications Inc. Registration Statement on Form S-4 under the Securities Act of 1933 Ladies and Gentlemen: Reference is made to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the 'Registration Statement') that Verizon Communications Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), pertaining to the offer by the Company to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act (the 'Exchange Notes'), as described in the Registration Statement and the accompanying Prospectus. I, or attorneys under my direction, have reviewed the Registration Statement, the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company, and such other documents and records as I have deemed appropriate for the purpose of giving this opinion. Based upon the foregoing, I am of the opinion that: 1. The Company is a corporation duly incorporated, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware. 2. The Exchange Notes, upon the issuance and sale thereof in the manner contemplated in the Registration Statement and the indenture referenced in the Prospectus, will be legally issued and will be binding obligations of the Company, except to the extent that enforcement may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, fraudulent conveyance or transfer, or similar laws of general applicability affecting the enforceability of creditors' rights. I express no opinion as to matters governed by any laws other than the laws of the State of New York, the Federal laws of the United States of America and the corporate laws of the State of Delaware. I hereby consent to the filing of this opinion with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Registration Statement and to being named under the heading 'Legal Matters' in the Prospectus forming part of the Registration Statement. Very truly yours, /s/ William L. Horton, Jr. Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm We consent to the reference to our firm under the caption 'Experts' in the Registration Statement (Form S-4) and related Prospectus of Verizon Communications Inc. ('Verizon') for the registration of $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.329% Notes due 2028 and to the incorporation by reference therein of our report dated February 23, 2018 (except for Note 1, Note 6, Note 7, Note 10, Note 12, and Note 14, as to which the date is May 1, 2018), with respect to the consolidated financial statements of Verizon included in its Current Report (Form 8-K) dated May 1, 2018 for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our report dated February 23, 2018 with respect to the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting of Verizon, incorporated by reference in its Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the financial statement schedule of Verizon included therein, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP New York, New York September 4, 2018 Exhibit 24.1 POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, her true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for her and in her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Shellye L. Archambeau Shellye L. Archambeau POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Mark T. Bertolini Mark T. Bertolini POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Richard L. Carrión Richard L. Carrión POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, her true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for her and in her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Melanie L. Healey Melanie L. Healey POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, her true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for her and in her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ M. Frances Keeth M. Frances Keeth POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Lowell C. McAdam Lowell C. McAdam POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Clarence Otis, Jr. Clarence Otis, Jr. POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Rodney E. Slater Rodney E. Slater POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, her true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for her and in her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Kathryn A. Tesija Kathryn A. Tesija POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Hans E. Vestberg Hans E. Vestberg POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Gregory D. Wasson Gregory D. Wasson POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Gregory G. Weaver Gregory G. Weaver POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Scott Krohn and Anthony T. Skiadas, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Matthew D. Ellis Matthew D. Ellis POWER OF ATTORNEY WHEREAS, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., a Delaware corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), proposes to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), one or more registration statements on Form S-4 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'), relating to the Company's offer to exchange up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.329% notes due 2028 for a like principal amount of its 4.329% notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned hereby appoints Hans E. Vestberg, Matthew D. Ellis and Scott Krohn, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents with full power of substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign the Registration Statement and any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to the Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in the Registration Statement as such person or persons so acting deems appropriate, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises, as fully for all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents or any of them, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney this 6th day of September, 2018. /s/ Anthony T. Skiadas Anthony T. Skiadas Exhibit 25.1 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE Check if an Application to Determine Eligibility of a Trustee Pursuant to Section 305(b)(2) U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (Exact name of Trustee as specified in its charter) 31-0841368 I.R.S. Employer Identification No. 800 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) George J. Rayzis U.S. Bank National Association 50 South 16th Street, Suite 2000 Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215)761-9317 (Name, address and telephone number of agent for service) Verizon Communications Inc. (Issuer with respect to the Securities) Delaware 23-2259884 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1095 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10036 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) 4.329% Notes due 2028 (Title of the Indenture Securities) FORM T-1 Item 1. GENERAL INFORMATION . Furnish the following information as to the Trustee. a) Name and address of each examining or supervising authority to which it is subject. Comptroller of the Currency Washington, D.C. b) Whether it is authorized to exercise corporate trust powers. Yes Item 2. AFFILIATIONS WITH OBLIGOR. If the obligor is an affiliate of the Trustee, describe each such affiliation. None Items 3-15 Items 3-15 are not applicable because to the best of the Trustee's knowledge, the obligor is not in default under any Indenture for which the Trustee acts as Trustee. Item 16. LIST OF EXHIBITS: List below all exhibits filed as a part of this statement of eligibility and qualification. 1. A copy of the Articles of Association of the Trustee.* 2. A copy of the certificate of authority of the Trustee to commence business, attached as Exhibit 2. 3. A copy of the certificate of authority of the Trustee to exercise corporate trust powers, attached as Exhibit 3. 4. A copy of the existing bylaws of the Trustee.** 5. A copy of each Indenture referred to in Item 4. Not applicable. 6. The consent of the Trustee required by Section 321(b) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, attached as Exhibit 6. 7. Report of Condition of the Trustee as of June 30, 2018 published pursuant to law or the requirements of its supervising or examining authority, attached as Exhibit 7. * Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 25.1 to Amendment No. 2 to registration statement on S-4, Registration Number 333-128217 filed on November 15, 2005. ** Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 25.1 to registration statement on form S-3ASR, Registration Number 333-199863 filed on November 5, 2014. 2 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, the Trustee, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a national banking association organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, has duly caused this statement of eligibility and qualification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, all in the City of Philadelphia, State of Pennsylvania on the 6th of September, 2018. By: /s/ George J. Rayzis George J. Rayzis Vice President 3 Exhibit 2 Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Washington, DC 20219 CERTIFICATE OF CORPORATE EXISTENCE I, Joseph Otting, Comptroller of the Currency, do hereby certify that: 1. The Comptroller of the Currency, pursuant to Revised Statutes 324, et seq, as amended, and 12 USC 1, et seq, as amended, has possession, custody, and control of all records pertaining to the chartering, regulation, and supervision of all national banking associations. 2. 'U.S. Bank National Association,' Cincinnati, Ohio (Charter No. 24), is a national banking association formed under the laws of the United States and is authorized thereunder to transact the business of banking on the date of this certificate. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, today, May 8, 2018, I have hereunto subscribed my name and caused my seal of office to be affixed to these presents at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in the City of Washington, District of Columbia. Comptroller of the Currency 4 Exhibit 3 Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Washington, DC 20219 CERTIFICATION OF FIDUCIARY POWERS I, Joseph Otting, Comptroller of the Currency, do hereby certify that: 1. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, pursuant to Revised Statutes 324, et seq, as amended, and 12 USC 1, et seq, as amended, has possession, custody, and control of all records pertaining to the chartering, regulation, and supervision of all national banking associations. 2. 'U.S. Bank National Association,' Cincinnati, Ohio (Charter No. 24), was granted, under the hand and seal of the Comptroller, the right to act in all fiduciary capacities authorized under the provisions of the Act of Congress approved September 28, 1962, 76 Stat. 668, 12 USC 92a, and that the authority so granted remains in full force and effect on the date of this certificate. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, today, May 8, 2018, I have hereunto subscribed my name and caused my seal of office to be affixed to these presents at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in the City of Washington, District of Columbia. Comptroller of the Currency 5 Exhibit 6 CONSENT In accordance with Section 321(b) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION hereby consents that reports of examination of the undersigned by Federal, State, Territorial or District authorities may be furnished by such authorities to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon its request therefor. Dated: September 6, 2018 By: /s/ George J. Rayzis George J. Rayzis Vice President 6 Exhibit 7 U.S. Bank National Association Statement of Financial Condition As of 6/30/2018 ($000's) 6/30/2018 Assets Cash and Balances Due From

Depository Institutions $ 18,933,741 Securities 111,465,209 Federal Funds 92,722 Loans & Lease Financing Receivables 279,066,037 Fixed Assets 3,726,559 Intangible Assets 13,023,820 Other Assets 26,714,957 Total Assets $ 453,023,045 Liabilities Deposits $ 350,952,197 Fed Funds 2,497,543 Treasury Demand Notes 0 Trading Liabilities 904,426 Other Borrowed Money 34,319,863 Acceptances 0 Subordinated Notes and Debentures 3,300,000 Other Liabilities 13,252,394 Total Liabilities $ 405,226,423 Equity Common and Preferred Stock 18,200 Surplus 14,266,915 Undivided Profits 32,711,429 Minority Interest in Subsidiaries 800,078 Total Equity Capital $ 47,796,622 Total Liabilities and Equity Capital $ 453,023,045 7 Attachments Original document

