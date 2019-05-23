Verizon Communications : Applauds U.S. Senate Passage of the TRACED Act

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Senate today passed the bipartisan TRACED Act (S.151.) Sponsored by U.S. Senators John Thune (R-SD), Ed Markey (D-MA) and co-sponsored by more than 80 other senators, the TRACED Act is another step that will help protect Verizon customers from illegal and intrusive robocalls. The following statement should be attributed to Robert Fisher, Verizon senior vice-president, federal government affairs:

'Consumers are demanding stronger enforcement against illegal and intrusive robocalls. We get it and share in their frustration. That's why we believe the industry should adopt the STIR-SHAKEN call authentication standard for IP voice services, which Verizon is already deploying, to broaden its benefits to more consumers. Verizon has joined 50 State Attorneys General, AARP, a broad range of consumer groups, and all current FCC and FTC Commissioners in support of this common sense legislation. We welcome the work and commitment that Senators Thune and Markey have put forth on behalf of this legislation.'