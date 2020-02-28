Log in
Verizon Communications : Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2011 -- Data Talk

02/28/2020 | 11:30am EST

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently at $52.28, down $2.78 or 5.05%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 13, 2018, when it closed at $52.22

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 5.51%

-- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country's top cellphone carriers after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter. The telecommunications regulator in recent weeks informed AT&T Inc., Sprint Corp., T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. of pending notices of apparent liability, the people said

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.51% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 6, 2008, when it fell 10.3%

-- Down 12.05% month-to-date

-- Down 14.85% year-to-date

-- Down 16.08% from its all-time closing high of $62.29 on Oct. 4, 1999

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $52.18; lowest intraday level since Aug. 6, 2018, when it hit $51.76

-- Down 5.23% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 6, 2017, when it fell as much as 5.44%

-- Sixth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 18.85 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:05:02 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

