Verizon Communications : Current Report

Exhibit 99 News Release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media contacts: August 1, 2019 Kim Ancin 908.559.3227 kimberly.ancin@verizon.com Eric Wilkens 908.559.3063 eric.wilkens@verizon.com Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results Company sees strong customer loyalty and increased net wireless customer additions with seamless transition to new customer-focused operating structure As previously disclosed, beginning second quarter 2019, Verizon will report financial and operational results under its new reporting structure, Verizon 2.0. Under this structure, there are two reportable segments that the company operates and manages as strategic business units: Consumer and Business. Verizon previously reported results for its Wireless and Wireline segments. For comparison purposes, results for both the current and previous operating structures are presented below. For comparison purposes, results for both the current and previous operating structures are presented below. 2Q 2019 highlights Consolidated: • 95 cent s in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.00 in 2Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding a special item, of $1.23 , compared with $1.20 in 2Q 2018. Consumer: • Total revenue of $22.0 billion . • 126,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 73,000 phone net additions and 209,000 postpaid smartphone net additions. • Total retail postpaid churn of 0.97 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.72 percent. • 28,000 Fios Internet net additions. Page 1 VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE= Business: • Total revenue of $7.8 billion . • 325,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 172,000 phone net additions. • Retail postpaid churn of 1.21 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.97 percent. Wireless (non-GAAP): • Total revenue growth of 1.0 percent year over year to $22.7 billion , driven by a 3.1 percent increase in service revenue. • 451,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 420,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, and 245,000 phone net additions, an increase from the 199,000 phone net additions in second-quarter 2018. • Retail postpaid churn of 1.02 percent, and industry-leading retail postpaid phone churn of 0.76 percent. Wireline (non-GAAP): • Total revenue of $7.1 billion . • 34,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 1.9 percent year over year. NEW YORK - Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong second-quarter 2019 results highlighted by an increase in net wireless customer additions, continued customer loyalty and industry-leading wireless products and services. 'Verizon finished strong in the first half of 2019 by delivering solid financial results while transforming the business under the new operating structure and advancing our leadership in 5G,' said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. 'Verizon made history this quarter by becoming the first carrier in the world to launch 5G mobility. We are focused on optimizing our next-generation networks and enhancing the customer experience while we head into the second half of the year with great momentum.' For second-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of 95 cent s, compared with $1.00 in second-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), second-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding a special item, was $1.23 , compared with adjusted EPS of $1.20 in second-quarter 2018. Verizon's second-quarter 2019 EPS included 28 cents in early debt redemption costs. In second-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent year-over-year headwind, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS. Consolidated results Page 2 VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE= Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $32.1 billion , down 0.4 percent from second-quarter 2018. Wireless service revenue growth was offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and wireline service revenue. Cash flow from operations totaled $15.8 billion in second-quarter 2019, a decline of approximately $600 million year over year. Operational improvements in Verizon's businesses were offset by higher cash taxes and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program. First half 2019 capital expenditures totaled $8.0 billion . Verizon's capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture. In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.1 billion of cumulative cash savings since this program began. At the end of second-quarter 2019, Verizon completed the third and final phase of its Voluntary Separation Program and has realized approximately $480 million of expense savings year-to-date. The company expects additional incremental savings in third-quarter 2019, and is on track to achieve its cumulative cash savings goal. Net income was $4.1 billion in second-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $10.8 billion . Consolidated operating income margin was 24.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with 20.5 percent in second-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 33.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with 34.5 percent in second-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was 37.7 percent. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was $12.1 billion , an increase of approximately $200 million year over year. Consumer results • Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $22.0 billion , flat year over year, reflecting continued strong growth in wireless service revenue and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services. • Verizon Consumer Group reported 126,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of 73,000 phone net additions and tablet net losses of 134,000, offset by 187,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net Page 3 VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE= additions were 209,000, up 17 percent year over year, driven by a 5 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions. • Consumer wireless service revenues increased 2.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans and an increase in connections per account. • Total retail postpaid churn was 0.97 percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.72 percent. • In second-quarter 2019, Verizon Consumer Group reported 28,000 Fios Internet net additions and 52,000 Fios Video net losses, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Fios revenues increased by 1.2 percent, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings. • Segment operating income was $7.3 billion , an increase of 3.9 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 33.4 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.2 billion in second-quarter 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 46.5 percent, including approximately 100 basis points in headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard. Business results • Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.8 billion , down 1.1 percent year over year, as growth in wireless services and high quality fiber products was offset by declines in legacy products. • Verizon Business Group reported 325,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of 172,000 phone net additions, 90,000 tablet net additions and 63,000 other connected device additions. • Total retail postpaid churn was 1.21 percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.97 percent. • Segment operating income was $1.1 billion , a decrease of 2.7 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 13.8 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $2.1 billion in second-quarter 2019, a decrease of 2.0 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 27.3 percent, down 20 basis points year over year due to declines in legacy wireline product revenues. Media results • Total Verizon Media revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $1.8 billion, down 2.9 percent year over year. This is an improvement from first-quarter 2019, when total Verizon Media revenues were down 7.2 percent year over year. Gains in native and mobile advertising continue to be offset by declines in desktop advertising. Outlook and guidance As outlined in Verizon's first-quarter 2019 earnings release, the company expects the following: • Low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard. Page 4 VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE= • Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis. • Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019. • Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G. The company now expects the adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) for full-year 2019 to be at the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 24 percent to 26 percent. NOTE: See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society. #### VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/ . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ . Forward-looking statements In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'hopes' or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers' provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions. Page 5 VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE= Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Operating Revenues Service revenues and other $ 27,351 $ 27,159 0.7 $ 54,548 $ 53,891 1.2 Wireless equipment revenues 4,720 5,044 (6.4) 9,651 10,084 (4.3) Total Operating Revenues 32,071 32,203 (0.4) 64,199 63,975 0.4 Operating Expenses Cost of services 7,702 8,234 (6.5) 15,494 16,180 (4.2) Cost of wireless equipment 5,019 5,397 (7.0) 10,217 10,706 (4.6) Selling, general and administrative expense 7,268 7,605 (4.4) 14,466 14,449 0.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,232 4,350 (2.7) 8,463 8,674 (2.4) Total Operating Expenses 24,221 25,586 (5.3) 48,640 50,009 (2.7) Operating Income 7,850 6,617 18.6 15,559 13,966 11.4 Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses (13 ) (228 ) (94.3) (19 ) (247 ) (92.3) Other income (expense), net (1,312 ) 360 * (1,017 ) 285 * Interest expense (1,215 ) (1,222 ) (0.6) (2,425 ) (2,423 ) 0.1 Income Before Provision For Income Taxes 5,310 5,527 (3.9) 12,098 11,581 4.5 Provision for income taxes (1,236 ) (1,281 ) (3.5) (2,864 ) (2,669 ) 7.3 Net Income $ 4,074 $ 4,246 (4.1) $ 9,234 $ 8,912 3.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 130 $ 126 3.2 $ 258 $ 247 4.5 Net income attributable to Verizon 3,944 4,120 (4.3) 8,976 8,665 3.6 Net Income $ 4,074 $ 4,246 (4.1) $ 9,234 $ 8,912 3.6 Basic Earnings Per Common Share Net income attributable to Verizon $ 0.95 $ 1.00 (5.0) $ 2.17 $ 2.10 3.3 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions) 4,138 4,135 4,138 4,120 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1) Net income attributable to Verizon $ 0.95 $ 1.00 (5.0) $ 2.17 $ 2.10 3.3 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions) 4,139 4,139 4,140 4,123 Footnotes: (1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution. Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions) Unaudited 6/30/19 12/31/18 $ Change Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,949 $ 2,745 $ (796 ) Accounts receivable, net 24,926 25,102 (176 ) Inventories 1,167 1,336 (169 ) Prepaid expenses and other 5,266 5,453 (187 ) Total current assets 33,308 34,636 (1,328 ) Property, plant and equipment 257,395 252,835 4,560 Less accumulated depreciation 169,577 163,549 6,028 Property, plant and equipment, net 87,818 89,286 (1,468 ) Investments in unconsolidated businesses 650 671 (21 ) Wireless licenses 94,333 94,130 203 Goodwill 24,632 24,614 18 Other intangible assets, net 9,474 9,775 (301 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,467 - 22,467 Other assets 10,426 11,717 (1,291 ) Total assets $ 283,108 $ 264,829 $ 18,279 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Debt maturing within one year $ 8,773 $ 7,190 $ 1,583 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,633 22,501 (4,868 ) Current operating lease liabilities 3,154 - 3,154 Other current liabilities 8,654 8,239 415 Total current liabilities 38,214 37,930 284 Long-term debt 104,598 105,873 (1,275 ) Employee benefit obligations 18,040 18,599 (559 ) Deferred income taxes 34,225 33,795 430 Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,254 - 18,254 Other liabilities 11,830 13,922 (2,092 ) Total long-term liabilities 186,947 172,189 14,758 Equity Common stock 429 429 - Additional paid in capital 13,419 13,437 (18 ) Retained earnings 47,945 43,542 4,403 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,447 2,370 (923 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost (6,823 ) (6,986 ) 163 Deferred compensation - employee stock ownership plans and other 165 353 (188 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,365 1,565 (200 ) Total equity 57,947 54,710 3,237 Total liabilities and equity $ 283,108 $ 264,829 $ 18,279 Verizon Communications Inc. Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 6/30/19 12/31/18 Total debt $ 113,371 $ 113,063 Net debt $ 111,422 $ 110,318 Net unsecured debt $ 100,170 $ 100,242 Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2.3x 2.3x Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2.1x 2.1x Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions) 4,136 4,132 Total employees ('000) 135.9 144.5 Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.6025 $ 0.6025 Footnotes: (1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items. Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in millions) Unaudited 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 $ Change Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 9,234 $ 8,912 $ 322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 8,463 8,674 (211 ) Employee retirement benefits (294 ) (300 ) 6 Deferred income taxes 588 1,354 (766 ) Provision for uncollectible accounts 738 462 276 Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received 50 268 (218 ) Net gain on sale of divested businesses - - - Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses (4,593 ) (1,538 ) (3,055 ) Discretionary employee benefits contributions (300 ) (1,679 ) 1,379 Other, net 1,950 280 1,670 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,836 16,433 (597 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (including capitalized software) (7,967 ) (7,838 ) (129 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (28 ) (38 ) 10 Acquisitions of wireless licenses (199 ) (1,155 ) 956 Other, net (395 ) 303 (698 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,589 ) (8,728 ) 139 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 6,237 4,584 1,653 Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings 3,982 1,716 2,266 Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (9,630 ) (6,568 ) (3,062 ) Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings (2,817 ) (2,000 ) (817 ) Dividends paid (4,981 ) (4,845 ) (136 ) Other, net (834 ) (752 ) (82 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,043 ) (7,865 ) (178 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (796 ) (160 ) (636 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,916 2,888 1,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,120 $ 2,728 $ 392 Verizon Communications Inc. Consumer - Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Operating Revenues Service $ 16,350 $ 16,049 1.9 $ 32,609 $ 31,873 2.3 Wireless equipment 3,903 4,251 (8.2) 8,069 8,521 (5.3) Other 1,742 1,703 2.3 3,465 3,236 7.1 Total Operating Revenues 21,995 22,003 - 44,143 43,630 1.2 Operating Expenses Cost of services 3,847 3,842 0.1 7,726 7,615 1.5 Cost of wireless equipment 3,909 4,296 (9.0) 8,051 8,569 (6.0) Selling, general and administrative expense 4,022 3,808 5.6 8,005 7,479 7.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,881 2,997 (3.9) 5,775 5,972 (3.3) Total Operating Expenses 14,659 14,943 (1.9) 29,557 29,635 (0.3) Operating Income $ 7,336 $ 7,060 3.9 $ 14,586 $ 13,995 4.2 Operating Income Margin 33.4 % 32.1 % 33.0 % 32.1 % Segment EBITDA $ 10,217 $ 10,057 1.6 $ 20,361 $ 19,967 2.0 Segment EBITDA Margin 46.5 % 45.7 % 46.1 % 45.8 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics Unaudited 6/30/19 6/30/18 % Change Connections ('000): Wireless retail postpaid connections 89,630 88,984 0.7 Wireless retail prepaid connections 4,266 4,832 (11.7 ) Total wireless retail connections 93,896 93,816 0.1 Fios video connections 4,270 4,487 (4.8 ) Fios Internet connections 5,837 5,663 3.1 Fios digital voice residence connections 3,725 3,863 (3.6 ) Fios digital connections 13,832 14,013 (1.3 ) Broadband connections 6,474 6,447 0.4 Voice connections 6,058 6,631 (8.6 ) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Gross Additions ('000): Wireless retail postpaid 2,725 2,617 4.1 5,439 5,251 3.6 Net Additions Detail ('000) (1) : Wireless retail postpaid 126 147 (14.3 ) (75 ) 92 * Wireless retail prepaid (213 ) (236 ) 9.7 (389 ) (571 ) 31.9 Total wireless retail (87 ) (89 ) 2.2 (464 ) (479 ) 3.1 Wireless retail postpaid phones 73 17 * (90 ) (136 ) 33.8 Fios video (52 ) (38 ) (36.8 ) (107 ) (61 ) (75.4 ) Fios Internet 28 36 (22.2 ) 76 98 (22.4 ) Fios digital voice residence (32 ) (28 ) (14.3 ) (77 ) (42 ) (83.3 ) Fios digital (56 ) (30 ) (86.7 ) (108 ) (5 ) * Broadband (2 ) (7 ) 71.4 14 6 * Voice (126 ) (155 ) 18.7 (274 ) (297 ) 7.7 Churn Rate: Wireless retail postpaid 0.97 % 0.93 % 1.03 % 0.97 % Wireless retail postpaid phones 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.76 % 0.74 % Wireless retail 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.28 % 1.25 % Revenue Statistics (in millions): Wireless service revenue $ 13,456 $ 13,122 2.5 $ 26,813 $ 26,003 3.1 Fios revenues $ 2,772 $ 2,738 1.2 $ 5,536 $ 5,472 1.2 Verizon Communications Inc. Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Other Wireless Statistics: Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2) $ 118.15 $ 115.53 2.3 $ 117.80 $ 114.49 2.9 Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate 4.3 % 5.1 % Wireless retail postpaid accounts ('000) (3) 33,924 34,045 (0.4 ) Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3) 2.64 2.61 1.1 Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3) 16.2 % 15.9 % Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. (2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. (3) Statistics presented as of end of period. The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful Verizon Communications Inc. Business - Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Operating Revenues Global Enterprise $ 2,673 $ 2,808 (4.8) $ 5,364 $ 5,634 (4.8) Small and Medium Business 2,785 2,642 5.4 5,493 5,176 6.1 Public Sector and Other 1,492 1,437 3.8 2,963 2,867 3.3 Wholesale 818 964 (15.1) 1,667 1,957 (14.8) Total Operating Revenues 7,768 7,851 (1.1) 15,487 15,634 (0.9) Operating Expenses Cost of services 2,581 2,660 (3.0) 5,172 5,370 (3.7) Cost of wireless equipment 1,109 1,101 0.7 2,166 2,137 1.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,961 1,930 1.6 3,942 3,794 3.9 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,046 1,059 (1.2) 2,088 2,118 (1.4) Total Operating Expenses 6,697 6,750 (0.8) 13,368 13,419 (0.4) Operating Income $ 1,071 $ 1,101 (2.7) $ 2,119 $ 2,215 (4.3) Operating Income Margin 13.8 % 14.0 % 13.7 % 14.2 % Segment EBITDA $ 2,117 $ 2,160 (2.0) $ 4,207 $ 4,333 (2.9) Segment EBITDA Margin 27.3 % 27.5 % 27.2 % 27.7 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Business - Selected Operating Statistics Unaudited 06/30/19 06/30/18 %

Change Connections ('000): Wireless retail postpaid connections 24,221 22,638 7.0 Fios video connections 76 73 4.1 Fios Internet connections 316 296 6.8 Fios digital connections 392 369 6.2 Broadband connections 494 509 (2.9) Voice connections 5,163 5,639 (8.4) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Gross Additions ('000): Wireless retail postpaid 1,199 1,162 3.2 2,342 2,242 4.5 Net Add Detail ('000) (1) : Wireless retail postpaid 325 384 (15.4) 587 699 (16.0) Wireless retail postpaid phones 172 182 (5.5) 291 311 (6.4) Fios video - 1 * 2 2 - Fios Internet 6 7 (14.3) 10 11 (9.1) Fios digital 6 8 (25.0) 12 13 (7.7) Broadband (3 ) (3 ) - (7 ) (9 ) 22.2 Voice (105 ) (130 ) 19.2 (237 ) (254 ) 6.7 Churn Rate: Wireless retail postpaid 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.23 % 1.16 % Wireless retail postpaid phones 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.99 % 0.96 % Revenue Statistics (in millions): Wireless service revenue $ 2,775 $ 2,615 6.1 $ 5,469 $ 5,116 6.9 Fios revenues $ 239 $ 218 9.6 $ 482 $ 435 10.8 Other Operating Statistics: Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate 4.2 % 4.6 % Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2) 33.5 % 33.1 % Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. (2) Statistics presented as of end of period. The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Operating Revenues Service $ 16,244 $ 15,754 3.1 $ 32,316 $ 31,156 3.7 Equipment 4,720 5,044 (6.4) 9,651 10,084 (4.3) Other 1,718 1,651 4.1 3,415 3,109 9.8 Total Operating Revenues 22,682 22,449 1.0 45,382 44,349 2.3 Operating Expenses Cost of services 2,422 2,335 3.7 4,878 4,550 7.2 Cost of equipment 5,019 5,397 (7.0) 10,217 10,706 (4.6) Selling, general and administrative expense 4,318 3,984 8.4 8,599 7,883 9.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,282 2,459 (7.2) 4,581 4,887 (6.3) Total Operating Expenses 14,041 14,175 (0.9) 28,275 28,026 0.9 Operating Income $ 8,641 $ 8,274 4.4 $ 17,107 $ 16,323 4.8 Operating Income Margin 38.1 % 36.9 % 37.7 % 36.8 % Segment EBITDA $ 10,923 $ 10,733 1.8 $ 21,688 $ 21,210 2.3 Segment EBITDA Margin 48.2 % 47.8 % 47.8 % 47.8 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. Unaudited 6/30/19 6/30/18 % Change Connections ('000) Retail postpaid 113,851 111,622 2.0 Retail prepaid 4,266 4,832 (11.7) Total retail 118,117 116,454 1.4 Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Net Add Detail ('000) (1) Retail postpaid 451 531 (15.1) 512 791 (35.3) Retail prepaid (213 ) (236 ) 9.7 (389 ) (571 ) 31.9 Total retail 238 295 (19.3) 123 220 (44.1) Account Statistics Retail postpaid accounts ('000) (2) 35,346 35,309 0.1 Retail postpaid connections per account (2) 3.22 3.16 1.9 Retail postpaid ARPA (3) $ 137.80 $ 134.56 2.4 $ 137.24 $ 133.13 3.1 Churn Detail Retail postpaid 1.02 % 0.97 % 1.07 % 1.01 % Retail 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.23 % Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2) Total smartphone postpaid phone base 93.1 % 91.2 % Total Internet postpaid base 19.8 % 19.4 % Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. (2) Statistics presented as of end of period. (3) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Operating Revenues Consumer Markets $ 3,120 $ 3,132 (0.4) $ 6,273 $ 6,282 (0.1) Enterprise Solutions 2,084 2,211 (5.7) 4,224 4,451 (5.1) Partner Solutions 1,043 1,200 (13.1) 2,118 2,428 (12.8) Business Markets 820 850 (3.5) 1,648 1,721 (4.2) Other 59 66 (10.6) 127 134 (5.2) Total Operating Revenues 7,126 7,459 (4.5) 14,390 15,016 (4.2) Operating Expenses Cost of services 4,197 4,377 (4.1) 8,383 8,852 (5.3) Selling, general and administrative expense 1,553 1,577 (1.5) 3,159 3,056 3.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,566 1,524 2.8 3,126 3,058 2.2 Total Operating Expenses 7,316 7,478 (2.2) 14,668 14,966 (2.0) Operating Income (Loss) $ (190 ) $ (19 ) * $ (278 ) $ 50 * Operating Income (Loss) Margin (2.7 )% (0.3 )% (1.9 )% 0.3 % Segment EBITDA $ 1,376 $ 1,505 (8.6) $ 2,848 $ 3,108 (8.4) Segment EBITDA Margin 19.3 % 20.2 % 19.8 % 20.7 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. Unaudited 06/30/19 06/30/18 %

Change Connections ('000) Fios video connections 4,346 4,560 (4.7) Fios Internet connections 6,153 5,959 3.3 Fios digital voice residence connections 3,725 3,863 (3.6) Fios digital connections 14,224 14,382 (1.1) Broadband connections 6,968 6,956 0.2 Voice connections 11,221 12,270 (8.5) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 %

Change Net Add Detail ('000) Fios video connections (52 ) (37 ) (40.5) (105 ) (59 ) (78.0) Fios Internet connections 34 43 (20.9) 86 109 (21.1) Fios digital voice residence connections (32 ) (28 ) (14.3) (77 ) (42 ) (83.3) Fios digital connections (50 ) (22 ) * (96 ) 8 * Broadband connections (5 ) (10 ) 50.0 7 (3 ) * Voice connections (232 ) (285 ) 18.6 (511 ) (551 ) 7.3 Revenue Statistics Fios revenues (in millions) $ 3,011 $ 2,956 1.9 $ 6,018 $ 5,907 1.9 Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 3/31/19 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 3 Mos. Ended 3/31/18 Consolidated Net Income $ 4,074 $ 5,160 $ 2,065 $ 5,062 $ 4,246 $ 4,666 Add/(subtract): Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,236 1,628 (698 ) 1,613 1,281 1,388 Interest expense 1,215 1,210 1,199 1,211 1,222 1,201 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,232 4,231 4,352 4,377 4,350 4,324 Consolidated EBITDA $ 10,757 $ 12,229 $ 6,918 $ 12,263 $ 11,099 $ 11,579 Add/subtract: Other (income) expense, net* $ 1,312 $ (295 ) $ (1,865 ) $ (214 ) $ (360 ) $ 75 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses† 13 6 (64 ) 3 228 19 Oath goodwill impairment - - 4,591 - - - Severance charges - - 1,818 - 339 - Product realignment charges‡ - - - - 450 - Acquisition and integration related charges‡ - - 187 130 109 105 1,325 (289 ) 4,667 (81 ) 766 199 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,082 $ 11,940 $ 11,585 $ 12,182 $ 11,865 $ 11,778 Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date $ 32,071 $ 32,203 Operating Income $ 7,850 $ 6,617 Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date 24.5 % 20.5 % Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date 33.5 % 34.5 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date 37.7 % 36.8 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change $ 217 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change % 1.8 % * Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable. † Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable. ‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable. Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (dollars in millions) Unaudited 6/30/19 12/31/18 Debt maturing within one year $ 8,773 $ 7,190 Long-term debt 104,598 105,873 Total Debt 113,371 113,063 Less Cash and cash equivalents 1,949 2,745 Net Debt $ 111,422 $ 110,318 Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.3x 2.3x Verizon Communications Inc. Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (dollars in millions) Unaudited 6/30/19 12/31/18 Total Debt $ 113,371 $ 113,063 Less Secured debt 11,252 10,076 Unsecured debt 102,119 102,987 Less Cash and cash equivalents 1,949 2,745 Net Unsecured Debt $ 100,170 $ 100,242 Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.1x 2.1x Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS) (1) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 0.95 $ 1.00 Severance charges $ - $ - $ - - $ 339 $ (89 ) $ 250 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related charges - - - - 120 (28 ) 92 0.02 Early debt redemption costs 1,544 (404 ) 1,140 0.28 - - - - Product realignment charges - - - - 658 (149 ) 509 0.12 $ 1,544 $ (404 ) $ 1,140 0.28 $ 1,117 $ (266 ) $ 851 0.20 Adjusted EPS $ 1.23 $ 1.20 (1) Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding. Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin Consumer (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 Operating Income $ 7,336 $ 7,060 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,881 2,997 Segment EBITDA $ 10,217 $ 10,057 Year over year change 1.6 % Total operating revenues $ 21,995 $ 22,003 Operating Income Margin 33.4 % 32.1 % Segment EBITDA Margin 46.5 % 45.7 % Business (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 Operating Income $ 1,071 $ 1,101 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 1,046 1,059 Segment EBITDA $ 2,117 $ 2,160 Total operating revenues $ 7,768 $ 7,851 Operating Income Margin 13.8 % 14.0 % Segment EBITDA Margin 27.3 % 27.5 % Segment EBITDA Margin - Year Over Year Change (20) bps Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1) The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline. 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments (2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer

Markets Enterprise

Solutions Partner

Solutions Business

Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 21,995 $ 7,768 $ 29,763 $ 45 $ 29,808 $ 16,244 $ 4,720 $ 1,718 $ 22,682 $ 3,120 $ 2,084 $ 1,043 $ 820 $ 59 $ 7,126 $ 29,808 Operating Expenses Cost of services 3,847 2,581 6,428 191 6,619 2,422 4,197 6,619 Cost of wireless equipment 3,909 1,109 5,018 1 5,019 5,019 - 5,019 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,022 1,961 5,983 (112 ) 5,871 4,318 1,553 5,871 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,881 1,046 3,927 (79 ) 3,848 2,282 1,566 3,848 Total Operating Expenses 14,659 6,697 21,356 1 21,357 14,041 7,316 21,357 Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,336 $ 1,071 $ 8,407 $ 44 $ 8,451 $ 8,641 $ (190 ) $ 8,451 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,881 1,046 3,927 (79 ) 3,848 2,282 1,566 3,848 Segment EBITDA $ 10,217 $ 2,117 $ 12,334 $ (35 ) $ 12,299 $ 10,923 $ 1,376 $ 12,299 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 33.4 % 13.8 % 38.1 % (2.7 )% Segment EBITDA Margin 46.5 % 27.3 % 48.2 % 19.3 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1) 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments (2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer

Markets Enterprise

Solutions Partner

Solutions Business

Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 22,003 $ 7,851 $ 29,854 $ 54 $ 29,908 $ 15,754 $ 5,044 $ 1,651 $ 22,449 $ 3,132 $ 2,211 $ 1,200 $ 850 $ 66 $ 7,459 $ 29,908 Operating Expenses Cost of services 3,842 2,660 6,502 210 6,712 2,335 4,377 6,712 Cost of wireless equipment 4,296 1,101 5,397 - 5,397 5,397 - 5,397 Selling, general and administrative expense 3,808 1,930 5,738 (177 ) 5,561 3,984 1,577 5,561 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,997 1,059 4,056 (73 ) 3,983 2,459 1,524 3,983 Total Operating Expenses 14,943 6,750 21,693 (40 ) 21,653 14,175 7,478 21,653 Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,060 $ 1,101 $ 8,161 $ 94 8,255 $ 8,274 $ (19 ) 8,255 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,997 1,059 4,056 (73 ) 3,983 2,459 1,524 3,983 Segment EBITDA $ 10,057 $ 2,160 12,217 $ 21 12,238 $ 10,733 $ 1,505 $ 12,238 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 32.1 % 14.0 % 36.9 % (0.3 )% Segment EBITDA Margin 45.7 % 27.5 % 47.8 % 20.2 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1) 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments (2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer

Markets Enterprise

Solutions Partner

Solutions Business

Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 44,143 $ 15,487 $ 59,630 $ 142 $ 59,772 $ 32,316 $ 9,651 $ 3,415 $ 45,382 $ 6,273 $ 4,224 $ 2,118 $ 1,648 $ 127 $ 14,390 $ 59,772 Operating Expenses Cost of services 7,726 5,172 12,898 363 13,261 4,878 8,383 13,261 Cost of wireless equipment 8,051 2,166 10,217 - 10,217 10,217 - 10,217 Selling, general and administrative expense 8,005 3,942 11,947 (189 ) 11,758 8,599 3,159 11,758 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,775 2,088 7,863 (156 ) 7,707 4,581 3,126 7,707 Total Operating Expenses 29,557 13,368 42,925 18 42,943 28,275 14,668 42,943 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,586 $ 2,119 16,705 124 16,829 $ 17,107 $ (278 ) 16,829 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 5,775 2,088 7,863 (156 ) 7,707 4,581 3,126 7,707 Segment EBITDA $ 20,361 $ 4,207 24,568 (32 ) 24,536 $ 21,688 $ 2,848 24,536 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 33.0 % 13.7 % 37.7 % (1.9 )% Segment EBITDA Margin 46.1 % 27.2 % 47.8 % 19.8 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1) 6 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments (2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer

Markets Enterprise

Solutions Partner

Solutions Business

Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 43,630 $ 15,634 $ 59,264 $ 101 $ 59,365 $ 31,156 $ 10,084 $ 3,109 $ 44,349 $ 6,282 $ 4,451 $ 2,428 $ 1,721 $ 134 $ 15,016 $ 59,365 Operating Expenses Cost of services 7,615 5,370 12,985 417 13,402 4,550 8,852 13,402 Cost of wireless equipment 8,569 2,137 10,706 - 10,706 10,706 - 10,706 Selling, general and administrative expense 7,479 3,794 11,273 (334 ) 10,939 7,883 3,056 10,939 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,972 2,118 8,090 (145 ) 7,945 4,887 3,058 7,945 Total Operating Expenses 29,635 13,419 43,054 (62 ) 42,992 28,026 14,966 42,992 Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,995 $ 2,215 16,210 163 16,373 $ 16,323 $ 50 16,373 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 5,972 2,118 8,090 (145 ) 7,945 4,887 3,058 7,945 Segment EBITDA $ 19,967 $ 4,333 24,300 18 24,318 $ 21,210 $ 3,108 24,318 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 32.1 % 14.2 % 36.8 % 0.3 % Segment EBITDA Margin 45.8 % 27.7 % 47.8 % 20.7 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. Attachments Original document

