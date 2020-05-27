Verizon Communications : Expands Distance Learning Agreement in California

By Stephen Nakrosis

Verizon Communications Inc. on Wednesday said it was amending an agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District to help school districts in California enable distance learning.

Verizon said the original agreement enabled Los Angeles Unified to provide internet access at no cost to students whose families couldn't otherwise afford it. The amended agreement will allow distance learning for hundreds of thousands of additional students in the state, the company said.

Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, said: "Access to technology is as critical to academic success as a textbook. This development helps move the needle in our efforts to level the playing field for all students, now and in the years ahead."

