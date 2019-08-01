Verizon Communications : Current Report

Log in
08/01/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Exhibit 99

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contacts:

August 1, 2019

Kim Ancin

908.559.3227

kimberly.ancin@verizon.com

Eric Wilkens

908.559.3063

eric.wilkens@verizon.com

Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results

Company sees strong customer loyalty and increased net wireless customer additions with seamless transition to new customer-focused operating structure

As previously disclosed, beginning second quarter 2019, Verizon will report financial and operational results under its new reporting structure, Verizon 2.0. Under this structure, there are two reportable segments that the company operates and manages as strategic business units: Consumer and Business. Verizon previously reported results for its Wireless and Wireline segments. For comparison purposes, results for both the current and previous operating structures are presented below.

2Q 2019 highlights

Consolidated:

95 cent s in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.00 in 2Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding a special item, of $1.23 , compared with $1.20 in 2Q 2018.

Consumer:

Total revenue of $22.0 billion .

126,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 73,000 phone net additions and 209,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.

Total retail postpaid churn of 0.97 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.72 percent.

28,000 Fios Internet net additions.

Page 1

VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE=

Business:

Total revenue of $7.8 billion .

325,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 172,000 phone net additions.

Retail postpaid churn of 1.21 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.97 percent.

Wireless (non-GAAP):

Total revenue growth of 1.0 percent year over year to $22.7 billion , driven by a 3.1 percent increase in service revenue.

451,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 420,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, and 245,000 phone net additions, an increase from the 199,000 phone net additions in second-quarter 2018.

Retail postpaid churn of 1.02 percent, and industry-leading retail postpaid phone churn of 0.76 percent.

Wireline (non-GAAP):

Total revenue of $7.1 billion .

34,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 1.9 percent year over year.

NEW YORK - Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong second-quarter 2019 results highlighted by an increase in net wireless customer additions, continued customer loyalty and industry-leading wireless products and services.

'Verizon finished strong in the first half of 2019 by delivering solid financial results while transforming the business under the new operating structure and advancing our leadership in 5G,' said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. 'Verizon made history this quarter by becoming the first carrier in the world to launch 5G mobility. We are focused on optimizing our next-generation networks and enhancing the customer experience while we head into the second half of the year with great momentum.'

For second-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of 95 cent s, compared with $1.00 in second-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), second-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding a special item, was $1.23 , compared with adjusted EPS of $1.20 in second-quarter 2018. Verizon's second-quarter 2019 EPS included 28 cents in early debt redemption costs.

In second-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent year-over-year headwind, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.

Consolidated results

Page 2

VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE=

Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $32.1 billion , down 0.4 percent from second-quarter 2018. Wireless service revenue growth was offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and wireline service revenue.

Cash flow from operations totaled $15.8 billion in second-quarter 2019, a decline of approximately $600 million year over year. Operational improvements in Verizon's businesses were offset by higher cash taxes and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.

First half 2019 capital expenditures totaled $8.0 billion . Verizon's capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.

In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.1 billion of cumulative cash savings since this program began. At the end of second-quarter 2019, Verizon completed the third and final phase of its Voluntary Separation Program and has realized approximately $480 million of expense savings year-to-date. The company expects additional incremental savings in third-quarter 2019, and is on track to achieve its cumulative cash savings goal.

Net income was $4.1 billion in second-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $10.8 billion . Consolidated operating income margin was 24.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with 20.5 percent in second-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 33.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with 34.5 percent in second-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was 37.7 percent. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was $12.1 billion , an increase of approximately $200 million year over year.

Consumer results

Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $22.0 billion , flat year over year, reflecting continued strong growth in wireless service revenue and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services.

Verizon Consumer Group reported 126,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of 73,000 phone net additions and tablet net losses of 134,000, offset by 187,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net

Page 3

VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE=

additions were 209,000, up 17 percent year over year, driven by a 5 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.

Consumer wireless service revenues increased 2.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans and an increase in connections per account.

Total retail postpaid churn was 0.97 percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.72 percent.

In second-quarter 2019, Verizon Consumer Group reported 28,000 Fios Internet net additions and 52,000 Fios Video net losses, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Fios revenues increased by 1.2 percent, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings.

Segment operating income was $7.3 billion , an increase of 3.9 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 33.4 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.2 billion in second-quarter 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 46.5 percent, including approximately 100 basis points in headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.

Business results

Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.8 billion , down 1.1 percent year over year, as growth in wireless services and high quality fiber products was offset by declines in legacy products.

Verizon Business Group reported 325,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of 172,000 phone net additions, 90,000 tablet net additions and 63,000 other connected device additions.

Total retail postpaid churn was 1.21 percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.97 percent.

Segment operating income was $1.1 billion , a decrease of 2.7 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 13.8 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $2.1 billion in second-quarter 2019, a decrease of 2.0 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 27.3 percent, down 20 basis points year over year due to declines in legacy wireline product revenues.

Media results

Total Verizon Media revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $1.8 billion, down 2.9 percent year over year. This is an improvement from first-quarter 2019, when total Verizon Media revenues were down 7.2 percent year over year. Gains in native and mobile advertising continue to be offset by declines in desktop advertising.

Outlook and guidance

As outlined in Verizon's first-quarter 2019 earnings release, the company expects the following:

Low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard.

Page 4

VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE=

Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.

Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019.

Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G.

The company now expects the adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) for full-year 2019 to be at the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 24 percent to 26 percent.

NOTE: See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

####

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/ . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Forward-looking statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'hopes' or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers' provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

Page 5

VlpHU09DSUQyMDE5UTE=

Verizon Communications Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Operating Revenues

Service revenues and other

$

27,351

$

27,159

0.7

$

54,548

$

53,891

1.2

Wireless equipment revenues

4,720

5,044

(6.4)

9,651

10,084

(4.3)

Total Operating Revenues

32,071

32,203

(0.4)

64,199

63,975

0.4

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

7,702

8,234

(6.5)

15,494

16,180

(4.2)

Cost of wireless equipment

5,019

5,397

(7.0)

10,217

10,706

(4.6)

Selling, general and administrative expense

7,268

7,605

(4.4)

14,466

14,449

0.1

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,232

4,350

(2.7)

8,463

8,674

(2.4)

Total Operating Expenses

24,221

25,586

(5.3)

48,640

50,009

(2.7)

Operating Income

7,850

6,617

18.6

15,559

13,966

11.4

Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses

(13

)

(228

)

(94.3)

(19

)

(247

)

(92.3)

Other income (expense), net

(1,312

)

360

*

(1,017

)

285

*

Interest expense

(1,215

)

(1,222

)

(0.6)

(2,425

)

(2,423

)

0.1

Income Before Provision For Income Taxes

5,310

5,527

(3.9)

12,098

11,581

4.5

Provision for income taxes

(1,236

)

(1,281

)

(3.5)

(2,864

)

(2,669

)

7.3

Net Income

$

4,074

$

4,246

(4.1)

$

9,234

$

8,912

3.6

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

130

$

126

3.2

$

258

$

247

4.5

Net income attributable to Verizon

3,944

4,120

(4.3)

8,976

8,665

3.6

Net Income

$

4,074

$

4,246

(4.1)

$

9,234

$

8,912

3.6

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

Net income attributable to Verizon

$

0.95

$

1.00

(5.0)

$

2.17

$

2.10

3.3

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)

4,138

4,135

4,138

4,120

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1)

Net income attributable to Verizon

$

0.95

$

1.00

(5.0)

$

2.17

$

2.10

3.3

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)

4,139

4,139

4,140

4,123

Footnotes:

(1)

Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

6/30/19

12/31/18

$ Change

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,949

$

2,745

$

(796

)

Accounts receivable, net

24,926

25,102

(176

)

Inventories

1,167

1,336

(169

)

Prepaid expenses and other

5,266

5,453

(187

)

Total current assets

33,308

34,636

(1,328

)

Property, plant and equipment

257,395

252,835

4,560

Less accumulated depreciation

169,577

163,549

6,028

Property, plant and equipment, net

87,818

89,286

(1,468

)

Investments in unconsolidated businesses

650

671

(21

)

Wireless licenses

94,333

94,130

203

Goodwill

24,632

24,614

18

Other intangible assets, net

9,474

9,775

(301

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,467

-

22,467

Other assets

10,426

11,717

(1,291

)

Total assets

$

283,108

$

264,829

$

18,279

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Debt maturing within one year

$

8,773

$

7,190

$

1,583

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,633

22,501

(4,868

)

Current operating lease liabilities

3,154

-

3,154

Other current liabilities

8,654

8,239

415

Total current liabilities

38,214

37,930

284

Long-term debt

104,598

105,873

(1,275

)

Employee benefit obligations

18,040

18,599

(559

)

Deferred income taxes

34,225

33,795

430

Non-current operating lease liabilities

18,254

-

18,254

Other liabilities

11,830

13,922

(2,092

)

Total long-term liabilities

186,947

172,189

14,758

Equity

Common stock

429

429

-

Additional paid in capital

13,419

13,437

(18

)

Retained earnings

47,945

43,542

4,403

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,447

2,370

(923

)

Common stock in treasury, at cost

(6,823

)

(6,986

)

163

Deferred compensation - employee stock ownership plans and other

165

353

(188

)

Noncontrolling interests

1,365

1,565

(200

)

Total equity

57,947

54,710

3,237

Total liabilities and equity

$

283,108

$

264,829

$

18,279

Verizon Communications Inc.

Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

6/30/19

12/31/18

Total debt

$

113,371

$

113,063

Net debt

$

111,422

$

110,318

Net unsecured debt

$

100,170

$

100,242

Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

2.3x

2.3x

Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

2.1x

2.1x

Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions)

4,136

4,132

Total employees ('000)

135.9

144.5

Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.6025

$

0.6025

Footnotes:

(1)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

$ Change

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net Income

$

9,234

$

8,912

$

322

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

8,463

8,674

(211

)

Employee retirement benefits

(294

)

(300

)

6

Deferred income taxes

588

1,354

(766

)

Provision for uncollectible accounts

738

462

276

Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received

50

268

(218

)

Net gain on sale of divested businesses

-

-

-

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses

(4,593

)

(1,538

)

(3,055

)

Discretionary employee benefits contributions

(300

)

(1,679

)

1,379

Other, net

1,950

280

1,670

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,836

16,433

(597

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)

(7,967

)

(7,838

)

(129

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(28

)

(38

)

10

Acquisitions of wireless licenses

(199

)

(1,155

)

956

Other, net

(395

)

303

(698

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,589

)

(8,728

)

139

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

6,237

4,584

1,653

Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings

3,982

1,716

2,266

Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations

(9,630

)

(6,568

)

(3,062

)

Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings

(2,817

)

(2,000

)

(817

)

Dividends paid

(4,981

)

(4,845

)

(136

)

Other, net

(834

)

(752

)

(82

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,043

)

(7,865

)

(178

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(796

)

(160

)

(636

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,916

2,888

1,028

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

3,120

$

2,728

$

392

Verizon Communications Inc.

Consumer - Selected Financial Results

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Operating Revenues

Service

$

16,350

$

16,049

1.9

$

32,609

$

31,873

2.3

Wireless equipment

3,903

4,251

(8.2)

8,069

8,521

(5.3)

Other

1,742

1,703

2.3

3,465

3,236

7.1

Total Operating Revenues

21,995

22,003

-

44,143

43,630

1.2

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

3,847

3,842

0.1

7,726

7,615

1.5

Cost of wireless equipment

3,909

4,296

(9.0)

8,051

8,569

(6.0)

Selling, general and administrative expense

4,022

3,808

5.6

8,005

7,479

7.0

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,881

2,997

(3.9)

5,775

5,972

(3.3)

Total Operating Expenses

14,659

14,943

(1.9)

29,557

29,635

(0.3)

Operating Income

$

7,336

$

7,060

3.9

$

14,586

$

13,995

4.2

Operating Income Margin

33.4

%

32.1

%

33.0

%

32.1

%

Segment EBITDA

$

10,217

$

10,057

1.6

$

20,361

$

19,967

2.0

Segment EBITDA Margin

46.5

%

45.7

%

46.1

%

45.8

%

Footnotes:

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics

Unaudited

6/30/19

6/30/18

% Change

Connections ('000):

Wireless retail postpaid connections

89,630

88,984

0.7

Wireless retail prepaid connections

4,266

4,832

(11.7

)

Total wireless retail connections

93,896

93,816

0.1

Fios video connections

4,270

4,487

(4.8

)

Fios Internet connections

5,837

5,663

3.1

Fios digital voice residence connections

3,725

3,863

(3.6

)

Fios digital connections

13,832

14,013

(1.3

)

Broadband connections

6,474

6,447

0.4

Voice connections

6,058

6,631

(8.6

)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Gross Additions ('000):

Wireless retail postpaid

2,725

2,617

4.1

5,439

5,251

3.6

Net Additions Detail ('000) (1) :

Wireless retail postpaid

126

147

(14.3

)

(75

)

92

*

Wireless retail prepaid

(213

)

(236

)

9.7

(389

)

(571

)

31.9

Total wireless retail

(87

)

(89

)

2.2

(464

)

(479

)

3.1

Wireless retail postpaid phones

73

17

*

(90

)

(136

)

33.8

Fios video

(52

)

(38

)

(36.8

)

(107

)

(61

)

(75.4

)

Fios Internet

28

36

(22.2

)

76

98

(22.4

)

Fios digital voice residence

(32

)

(28

)

(14.3

)

(77

)

(42

)

(83.3

)

Fios digital

(56

)

(30

)

(86.7

)

(108

)

(5

)

*

Broadband

(2

)

(7

)

71.4

14

6

*

Voice

(126

)

(155

)

18.7

(274

)

(297

)

7.7

Churn Rate:

Wireless retail postpaid

0.97

%

0.93

%

1.03

%

0.97

%

Wireless retail postpaid phones

0.72

%

0.71

%

0.76

%

0.74

%

Wireless retail

1.23

%

1.19

%

1.28

%

1.25

%

Revenue Statistics (in millions):

Wireless service revenue

$

13,456

$

13,122

2.5

$

26,813

$

26,003

3.1

Fios revenues

$

2,772

$

2,738

1.2

$

5,536

$

5,472

1.2

Verizon Communications Inc.

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Other Wireless Statistics:

Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2)

$

118.15

$

115.53

2.3

$

117.80

$

114.49

2.9

Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate

4.3

%

5.1

%

Wireless retail postpaid accounts ('000) (3)

33,924

34,045

(0.4

)

Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3)

2.64

2.61

1.1

Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3)

16.2

%

15.9

%

Footnotes:

(1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments.

(2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.

(3) Statistics presented as of end of period.

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

* Not meaningful

Verizon Communications Inc.

Business - Selected Financial Results

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Operating Revenues

Global Enterprise

$

2,673

$

2,808

(4.8)

$

5,364

$

5,634

(4.8)

Small and Medium Business

2,785

2,642

5.4

5,493

5,176

6.1

Public Sector and Other

1,492

1,437

3.8

2,963

2,867

3.3

Wholesale

818

964

(15.1)

1,667

1,957

(14.8)

Total Operating Revenues

7,768

7,851

(1.1)

15,487

15,634

(0.9)

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

2,581

2,660

(3.0)

5,172

5,370

(3.7)

Cost of wireless equipment

1,109

1,101

0.7

2,166

2,137

1.4

Selling, general and administrative expense

1,961

1,930

1.6

3,942

3,794

3.9

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,046

1,059

(1.2)

2,088

2,118

(1.4)

Total Operating Expenses

6,697

6,750

(0.8)

13,368

13,419

(0.4)

Operating Income

$

1,071

$

1,101

(2.7)

$

2,119

$

2,215

(4.3)

Operating Income Margin

13.8

%

14.0

%

13.7

%

14.2

%

Segment EBITDA

$

2,117

$

2,160

(2.0)

$

4,207

$

4,333

(2.9)

Segment EBITDA Margin

27.3

%

27.5

%

27.2

%

27.7

%

Footnotes:

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Business - Selected Operating Statistics

Unaudited

06/30/19

06/30/18

%
Change

Connections ('000):

Wireless retail postpaid connections

24,221

22,638

7.0

Fios video connections

76

73

4.1

Fios Internet connections

316

296

6.8

Fios digital connections

392

369

6.2

Broadband connections

494

509

(2.9)

Voice connections

5,163

5,639

(8.4)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Gross Additions ('000):

Wireless retail postpaid

1,199

1,162

3.2

2,342

2,242

4.5

Net Add Detail ('000) (1) :

Wireless retail postpaid

325

384

(15.4)

587

699

(16.0)

Wireless retail postpaid phones

172

182

(5.5)

291

311

(6.4)

Fios video

-

1

*

2

2

-

Fios Internet

6

7

(14.3)

10

11

(9.1)

Fios digital

6

8

(25.0)

12

13

(7.7)

Broadband

(3

)

(3

)

-

(7

)

(9

)

22.2

Voice

(105

)

(130

)

19.2

(237

)

(254

)

6.7

Churn Rate:

Wireless retail postpaid

1.21

%

1.16

%

1.23

%

1.16

%

Wireless retail postpaid phones

0.97

%

0.96

%

0.99

%

0.96

%

Revenue Statistics (in millions):

Wireless service revenue

$

2,775

$

2,615

6.1

$

5,469

$

5,116

6.9

Fios revenues

$

239

$

218

9.6

$

482

$

435

10.8

Other Operating Statistics:

Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate

4.2

%

4.6

%

Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2)

33.5

%

33.1

%

Footnotes:

(1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments.

(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results

The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Operating Revenues

Service

$

16,244

$

15,754

3.1

$

32,316

$

31,156

3.7

Equipment

4,720

5,044

(6.4)

9,651

10,084

(4.3)

Other

1,718

1,651

4.1

3,415

3,109

9.8

Total Operating Revenues

22,682

22,449

1.0

45,382

44,349

2.3

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

2,422

2,335

3.7

4,878

4,550

7.2

Cost of equipment

5,019

5,397

(7.0)

10,217

10,706

(4.6)

Selling, general and administrative expense

4,318

3,984

8.4

8,599

7,883

9.1

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,282

2,459

(7.2)

4,581

4,887

(6.3)

Total Operating Expenses

14,041

14,175

(0.9)

28,275

28,026

0.9

Operating Income

$

8,641

$

8,274

4.4

$

17,107

$

16,323

4.8

Operating Income Margin

38.1

%

36.9

%

37.7

%

36.8

%

Segment EBITDA

$

10,923

$

10,733

1.8

$

21,688

$

21,210

2.3

Segment EBITDA Margin

48.2

%

47.8

%

47.8

%

47.8

%

Footnotes:

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics

The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.

Unaudited

6/30/19

6/30/18

% Change

Connections ('000)

Retail postpaid

113,851

111,622

2.0

Retail prepaid

4,266

4,832

(11.7)

Total retail

118,117

116,454

1.4

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Net Add Detail ('000) (1)

Retail postpaid

451

531

(15.1)

512

791

(35.3)

Retail prepaid

(213

)

(236

)

9.7

(389

)

(571

)

31.9

Total retail

238

295

(19.3)

123

220

(44.1)

Account Statistics

Retail postpaid accounts ('000) (2)

35,346

35,309

0.1

Retail postpaid connections per account (2)

3.22

3.16

1.9

Retail postpaid ARPA (3)

$

137.80

$

134.56

2.4

$

137.24

$

133.13

3.1

Churn Detail

Retail postpaid

1.02

%

0.97

%

1.07

%

1.01

%

Retail

1.22

%

1.18

%

1.27

%

1.23

%

Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2)

Total smartphone postpaid phone base

93.1

%

91.2

%

Total Internet postpaid base

19.8

%

19.4

%

Footnotes:

(1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments.

(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.

(3) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results

The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Operating Revenues

Consumer Markets

$

3,120

$

3,132

(0.4)

$

6,273

$

6,282

(0.1)

Enterprise Solutions

2,084

2,211

(5.7)

4,224

4,451

(5.1)

Partner Solutions

1,043

1,200

(13.1)

2,118

2,428

(12.8)

Business Markets

820

850

(3.5)

1,648

1,721

(4.2)

Other

59

66

(10.6)

127

134

(5.2)

Total Operating Revenues

7,126

7,459

(4.5)

14,390

15,016

(4.2)

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

4,197

4,377

(4.1)

8,383

8,852

(5.3)

Selling, general and administrative expense

1,553

1,577

(1.5)

3,159

3,056

3.4

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,566

1,524

2.8

3,126

3,058

2.2

Total Operating Expenses

7,316

7,478

(2.2)

14,668

14,966

(2.0)

Operating Income (Loss)

$

(190

)

$

(19

)

*

$

(278

)

$

50

*

Operating Income (Loss) Margin

(2.7

)%

(0.3

)%

(1.9

)%

0.3

%

Segment EBITDA

$

1,376

$

1,505

(8.6)

$

2,848

$

3,108

(8.4)

Segment EBITDA Margin

19.3

%

20.2

%

19.8

%

20.7

%

Footnotes:

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics

The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.

Unaudited

06/30/19

06/30/18

%
Change

Connections ('000)

Fios video connections

4,346

4,560

(4.7)

Fios Internet connections

6,153

5,959

3.3

Fios digital voice residence connections

3,725

3,863

(3.6)

Fios digital connections

14,224

14,382

(1.1)

Broadband connections

6,968

6,956

0.2

Voice connections

11,221

12,270

(8.5)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

%
Change

Net Add Detail ('000)

Fios video connections

(52

)

(37

)

(40.5)

(105

)

(59

)

(78.0)

Fios Internet connections

34

43

(20.9)

86

109

(21.1)

Fios digital voice residence connections

(32

)

(28

)

(14.3)

(77

)

(42

)

(83.3)

Fios digital connections

(50

)

(22

)

*

(96

)

8

*

Broadband connections

(5

)

(10

)

50.0

7

(3

)

*

Voice connections

(232

)

(285

)

18.6

(511

)

(551

)

7.3

Revenue Statistics

Fios revenues (in millions)

$

3,011

$

2,956

1.9

$

6,018

$

5,907

1.9

Footnotes:

The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.

Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon

Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 3/31/19

3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18

3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

3 Mos. Ended 3/31/18

Consolidated Net Income

$

4,074

$

5,160

$

2,065

$

5,062

$

4,246

$

4,666

Add/(subtract):

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,236

1,628

(698

)

1,613

1,281

1,388

Interest expense

1,215

1,210

1,199

1,211

1,222

1,201

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,232

4,231

4,352

4,377

4,350

4,324

Consolidated EBITDA

$

10,757

$

12,229

$

6,918

$

12,263

$

11,099

$

11,579

Add/subtract:

Other (income) expense, net*

$

1,312

$

(295

)

$

(1,865

)

$

(214

)

$

(360

)

$

75

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses†

13

6

(64

)

3

228

19

Oath goodwill impairment

-

-

4,591

-

-

-

Severance charges

-

-

1,818

-

339

-

Product realignment charges‡

-

-

-

-

450

-

Acquisition and integration related charges‡

-

-

187

130

109

105

1,325

(289

)

4,667

(81

)

766

199

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,082

$

11,940

$

11,585

$

12,182

$

11,865

$

11,778

Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date

$

32,071

$

32,203

Operating Income

$

7,850

$

6,617

Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date

24.5

%

20.5

%

Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date

33.5

%

34.5

%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date

37.7

%

36.8

%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change

$

217

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change %

1.8

%

*

Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable.

Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable.

Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable.

Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

6/30/19

12/31/18

Debt maturing within one year

$

8,773

$

7,190

Long-term debt

104,598

105,873

Total Debt

113,371

113,063

Less Cash and cash equivalents

1,949

2,745

Net Debt

$

111,422

$

110,318

Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

2.3x

2.3x

Verizon Communications Inc.

Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

6/30/19

12/31/18

Total Debt

$

113,371

$

113,063

Less Secured debt

11,252

10,076

Unsecured debt

102,119

102,987

Less Cash and cash equivalents

1,949

2,745

Net Unsecured Debt

$

100,170

$

100,242

Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

2.1x

2.1x

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS) (1)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

Pre-tax

Tax

After-Tax

Pre-tax

Tax

After-Tax

EPS

$

0.95

$

1.00

Severance charges

$

-

$

-

$

-

-

$

339

$

(89

)

$

250

0.06

Acquisition and integration-related charges

-

-

-

-

120

(28

)

92

0.02

Early debt redemption costs

1,544

(404

)

1,140

0.28

-

-

-

-

Product realignment charges

-

-

-

-

658

(149

)

509

0.12

$

1,544

$

(404

)

$

1,140

0.28

$

1,117

$

(266

)

$

851

0.20

Adjusted EPS

$

1.23

$

1.20

(1)

Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments

Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin

Consumer

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

Operating Income

$

7,336

$

7,060

Add Depreciation and amortization expense

2,881

2,997

Segment EBITDA

$

10,217

$

10,057

Year over year change

1.6

%

Total operating revenues

$

21,995

$

22,003

Operating Income Margin

33.4

%

32.1

%

Segment EBITDA Margin

46.5

%

45.7

%

Business

(dollars in millions)

Unaudited

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

Operating Income

$

1,071

$

1,101

Add Depreciation and amortization expense

1,046

1,059

Segment EBITDA

$

2,117

$

2,160

Total operating revenues

$

7,768

$

7,851

Operating Income Margin

13.8

%

14.0

%

Segment EBITDA Margin

27.3

%

27.5

%

Segment EBITDA Margin - Year Over Year Change

(20) bps

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1)

The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline.

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19

(dollars in millions)

VZ 2.0

Historical

Consumer

Business

Total Reportable Segments

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted Total Reportable Segments

Wireless

Wireline

Historical Total Reportable Segments

Unaudited

Service

Equipment

Other

Total Wireless

Consumer
Markets

Enterprise
Solutions

Partner
Solutions

Business
Markets

Other

Total Wireline

External Operating Revenues

Total Operating Revenues

$

21,995

$

7,768

$

29,763

$

45

$

29,808

$

16,244

$

4,720

$

1,718

$

22,682

$

3,120

$

2,084

$

1,043

$

820

$

59

$

7,126

$

29,808

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

3,847

2,581

6,428

191

6,619

2,422

4,197

6,619

Cost of wireless equipment

3,909

1,109

5,018

1

5,019

5,019

-

5,019

Selling, general and administrative expense

4,022

1,961

5,983

(112

)

5,871

4,318

1,553

5,871

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,881

1,046

3,927

(79

)

3,848

2,282

1,566

3,848

Total Operating Expenses

14,659

6,697

21,356

1

21,357

14,041

7,316

21,357

Operating Income (Loss)

$

7,336

$

1,071

$

8,407

$

44

$

8,451

$

8,641

$

(190

)

$

8,451

Add Depreciation and amortization expense

2,881

1,046

3,927

(79

)

3,848

2,282

1,566

3,848

Segment EBITDA

$

10,217

$

2,117

$

12,334

$

(35

)

$

12,299

$

10,923

$

1,376

$

12,299

Operating Income (Loss) Margin

33.4

%

13.8

%

38.1

%

(2.7

)%

Segment EBITDA Margin

46.5

%

27.3

%

48.2

%

19.3

%

Footnotes:

(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.

(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1)

3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18

(dollars in millions)

VZ 2.0

Historical

Consumer

Business

Total Reportable Segments

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted Total Reportable Segments

Wireless

Wireline

Historical Total Reportable Segments

Unaudited

Service

Equipment

Other

Total Wireless

Consumer
Markets

Enterprise
Solutions

Partner
Solutions

Business
Markets

Other

Total Wireline

External Operating Revenues

Total Operating Revenues

$

22,003

$

7,851

$

29,854

$

54

$

29,908

$

15,754

$

5,044

$

1,651

$

22,449

$

3,132

$

2,211

$

1,200

$

850

$

66

$

7,459

$

29,908

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

3,842

2,660

6,502

210

6,712

2,335

4,377

6,712

Cost of wireless equipment

4,296

1,101

5,397

-

5,397

5,397

-

5,397

Selling, general and administrative expense

3,808

1,930

5,738

(177

)

5,561

3,984

1,577

5,561

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,997

1,059

4,056

(73

)

3,983

2,459

1,524

3,983

Total Operating Expenses

14,943

6,750

21,693

(40

)

21,653

14,175

7,478

21,653

Operating Income (Loss)

$

7,060

$

1,101

$

8,161

$

94

8,255

$

8,274

$

(19

)

8,255

Add Depreciation and amortization expense

2,997

1,059

4,056

(73

)

3,983

2,459

1,524

3,983

Segment EBITDA

$

10,057

$

2,160

12,217

$

21

12,238

$

10,733

$

1,505

$

12,238

Operating Income (Loss) Margin

32.1

%

14.0

%

36.9

%

(0.3

)%

Segment EBITDA Margin

45.7

%

27.5

%

47.8

%

20.2

%

Footnotes:

(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.

(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1)

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019

(dollars in millions)

VZ 2.0

Historical

Consumer

Business

Total Reportable Segments

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted Total Reportable Segments

Wireless

Wireline

Historical Total Reportable Segments

Unaudited

Service

Equipment

Other

Total Wireless

Consumer
Markets

Enterprise
Solutions

Partner
Solutions

Business
Markets

Other

Total Wireline

External Operating Revenues

Total Operating Revenues

$

44,143

$

15,487

$

59,630

$

142

$

59,772

$

32,316

$

9,651

$

3,415

$

45,382

$

6,273

$

4,224

$

2,118

$

1,648

$

127

$

14,390

$

59,772

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

7,726

5,172

12,898

363

13,261

4,878

8,383

13,261

Cost of wireless equipment

8,051

2,166

10,217

-

10,217

10,217

-

10,217

Selling, general and administrative expense

8,005

3,942

11,947

(189

)

11,758

8,599

3,159

11,758

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,775

2,088

7,863

(156

)

7,707

4,581

3,126

7,707

Total Operating Expenses

29,557

13,368

42,925

18

42,943

28,275

14,668

42,943

Operating Income (Loss)

$

14,586

$

2,119

16,705

124

16,829

$

17,107

$

(278

)

16,829

Add Depreciation and amortization expense

5,775

2,088

7,863

(156

)

7,707

4,581

3,126

7,707

Segment EBITDA

$

20,361

$

4,207

24,568

(32

)

24,536

$

21,688

$

2,848

24,536

Operating Income (Loss) Margin

33.0

%

13.7

%

37.7

%

(1.9

)%

Segment EBITDA Margin

46.1

%

27.2

%

47.8

%

19.8

%

Footnotes:

(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.

(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation (1)

6 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018

(dollars in millions)

VZ 2.0

Historical

Consumer

Business

Total Reportable Segments

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted Total Reportable Segments

Wireless

Wireline

Historical Total Reportable Segments

Unaudited

Service

Equipment

Other

Total Wireless

Consumer
Markets

Enterprise
Solutions

Partner
Solutions

Business
Markets

Other

Total Wireline

External Operating Revenues

Total Operating Revenues

$

43,630

$

15,634

$

59,264

$

101

$

59,365

$

31,156

$

10,084

$

3,109

$

44,349

$

6,282

$

4,451

$

2,428

$

1,721

$

134

$

15,016

$

59,365

Operating Expenses

Cost of services

7,615

5,370

12,985

417

13,402

4,550

8,852

13,402

Cost of wireless equipment

8,569

2,137

10,706

-

10,706

10,706

-

10,706

Selling, general and administrative expense

7,479

3,794

11,273

(334

)

10,939

7,883

3,056

10,939

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,972

2,118

8,090

(145

)

7,945

4,887

3,058

7,945

Total Operating Expenses

29,635

13,419

43,054

(62

)

42,992

28,026

14,966

42,992

Operating Income (Loss)

$

13,995

$

2,215

16,210

163

16,373

$

16,323

$

50

16,373

Add Depreciation and amortization expense

5,972

2,118

8,090

(145

)

7,945

4,887

3,058

7,945

Segment EBITDA

$

19,967

$

4,333

24,300

18

24,318

$

21,210

$

3,108

24,318

Operating Income (Loss) Margin

32.1

%

14.2

%

36.8

%

0.3

%

Segment EBITDA Margin

45.8

%

27.7

%

47.8

%

20.7

%

Footnotes:

(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.

(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 11:54:07 UTC
