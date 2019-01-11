Verizon Communications : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
01/11/2019 | 04:34pm EST

FORM 3



OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response... 0.5


1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Malady Kyle

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC [VZ]

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., 1095 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner
___ X ___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP & Chief Technology Officer /

NEW YORK, NY 10036

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4) 		3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock 10074 I By 401(k) (1)
1. Title of Derivate Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(MM/DD/YYYY) 		3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4) 		4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Explanation of Responses:
(1) This amendment is being filed solely to attach the correct Power of Attorney, which was not included in the original filing. The holding reported herein is not new or revised but is being reported again to gain access to the system. See Division of Corporation Finance: Section 16 Electronic Reporting: Frequently Asked Questions (August 14, 2003) (Q. 12.)

Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Malady Kyle
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
1095 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS
NEW YORK, NY 10036 		EVP & Chief Technology Officer

Signatures
William L. Horton, Jr., Attorney-in-fact for Kyle Malady 1/11/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person Date



Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 21:33:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 262 M
Net income 2018 18 059 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 13,16
P/E ratio 2019 12,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 238 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 58,6 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.48%235 731
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.48%81 316
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.27%81 258
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 045
TELEFONICA4.39%45 156
ORANGE-4.13%42 200
