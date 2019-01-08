Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : Adds Subscribers as Device Makers Struggle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:11pm EST

By Sarah Krouse

Verizon Communications Inc. continued to expand its base of wireless phone subscribers in the final quarter of 2018, a period in which smartphone makers Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. have warned investors they would fall short of expectations.

Verizon said Tuesday that it added a net 650,000 new postpaid phone connections during the period, an increase from the net 295,000 new phone connections added in the third quarter.

The carrier benefited from customers adding more lines per account and its "mix-and-match" family plans that allow subscribers to pick and choose the amount of data they need, Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and president of Verizon Wireless, said at a Citigroup Inc. analyst conference. He added that the carrier was also benefiting from a "stretch in participation" that led to new older and younger subscribers.

Citi analysts expected the largest U.S. carrier by subscribers to add 400,000 net new phone subscribers during the period.

Verizon's additions underscore the diverging fortunes of wireless carriers and the companies that manufacture smartphones.

So-called postpaid customers pay their bill at the end of the month under long-term contracts and are seen by carriers as valuable because they provide a stable source of revenue.

Device makers like Apple and Samsung, meanwhile, are contending with consumers holding on to their devices longer and fallout from the unbundling of wireless contracts in recent years that broke the typical two-year cycle of upgrading devices and service contracts simultaneously.

Verizon shares were up about 3% in early afternoon trading Tuesday.

Write to Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
01:11pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Adds Subscribers as Device Makers Struggle
DJ
12:30pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09:39aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
08:19aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Media and Microsoft Expand Partnership with Global Nati..
PU
01/07VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Impacted by the government shutdown? Verizon has your b..
PU
01/07VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
01/07VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Elizabeth Herbst-Brady Joining Verizon From Snap -- Var..
DJ
01/02GE drags premier U.S. corporate debt, which posts worst year since 2008
RE
01/02GE drags premier U.S. corporate debt, which posts worst year since 2008
RE
2018VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 264 M
Net income 2018 18 063 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 12,96
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 58,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%234 368
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.65%82 109
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.29%80 499
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 189
TELEFONICA4.86%45 739
ORANGE0.32%43 237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.