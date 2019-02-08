Log in
Verizon CEO Adds Chairman Title

02/08/2019 | 07:39am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Verizon Communications has named Chief Executive Hans Vestberg its next chairman.

Mr. Vestberg will succeed Lowell McAdam, a former Verizon CEO, who plans to retire on March 8. Mr. Vestberg will assume the role that day. Mr. McAdam will remain on the board until the company's next annual shareholder meeting on May 2.

Mr. Vestberg has served as Verizon's chief executive since August, a little more than a year after joining the company as its chief technology officer. He was previously the CEO of Ericsson (ERIC) for six years.

The company also named Clarence Otis, Jr. as its lead director, effective March 8. He will succeed M. Frances Keeth, who plans to retire in May. Mr. Otis, who has served on the board since 2006, was the former chairman and CEO of Darden Restaurants

Board member Richard Carrion said Friday he won't stand for re-election when his term expires at Verizon's annual meeting.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DARDEN RESTAURANTS 0.32% 109.59 Delayed Quote.9.74%
ERICSSON AB 0.52% 80.52 Delayed Quote.2.80%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.41% 53.57 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 31 032 M
Net income 2019 19 224 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capitalization 221 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.32%221 352
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.44%82 382
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.28%76 574
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 120
TELEFONICA1.35%43 784
ORANGE-5.12%40 502
