VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 01:51:52 pm
54.815 USD   +0.95%
01:34pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Distance Learning Agreement in California
DJ
05/25Covid-19 Tests Come to Work
DJ
05/20AT&T Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : Expands Distance Learning Agreement in California

05/27/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Verizon Communications Inc. on Wednesday said it was amending an agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District to help school districts in California enable distance learning.

Verizon said the original agreement enabled Los Angeles Unified to provide internet access at no cost to students whose families couldn't otherwise afford it. The amended agreement will allow distance learning for hundreds of thousands of additional students in the state, the company said.

Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, said: "Access to technology is as critical to academic success as a textbook. This development helps move the needle in our efforts to level the playing field for all students, now and in the years ahead."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 B
EBIT 2020 29 249 M
Net income 2020 18 766 M
Debt 2020 104 B
Yield 2020 4,58%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 60,80 $
Last Close Price 54,30 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.89%224 693
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.33%84 407
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.18%71 980
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 230
BCE INC.-7.38%36 087
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 084
