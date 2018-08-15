Verizon Communications : 5G Residential Broadband Service Will Partner with YouTube TV in Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis

NEW YORK - Verizon today announced it will partner with YouTube TV for its 5G residential broadband package launching in four markets this year, including in Indianapolis. The fourth and latest city in its 2018 5G residential broadband deployment plan, Indianapolis joins Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Details of the YouTube TV offer will be announced when 5G residential broadband service goes on sale.

YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV from over 60 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, plus popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and NESN in select markets. You can watch YouTube TV on any screen - mobile, tablet or computer. YouTube TV includes a cloud DVR with no storage space limits. You can have six accounts per household, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage space limits. A YouTube TV membership is only $40 a month and there are no commitments - you can cancel anytime.

Verizon is on track to be the first wireless technology provider to deploy 5G residential broadband service and 5G mobile service in the United States. The company expects home internet installations to begin in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento in the second half of 2018. As mobile devices become available in early 2019, Verizon plans to quickly move to be first in 5G mobile service.

Verizon will host an employee town hall at the Verizon store at 8760 Michigan Road in Indianapolis at 11 am ET on Thursday, August 16, to thank Indianapolis-based employees and local government and business leaders that continue to support Verizon's 5G residential broadband deployment. This meeting is open to the media and will be live-streamed via Facebook.