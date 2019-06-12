Verizon Communications : Huawei asks Verizon to pay for over 200 patents - WSJ
06/12/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has told Verizon Communications that the carrier should pay licensing fees for more than 200 of its patents, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/huawei-presses-verizon-to-pay-for-patents-11560354414?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Verizon and Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.
(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)