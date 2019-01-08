Verizon Communications : Adds Subscribers as Device Makers Struggle

By Sarah Krouse

Verizon Communications Inc. continued to expand its base of wireless phone subscribers in the final quarter of 2018, a period in which smartphone makers Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. have warned investors they would fall short of expectations.

Verizon said Tuesday that it added a net 650,000 new postpaid phone connections during the period, an increase from the net 295,000 new phone connections added in the third quarter.

The carrier benefited from customers adding more lines per account and its "mix-and-match" family plans that allow subscribers to pick and choose the amount of data they need, Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and president of Verizon Wireless, said at a Citigroup Inc. analyst conference. He added that the carrier was also benefiting from a "stretch in participation" that led to new older and younger subscribers.

Citi analysts expected the largest U.S. carrier by subscribers to add 400,000 net new phone subscribers during the period.

Verizon's additions underscore the diverging fortunes of wireless carriers and the companies that manufacture smartphones.

So-called postpaid customers pay their bill at the end of the month under long-term contracts and are seen by carriers as valuable because they provide a stable source of revenue.

Device makers like Apple and Samsung, meanwhile, are contending with consumers holding on to their devices longer and fallout from the unbundling of wireless contracts in recent years that broke the typical two-year cycle of upgrading devices and service contracts simultaneously.

Verizon shares were up about 3% in early afternoon trading Tuesday.

