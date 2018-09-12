Verizon Communications : AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unveil First-Look at Future of Mobile Authentication

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Authentication Taskforce, comprised of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, gives a first look at its authentication solution that is less dependent on passwords to secure user accounts. The demo of the taskforce's solution debuts today at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018.

Developed collaboratively by the four largest U.S. wireless carriers, the prototype reveals the taskforce's approach to multi-factor authentication, which combines the carriers' proprietary, network-based authentication capabilities with other methods to verify a user's identity. Once the user signs up and provides consent, the solution then generates a device-based ID that serves as the user profile at the center of the authentication process.

"This initiative expands upon our global operator initiative, Mobile Connect, to bring standardized authentication and identity services to the US market," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "The solution aims to deliver a seamless experience for service providers from many sectors, helping to drive rapid adoption and scale."

The demo features three test apps for Mobile World Congress Americas attendees to experience at the GSMA Innovation City. The authentication solution demo showcases the experience within mock-up banking, photo and social media apps. The three-day show is taking place in Los Angeles from Sept. 12-14, 2018.

Addressing user authentication-related risks could help safeguard consumers from attacks designed to acquire login credentials and mobile phone numbers for use in fraudulent schemes such as phishing and social engineering. It could also help provide businesses and consumers with extra layers of protection from identity theft, bank fraud, fraudulent purchases and data theft.

In conjunction with the prototype's unveiling, the taskforce also launched a website to engage and onboard developers at https://mobileauthtaskforce.com. Additionally, the four carriers are exploring opportunities to offer other products that could use this authentication technology.

For more information and guidance on joining the taskforce's community of developers, please visit https://mobileauthtaskforce.com. Experience a demonstration of the prototype at GSMA's Innovation City at The Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, S1346.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-sprint-t-mobile-and-verizon-unveil-first-look-at-future-of-mobile-authentication-300711639.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.; Sprint; T-Mobile; Verizon