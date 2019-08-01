Verizon Communications : Current Report

Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results
Company sees strong customer loyalty and increased net wireless customer additions with seamless transition to new customer-focused operating structure
As previously disclosed, beginning second quarter 2019, Verizon will report financial and operational results under its new reporting structure, Verizon 2.0. Under this structure, there are two reportable segments that the company operates and manages as strategic business units: Consumer and Business. Verizon previously reported results for its Wireless and Wireline segments. For comparison purposes, results for both the current and previous operating structures are presented below.
2Q 2019 highlights
Consolidated:
•
95 cents in earnings per share (EPS), compared with$1.00in 2Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding a special item, of$1.23, compared with$1.20in 2Q 2018.
Consumer:
•
Total revenue of$22.0 billion.
•
126,000retail postpaid net additions, including73,000phone net additions and 209,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
•
Total retail postpaid churn of0.97percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of0.72percent.
•
28,000Fios Internet net additions.
Business:
•
Total revenue of$7.8 billion.
•
325,000retail postpaid net additions, including172,000phone net additions.
•
Retail postpaid churn of1.21percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of0.97percent.
Wireless (non-GAAP):
•
Total revenue growth of1.0percent year over year to$22.7 billion, driven by a3.1percent increase in service revenue.
•
451,000retail postpaid net additions, including 420,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, and 245,000 phone net additions, an increase from the 199,000 phone net additions in second-quarter 2018.
•
Retail postpaid churn of1.02percent, and industry-leading retail postpaid phone churn of 0.76 percent.
Wireline (non-GAAP):
•
Total revenue of$7.1 billion.
•
34,000Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of1.9percent year over year.
NEW YORK -Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong second-quarter 2019 results highlighted by an increase in net wireless customer additions, continued customer loyalty and industry-leading wireless products and services.
'Verizon finished strong in the first half of 2019 by delivering solid financial results while transforming the business under the new operating structure and advancing our leadership in 5G,' said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. 'Verizon made history this quarter by becoming the first carrier in the world to launch 5G mobility. We are focused on optimizing our next-generation networks and enhancing the customer experience while we head into the second half of the year with great momentum.'
For second-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of95 cents, compared with$1.00in second-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), second-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding a special item, was$1.23, compared with adjusted EPS of$1.20in second-quarter 2018. Verizon's second-quarter 2019 EPS included 28 cents in early debt redemption costs.
In second-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent year-over-year headwind, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.
Consolidated results
Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2019 were$32.1 billion, down0.4percent from second-quarter 2018. Wireless service revenue growth was offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and wireline service revenue.
Cash flow from operations totaled$15.8 billionin second-quarter 2019, a decline of approximately $600 million year over year. Operational improvements in Verizon's businesses were offset by higher cash taxes and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.
First half 2019 capital expenditures totaled$8.0 billion. Verizon's capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.
In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.1 billion of cumulative cash savings since this program began. At the end of second-quarter 2019, Verizon completed the third and final phase of its Voluntary Separation Program and has realized approximately $480 million of expense savings year-to-date. The company expects additional incremental savings in third-quarter 2019, and is on track to achieve its cumulative cash savings goal.
Net income was$4.1 billionin second-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately$10.8 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was24.5percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with20.5percent in second-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was33.5percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with34.5percent in second-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was37.7percent. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was$12.1 billion, an increase of approximately $200 million year over year.
Consumer results
•
Total Verizon Consumer revenues were$22.0 billion, flat year over year, reflecting continued strong growth in wireless service revenue and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services.
•
Verizon Consumer Group reported126,000wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of73,000phone net additions and tablet net losses of 134,000, offset by 187,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net
additions were 209,000, up 17 percent year over year, driven by a 5 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.
•
Consumer wireless service revenues increased 2.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans and an increase in connections per account.
•
Total retail postpaid churn was0.97percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was0.72percent.
•
In second-quarter 2019, Verizon Consumer Group reported28,000Fios Internet net additions and52,000Fios Video net losses, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Fios revenues increased by1.2percent, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings.
•
Segment operating income was$7.3 billion, an increase of3.9percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was33.4percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled$10.2 billionin second-quarter 2019, an increase of1.6percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was46.5percent, including approximately 100 basis points in headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.
Business results
•
Total Verizon Business revenues were$7.8 billion, down1.1percent year over year, as growth in wireless services and high quality fiber products was offset by declines in legacy products.
•
Verizon Business Group reported325,000wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of172,000phone net additions, 90,000 tablet net additions and 63,000 other connected device additions.
•
Total retail postpaid churn was1.21percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was0.97percent.
•
Segment operating income was$1.1 billion, a decrease of2.7percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was13.8percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled$2.1 billionin second-quarter 2019, a decrease of2.0percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was27.3percent, down 20 basis points year over year due to declines in legacy wireline product revenues.
Media results
•
Total Verizon Media revenues in second-quarter 2019 were$1.8billion, down 2.9 percent year over year. This is an improvement from first-quarter 2019, when total Verizon Media revenues were down 7.2 percent year over year. Gains in native and mobile advertising continue to be offset by declines in desktop advertising.
Outlook and guidance
As outlined in Verizon's first-quarter 2019 earnings release, the company expects the following:
•
Low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard.
•
Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.
•
Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019.
•
Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G.
The company now expects the adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) for full-year 2019 to be at the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 24 percent to 26 percent.
NOTE: See the accompanying schedules andwww.verizon.com/about/investorsfor reconciliations to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.
####
VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available atwww.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visitwww.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.
Forward-looking statements
In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'hopes' or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers' provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Operating Revenues
Service revenues and other
$
27,351
$
27,159
0.7
$
54,548
$
53,891
1.2
Wireless equipment revenues
4,720
5,044
(6.4)
9,651
10,084
(4.3)
Total Operating Revenues
32,071
32,203
(0.4)
64,199
63,975
0.4
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
7,702
8,234
(6.5)
15,494
16,180
(4.2)
Cost of wireless equipment
5,019
5,397
(7.0)
10,217
10,706
(4.6)
Selling, general and administrative expense
7,268
7,605
(4.4)
14,466
14,449
0.1
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,232
4,350
(2.7)
8,463
8,674
(2.4)
Total Operating Expenses
24,221
25,586
(5.3)
48,640
50,009
(2.7)
Operating Income
7,850
6,617
18.6
15,559
13,966
11.4
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses
(13
)
(228
)
(94.3)
(19
)
(247
)
(92.3)
Other income (expense), net
(1,312
)
360
*
(1,017
)
285
*
Interest expense
(1,215
)
(1,222
)
(0.6)
(2,425
)
(2,423
)
0.1
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes
5,310
5,527
(3.9)
12,098
11,581
4.5
Provision for income taxes
(1,236
)
(1,281
)
(3.5)
(2,864
)
(2,669
)
7.3
Net Income
$
4,074
$
4,246
(4.1)
$
9,234
$
8,912
3.6
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
130
$
126
3.2
$
258
$
247
4.5
Net income attributable to Verizon
3,944
4,120
(4.3)
8,976
8,665
3.6
Net Income
$
4,074
$
4,246
(4.1)
$
9,234
$
8,912
3.6
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
Net income attributable to Verizon
$
0.95
$
1.00
(5.0)
$
2.17
$
2.10
3.3
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)
4,138
4,135
4,138
4,120
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1)
Net income attributable to Verizon
$
0.95
$
1.00
(5.0)
$
2.17
$
2.10
3.3
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)
4,139
4,139
4,140
4,123
Footnotes:
(1)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
6/30/19
12/31/18
$ Change
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,949
$
2,745
$
(796
)
Accounts receivable, net
24,926
25,102
(176
)
Inventories
1,167
1,336
(169
)
Prepaid expenses and other
5,266
5,453
(187
)
Total current assets
33,308
34,636
(1,328
)
Property, plant and equipment
257,395
252,835
4,560
Less accumulated depreciation
169,577
163,549
6,028
Property, plant and equipment, net
87,818
89,286
(1,468
)
Investments in unconsolidated businesses
650
671
(21
)
Wireless licenses
94,333
94,130
203
Goodwill
24,632
24,614
18
Other intangible assets, net
9,474
9,775
(301
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,467
-
22,467
Other assets
10,426
11,717
(1,291
)
Total assets
$
283,108
$
264,829
$
18,279
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Debt maturing within one year
$
8,773
$
7,190
$
1,583
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
17,633
22,501
(4,868
)
Current operating lease liabilities
3,154
-
3,154
Other current liabilities
8,654
8,239
415
Total current liabilities
38,214
37,930
284
Long-term debt
104,598
105,873
(1,275
)
Employee benefit obligations
18,040
18,599
(559
)
Deferred income taxes
34,225
33,795
430
Non-current operating lease liabilities
18,254
-
18,254
Other liabilities
11,830
13,922
(2,092
)
Total long-term liabilities
186,947
172,189
14,758
Equity
Common stock
429
429
-
Additional paid in capital
13,419
13,437
(18
)
Retained earnings
47,945
43,542
4,403
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,447
2,370
(923
)
Common stock in treasury, at cost
(6,823
)
(6,986
)
163
Deferred compensation - employee stock ownership plans and other
165
353
(188
)
Noncontrolling interests
1,365
1,565
(200
)
Total equity
57,947
54,710
3,237
Total liabilities and equity
$
283,108
$
264,829
$
18,279
Verizon Communications Inc.
Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
6/30/19
12/31/18
Total debt
$
113,371
$
113,063
Net debt
$
111,422
$
110,318
Net unsecured debt
$
100,170
$
100,242
Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)
2.3x
2.3x
Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)
2.1x
2.1x
Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions)
4,136
4,132
Total employees ('000)
135.9
144.5
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.6025
$
0.6025
Footnotes:
(1)
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
$ Change
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net Income
$
9,234
$
8,912
$
322
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,463
8,674
(211
)
Employee retirement benefits
(294
)
(300
)
6
Deferred income taxes
588
1,354
(766
)
Provision for uncollectible accounts
738
462
276
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received
50
268
(218
)
Net gain on sale of divested businesses
-
-
-
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses
(4,593
)
(1,538
)
(3,055
)
Discretionary employee benefits contributions
(300
)
(1,679
)
1,379
Other, net
1,950
280
1,670
Net cash provided by operating activities
15,836
16,433
(597
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)
(7,967
)
(7,838
)
(129
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(28
)
(38
)
10
Acquisitions of wireless licenses
(199
)
(1,155
)
956
Other, net
(395
)
303
(698
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,589
)
(8,728
)
139
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
6,237
4,584
1,653
Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings
3,982
1,716
2,266
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations
(9,630
)
(6,568
)
(3,062
)
Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings
(2,817
)
(2,000
)
(817
)
Dividends paid
(4,981
)
(4,845
)
(136
)
Other, net
(834
)
(752
)
(82
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,043
)
(7,865
)
(178
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(796
)
(160
)
(636
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,916
2,888
1,028
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
3,120
$
2,728
$
392
Verizon Communications Inc.
Consumer - Selected Financial Results
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Operating Revenues
Service
$
16,350
$
16,049
1.9
$
32,609
$
31,873
2.3
Wireless equipment
3,903
4,251
(8.2)
8,069
8,521
(5.3)
Other
1,742
1,703
2.3
3,465
3,236
7.1
Total Operating Revenues
21,995
22,003
-
44,143
43,630
1.2
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
3,847
3,842
0.1
7,726
7,615
1.5
Cost of wireless equipment
3,909
4,296
(9.0)
8,051
8,569
(6.0)
Selling, general and administrative expense
4,022
3,808
5.6
8,005
7,479
7.0
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,881
2,997
(3.9)
5,775
5,972
(3.3)
Total Operating Expenses
14,659
14,943
(1.9)
29,557
29,635
(0.3)
Operating Income
$
7,336
$
7,060
3.9
$
14,586
$
13,995
4.2
Operating Income Margin
33.4
%
32.1
%
33.0
%
32.1
%
Segment EBITDA
$
10,217
$
10,057
1.6
$
20,361
$
19,967
2.0
Segment EBITDA Margin
46.5
%
45.7
%
46.1
%
45.8
%
Footnotes:
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics
Unaudited
6/30/19
6/30/18
% Change
Connections ('000):
Wireless retail postpaid connections
89,630
88,984
0.7
Wireless retail prepaid connections
4,266
4,832
(11.7
)
Total wireless retail connections
93,896
93,816
0.1
Fios video connections
4,270
4,487
(4.8
)
Fios Internet connections
5,837
5,663
3.1
Fios digital voice residence connections
3,725
3,863
(3.6
)
Fios digital connections
13,832
14,013
(1.3
)
Broadband connections
6,474
6,447
0.4
Voice connections
6,058
6,631
(8.6
)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Gross Additions ('000):
Wireless retail postpaid
2,725
2,617
4.1
5,439
5,251
3.6
Net Additions Detail ('000)(1):
Wireless retail postpaid
126
147
(14.3
)
(75
)
92
*
Wireless retail prepaid
(213
)
(236
)
9.7
(389
)
(571
)
31.9
Total wireless retail
(87
)
(89
)
2.2
(464
)
(479
)
3.1
Wireless retail postpaid phones
73
17
*
(90
)
(136
)
33.8
Fios video
(52
)
(38
)
(36.8
)
(107
)
(61
)
(75.4
)
Fios Internet
28
36
(22.2
)
76
98
(22.4
)
Fios digital voice residence
(32
)
(28
)
(14.3
)
(77
)
(42
)
(83.3
)
Fios digital
(56
)
(30
)
(86.7
)
(108
)
(5
)
*
Broadband
(2
)
(7
)
71.4
14
6
*
Voice
(126
)
(155
)
18.7
(274
)
(297
)
7.7
Churn Rate:
Wireless retail postpaid
0.97
%
0.93
%
1.03
%
0.97
%
Wireless retail postpaid phones
0.72
%
0.71
%
0.76
%
0.74
%
Wireless retail
1.23
%
1.19
%
1.28
%
1.25
%
Revenue Statistics (in millions):
Wireless service revenue
$
13,456
$
13,122
2.5
$
26,813
$
26,003
3.1
Fios revenues
$
2,772
$
2,738
1.2
$
5,536
$
5,472
1.2
Verizon Communications Inc.
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Other Wireless Statistics:
Wireless retail postpaid ARPA(2)
$
118.15
$
115.53
2.3
$
117.80
$
114.49
2.9
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate
4.3
%
5.1
%
Wireless retail postpaid accounts ('000)(3)
33,924
34,045
(0.4
)
Wireless retail postpaid connections per account(3)
2.64
2.61
1.1
Total wireless Internet postpaid base(3)
16.2
%
15.9
%
Footnotes:
(1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments.
(2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.
(3) Statistics presented as of end of period.
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
*Not meaningful
Verizon Communications Inc.
Business - Selected Financial Results
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Operating Revenues
Global Enterprise
$
2,673
$
2,808
(4.8)
$
5,364
$
5,634
(4.8)
Small and Medium Business
2,785
2,642
5.4
5,493
5,176
6.1
Public Sector and Other
1,492
1,437
3.8
2,963
2,867
3.3
Wholesale
818
964
(15.1)
1,667
1,957
(14.8)
Total Operating Revenues
7,768
7,851
(1.1)
15,487
15,634
(0.9)
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
2,581
2,660
(3.0)
5,172
5,370
(3.7)
Cost of wireless equipment
1,109
1,101
0.7
2,166
2,137
1.4
Selling, general and administrative expense
1,961
1,930
1.6
3,942
3,794
3.9
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,046
1,059
(1.2)
2,088
2,118
(1.4)
Total Operating Expenses
6,697
6,750
(0.8)
13,368
13,419
(0.4)
Operating Income
$
1,071
$
1,101
(2.7)
$
2,119
$
2,215
(4.3)
Operating Income Margin
13.8
%
14.0
%
13.7
%
14.2
%
Segment EBITDA
$
2,117
$
2,160
(2.0)
$
4,207
$
4,333
(2.9)
Segment EBITDA Margin
27.3
%
27.5
%
27.2
%
27.7
%
Footnotes:
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Business - Selected Operating Statistics
Unaudited
06/30/19
06/30/18
%
Change
Connections ('000):
Wireless retail postpaid connections
24,221
22,638
7.0
Fios video connections
76
73
4.1
Fios Internet connections
316
296
6.8
Fios digital connections
392
369
6.2
Broadband connections
494
509
(2.9)
Voice connections
5,163
5,639
(8.4)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Gross Additions ('000):
Wireless retail postpaid
1,199
1,162
3.2
2,342
2,242
4.5
Net Add Detail ('000)(1):
Wireless retail postpaid
325
384
(15.4)
587
699
(16.0)
Wireless retail postpaid phones
172
182
(5.5)
291
311
(6.4)
Fios video
-
1
*
2
2
-
Fios Internet
6
7
(14.3)
10
11
(9.1)
Fios digital
6
8
(25.0)
12
13
(7.7)
Broadband
(3
)
(3
)
-
(7
)
(9
)
22.2
Voice
(105
)
(130
)
19.2
(237
)
(254
)
6.7
Churn Rate:
Wireless retail postpaid
1.21
%
1.16
%
1.23
%
1.16
%
Wireless retail postpaid phones
0.97
%
0.96
%
0.99
%
0.96
%
Revenue Statistics (in millions):
Wireless service revenue
$
2,775
$
2,615
6.1
$
5,469
$
5,116
6.9
Fios revenues
$
239
$
218
9.6
$
482
$
435
10.8
Other Operating Statistics:
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate
4.2
%
4.6
%
Total wireless Internet postpaid base(2)
33.5
%
33.1
%
Footnotes:
(1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments.
(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Operating Revenues
Service
$
16,244
$
15,754
3.1
$
32,316
$
31,156
3.7
Equipment
4,720
5,044
(6.4)
9,651
10,084
(4.3)
Other
1,718
1,651
4.1
3,415
3,109
9.8
Total Operating Revenues
22,682
22,449
1.0
45,382
44,349
2.3
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
2,422
2,335
3.7
4,878
4,550
7.2
Cost of equipment
5,019
5,397
(7.0)
10,217
10,706
(4.6)
Selling, general and administrative expense
4,318
3,984
8.4
8,599
7,883
9.1
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,282
2,459
(7.2)
4,581
4,887
(6.3)
Total Operating Expenses
14,041
14,175
(0.9)
28,275
28,026
0.9
Operating Income
$
8,641
$
8,274
4.4
$
17,107
$
16,323
4.8
Operating Income Margin
38.1
%
36.9
%
37.7
%
36.8
%
Segment EBITDA
$
10,923
$
10,733
1.8
$
21,688
$
21,210
2.3
Segment EBITDA Margin
48.2
%
47.8
%
47.8
%
47.8
%
Footnotes:
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
Unaudited
6/30/19
6/30/18
% Change
Connections ('000)
Retail postpaid
113,851
111,622
2.0
Retail prepaid
4,266
4,832
(11.7)
Total retail
118,117
116,454
1.4
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Net Add Detail ('000)(1)
Retail postpaid
451
531
(15.1)
512
791
(35.3)
Retail prepaid
(213
)
(236
)
9.7
(389
)
(571
)
31.9
Total retail
238
295
(19.3)
123
220
(44.1)
Account Statistics
Retail postpaid accounts ('000)(2)
35,346
35,309
0.1
Retail postpaid connections per account(2)
3.22
3.16
1.9
Retail postpaid ARPA(3)
$
137.80
$
134.56
2.4
$
137.24
$
133.13
3.1
Churn Detail
Retail postpaid
1.02
%
0.97
%
1.07
%
1.01
%
Retail
1.22
%
1.18
%
1.27
%
1.23
%
Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2)
Total smartphone postpaid phone base
93.1
%
91.2
%
Total Internet postpaid base
19.8
%
19.4
%
Footnotes:
(1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments.
(2)Statistics presented as of end of period.
(3)Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Operating Revenues
Consumer Markets
$
3,120
$
3,132
(0.4)
$
6,273
$
6,282
(0.1)
Enterprise Solutions
2,084
2,211
(5.7)
4,224
4,451
(5.1)
Partner Solutions
1,043
1,200
(13.1)
2,118
2,428
(12.8)
Business Markets
820
850
(3.5)
1,648
1,721
(4.2)
Other
59
66
(10.6)
127
134
(5.2)
Total Operating Revenues
7,126
7,459
(4.5)
14,390
15,016
(4.2)
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
4,197
4,377
(4.1)
8,383
8,852
(5.3)
Selling, general and administrative expense
1,553
1,577
(1.5)
3,159
3,056
3.4
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,566
1,524
2.8
3,126
3,058
2.2
Total Operating Expenses
7,316
7,478
(2.2)
14,668
14,966
(2.0)
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(190
)
$
(19
)
*
$
(278
)
$
50
*
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
(2.7
)%
(0.3
)%
(1.9
)%
0.3
%
Segment EBITDA
$
1,376
$
1,505
(8.6)
$
2,848
$
3,108
(8.4)
Segment EBITDA Margin
19.3
%
20.2
%
19.8
%
20.7
%
Footnotes:
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
Unaudited
06/30/19
06/30/18
%
Change
Connections ('000)
Fios video connections
4,346
4,560
(4.7)
Fios Internet connections
6,153
5,959
3.3
Fios digital voice residence connections
3,725
3,863
(3.6)
Fios digital connections
14,224
14,382
(1.1)
Broadband connections
6,968
6,956
0.2
Voice connections
11,221
12,270
(8.5)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
%
Change
Net Add Detail ('000)
Fios video connections
(52
)
(37
)
(40.5)
(105
)
(59
)
(78.0)
Fios Internet connections
34
43
(20.9)
86
109
(21.1)
Fios digital voice residence connections
(32
)
(28
)
(14.3)
(77
)
(42
)
(83.3)
Fios digital connections
(50
)
(22
)
*
(96
)
8
*
Broadband connections
(5
)
(10
)
50.0
7
(3
)
*
Voice connections
(232
)
(285
)
18.6
(511
)
(551
)
7.3
Revenue Statistics
Fios revenues (in millions)
$
3,011
$
2,956
1.9
$
6,018
$
5,907
1.9
Footnotes:
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses†
13
6
(64
)
3
228
19
Oath goodwill impairment
-
-
4,591
-
-
-
Severance charges
-
-
1,818
-
339
-
Product realignment charges‡
-
-
-
-
450
-
Acquisition and integration related charges‡
-
-
187
130
109
105
1,325
(289
)
4,667
(81
)
766
199
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,082
$
11,940
$
11,585
$
12,182
$
11,865
$
11,778
Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date
$
32,071
$
32,203
Operating Income
$
7,850
$
6,617
Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date
24.5
%
20.5
%
Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date
33.5
%
34.5
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date
37.7
%
36.8
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change
$
217
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change %
1.8
%
*
Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable.
†
Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable.
‡
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable.
Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
6/30/19
12/31/18
Debt maturing within one year
$
8,773
$
7,190
Long-term debt
104,598
105,873
Total Debt
113,371
113,063
Less Cash and cash equivalents
1,949
2,745
Net Debt
$
111,422
$
110,318
Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
2.3x
2.3x
Verizon Communications Inc.
Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
6/30/19
12/31/18
Total Debt
$
113,371
$
113,063
Less Secured debt
11,252
10,076
Unsecured debt
102,119
102,987
Less Cash and cash equivalents
1,949
2,745
Net Unsecured Debt
$
100,170
$
100,242
Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
2.1x
2.1x
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1)
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
Pre-tax
Tax
After-Tax
Pre-tax
Tax
After-Tax
EPS
$
0.95
$
1.00
Severance charges
$
-
$
-
$
-
-
$
339
$
(89
)
$
250
0.06
Acquisition and integration-related charges
-
-
-
-
120
(28
)
92
0.02
Early debt redemption costs
1,544
(404
)
1,140
0.28
-
-
-
-
Product realignment charges
-
-
-
-
658
(149
)
509
0.12
$
1,544
$
(404
)
$
1,140
0.28
$
1,117
$
(266
)
$
851
0.20
Adjusted EPS
$
1.23
$
1.20
(1)
Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments
Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin
Consumer
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
Operating Income
$
7,336
$
7,060
Add Depreciation and amortization expense
2,881
2,997
Segment EBITDA
$
10,217
$
10,057
Year over year change
1.6
%
Total operating revenues
$
21,995
$
22,003
Operating Income Margin
33.4
%
32.1
%
Segment EBITDA Margin
46.5
%
45.7
%
Business
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
Operating Income
$
1,071
$
1,101
Add Depreciation and amortization expense
1,046
1,059
Segment EBITDA
$
2,117
$
2,160
Total operating revenues
$
7,768
$
7,851
Operating Income Margin
13.8
%
14.0
%
Segment EBITDA Margin
27.3
%
27.5
%
Segment EBITDA Margin - Year Over Year Change
(20) bps
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information- VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)
The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline.
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19
(dollars in millions)
VZ 2.0
Historical
Consumer
Business
Total Reportable Segments
Adjustments(2)
Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
Wireless
Wireline
Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited
Service
Equipment
Other
Total Wireless
Consumer
Markets
Enterprise
Solutions
Partner
Solutions
Business
Markets
Other
Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues
Total Operating Revenues
$
21,995
$
7,768
$
29,763
$
45
$
29,808
$
16,244
$
4,720
$
1,718
$
22,682
$
3,120
$
2,084
$
1,043
$
820
$
59
$
7,126
$
29,808
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
3,847
2,581
6,428
191
6,619
2,422
4,197
6,619
Cost of wireless equipment
3,909
1,109
5,018
1
5,019
5,019
-
5,019
Selling, general and administrative expense
4,022
1,961
5,983
(112
)
5,871
4,318
1,553
5,871
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,881
1,046
3,927
(79
)
3,848
2,282
1,566
3,848
Total Operating Expenses
14,659
6,697
21,356
1
21,357
14,041
7,316
21,357
Operating Income (Loss)
$
7,336
$
1,071
$
8,407
$
44
$
8,451
$
8,641
$
(190
)
$
8,451
Add Depreciation and amortization expense
2,881
1,046
3,927
(79
)
3,848
2,282
1,566
3,848
Segment EBITDA
$
10,217
$
2,117
$
12,334
$
(35
)
$
12,299
$
10,923
$
1,376
$
12,299
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
33.4
%
13.8
%
38.1
%
(2.7
)%
Segment EBITDA Margin
46.5
%
27.3
%
48.2
%
19.3
%
Footnotes:
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information- VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)
3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18
(dollars in millions)
VZ 2.0
Historical
Consumer
Business
Total Reportable Segments
Adjustments(2)
Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
Wireless
Wireline
Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited
Service
Equipment
Other
Total Wireless
Consumer
Markets
Enterprise
Solutions
Partner
Solutions
Business
Markets
Other
Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues
Total Operating Revenues
$
22,003
$
7,851
$
29,854
$
54
$
29,908
$
15,754
$
5,044
$
1,651
$
22,449
$
3,132
$
2,211
$
1,200
$
850
$
66
$
7,459
$
29,908
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
3,842
2,660
6,502
210
6,712
2,335
4,377
6,712
Cost of wireless equipment
4,296
1,101
5,397
-
5,397
5,397
-
5,397
Selling, general and administrative expense
3,808
1,930
5,738
(177
)
5,561
3,984
1,577
5,561
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,997
1,059
4,056
(73
)
3,983
2,459
1,524
3,983
Total Operating Expenses
14,943
6,750
21,693
(40
)
21,653
14,175
7,478
21,653
Operating Income (Loss)
$
7,060
$
1,101
$
8,161
$
94
8,255
$
8,274
$
(19
)
8,255
Add Depreciation and amortization expense
2,997
1,059
4,056
(73
)
3,983
2,459
1,524
3,983
Segment EBITDA
$
10,057
$
2,160
12,217
$
21
12,238
$
10,733
$
1,505
$
12,238
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
32.1
%
14.0
%
36.9
%
(0.3
)%
Segment EBITDA Margin
45.7
%
27.5
%
47.8
%
20.2
%
Footnotes:
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information- VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019
(dollars in millions)
VZ 2.0
Historical
Consumer
Business
Total Reportable Segments
Adjustments(2)
Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
Wireless
Wireline
Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited
Service
Equipment
Other
Total Wireless
Consumer
Markets
Enterprise
Solutions
Partner
Solutions
Business
Markets
Other
Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues
Total Operating Revenues
$
44,143
$
15,487
$
59,630
$
142
$
59,772
$
32,316
$
9,651
$
3,415
$
45,382
$
6,273
$
4,224
$
2,118
$
1,648
$
127
$
14,390
$
59,772
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
7,726
5,172
12,898
363
13,261
4,878
8,383
13,261
Cost of wireless equipment
8,051
2,166
10,217
-
10,217
10,217
-
10,217
Selling, general and administrative expense
8,005
3,942
11,947
(189
)
11,758
8,599
3,159
11,758
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,775
2,088
7,863
(156
)
7,707
4,581
3,126
7,707
Total Operating Expenses
29,557
13,368
42,925
18
42,943
28,275
14,668
42,943
Operating Income (Loss)
$
14,586
$
2,119
16,705
124
16,829
$
17,107
$
(278
)
16,829
Add Depreciation and amortization expense
5,775
2,088
7,863
(156
)
7,707
4,581
3,126
7,707
Segment EBITDA
$
20,361
$
4,207
24,568
(32
)
24,536
$
21,688
$
2,848
24,536
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
33.0
%
13.7
%
37.7
%
(1.9
)%
Segment EBITDA Margin
46.1
%
27.2
%
47.8
%
19.8
%
Footnotes:
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information- VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)
6 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018
(dollars in millions)
VZ 2.0
Historical
Consumer
Business
Total Reportable Segments
Adjustments(2)
Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
Wireless
Wireline
Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited
Service
Equipment
Other
Total Wireless
Consumer
Markets
Enterprise
Solutions
Partner
Solutions
Business
Markets
Other
Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues
Total Operating Revenues
$
43,630
$
15,634
$
59,264
$
101
$
59,365
$
31,156
$
10,084
$
3,109
$
44,349
$
6,282
$
4,451
$
2,428
$
1,721
$
134
$
15,016
$
59,365
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
7,615
5,370
12,985
417
13,402
4,550
8,852
13,402
Cost of wireless equipment
8,569
2,137
10,706
-
10,706
10,706
-
10,706
Selling, general and administrative expense
7,479
3,794
11,273
(334
)
10,939
7,883
3,056
10,939
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,972
2,118
8,090
(145
)
7,945
4,887
3,058
7,945
Total Operating Expenses
29,635
13,419
43,054
(62
)
42,992
28,026
14,966
42,992
Operating Income (Loss)
$
13,995
$
2,215
16,210
163
16,373
$
16,323
$
50
16,373
Add Depreciation and amortization expense
5,972
2,118
8,090
(145
)
7,945
4,887
3,058
7,945
Segment EBITDA
$
19,967
$
4,333
24,300
18
24,318
$
21,210
$
3,108
24,318
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
32.1
%
14.2
%
36.8
%
0.3
%
Segment EBITDA Margin
45.8
%
27.7
%
47.8
%
20.7
%
Footnotes:
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
