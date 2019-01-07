Verizon Communications : Elizabeth Herbst-Brady Joining Verizon From Snap -- Variety

-- Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, who was head of global strategic partnerships at Snap, is joining Verizon Communications Verizon Media as head of U.S. field sales, Variety reported Monday.

-- Ms. Herbst-Brady will report to Jeff Lucas. Last year, Mr. Lucas left Snap to become head of Americas sales at Verizon's Oath unit, which recently rebranded as Verizon Media.

www.variety.com/2019/digital/news/verizon-media-poaches-snaps-elizabeth-herbst-brady-as-head-of-u-s-field-sales-1203101304/

