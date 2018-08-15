Verizon Communications : 5G Residential Broadband Service Will Include Apple TV 4K in Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis

NEW YORK - Verizon today announced it will offer Apple TV 4K as part of its 5G residential broadband package launching in four markets this year, including in Indianapolis. The fourth and latest city in its 2018 5G residential broadband deployment plan, Indianapolis joins Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Apple TV 4K delivers a stunning cinematic experience at home with support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), featuring unbelievably sharp, crisp images, richer, more true-to-life colors, and far greater detail in both dark and bright scenes. Apple TV 4K has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers an unmatched selection of 4K HDR movies and TV shows from iTunes, Netflix, and Prime Video. Siri and the Apple TV App are easy ways to find and play exactly what you want, with the Apple TV App bringing all your favorite shows and movies together all in one place, and Siri making it possible to search and access content across Apple TV using just your voice. With Apple TV, iPhone and iPad customers can share content via AirPlay, enjoy photos they've taken, access their Apple Music playlists and more, all on the big screen.

Verizon is on track to be the first wireless technology provider to deploy 5G residential broadband service and 5G mobile service in the United States. The company expects home internet installations to begin in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento in the second half of 2018. As mobile devices become available in early 2019, Verizon plans to quickly move to be first in 5G mobile service.

Verizon will host an employee town hall at the Verizon store at 8760 Michigan Road in Indianapolis at 11 am ET on Thursday, August 16, to thank Indianapolis-based employees and local government and business leaders that continue to support Verizon's 5G residential broadband deployment. This meeting is open to the media and will be live-streamed via Facebook.