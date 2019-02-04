Log in
Verizon Communications : Beat the winter blues with a free year of Netflix from Verizon Fios

02/04/2019 | 09:19pm EST

NEW YORK - It's the dead of winter and temps are dropping, so what better time to stay at home and binge on your favorite shows? Verizon Fios is helping customers do just that with a free year of Netflix premium.

New customers who purchase Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection Triple Play with a 2-year agreement will receive twelve months free of Netflix premium, an over $190 value. Netflix premium lets you stream TV shows and movies from Netflix on four devices at the same time and in high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) when available. The plan also lets you download titles on up to four phones or tablets.

Existing Fios customers qualify for the offer by renewing their term agreement.

Already have Netflix? No problem, Fios covers the cost of premium for existing Netflix accounts for twelve months.

Customers with Verizon's new Fios TV One can stream Netflix in full 4K right to their 4K TV. Getting started is as easy as saying 'play Netflix' into the Fios TV Voice Remote.

PCMag.com rated Fios the fastest Internet in the United States in 2018 against all other major ISPs*.

Fios was awarded 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Internet Service in the East, Six Years in a Row'** by J.D. Power.

Gigabit network connection to your home. Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps. Available in select areas.

*Based on aggregated speeds across ISP tiers. Reprinted from pcmag.com.

** Verizon received the highest numerical score in the East region of the J.D. Power 2013-2018 U.S. Residential

Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their current internet provider.

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 02:18:04 UTC
