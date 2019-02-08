Verizon CEO Adds Chairman Title

By Kimberly Chin



Verizon Communications has named Chief Executive Hans Vestberg its next chairman.

Mr. Vestberg will succeed Lowell McAdam, a former Verizon CEO, who plans to retire on March 8. Mr. Vestberg will assume the role that day. Mr. McAdam will remain on the board until the company's next annual shareholder meeting on May 2.

Mr. Vestberg has served as Verizon's chief executive since August, a little more than a year after joining the company as its chief technology officer. He was previously the CEO of Ericsson (ERIC) for six years.

The company also named Clarence Otis, Jr. as its lead director, effective March 8. He will succeed M. Frances Keeth, who plans to retire in May. Mr. Otis, who has served on the board since 2006, was the former chairman and CEO of Darden Restaurants

Board member Richard Carrion said Friday he won't stand for re-election when his term expires at Verizon's annual meeting.

