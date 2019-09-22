Log in
Verizon Communications : 5G Ultra Wideband goes behind-the-scenes at television's biggest award show

09/22/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

LOS ANGELES - The hottest thing at tonight's TV awards show isn't walking the red carpet or delivering an acceptance speech. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service is powering broadband internet access for the media company broadcasting the awards. The company is using Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and two Inseego 5G MiFi M1000® devices to provide broadband Internet access to support operations on the ground during the event, things like schedule management and communications.

'Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service shows up for our customers in big spots,' said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business Group. 'While everyone else is watching their favorite stars on the red carpet, we're delivering super-fast broadband networking to our client; helping them deliver a great show to you because 5G built right is ready for the spotlight.'

Learn more about Verizon 5G.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 22:41:06 UTC
