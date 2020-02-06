Verizon Communications : Board Approves New Share Buyback Program

By Kimberly Chin

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (VZ) board said it has approved a plan to buy back 100 million shares, replacing a prior share buyback program that didn't see any shares repurchased.

There will be no additional share buybacks from the prior authorization, the company said. The prior program was due to expire on Feb. 29.

Verizon said the new program will last until the company purchases 100 million shares or if there is another program that supersedes the current plan.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com