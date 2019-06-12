Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Verizon Communications : Huawei asks Verizon to pay for over 200 patents - WSJ

0
06/12/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has told Verizon Communications that the carrier should pay licensing fees for more than 200 of its patents, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/huawei-presses-verizon-to-pay-for-patents-11560354414?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon and Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 31 072 M
Net income 2019 19 573 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,12
P/E ratio 2020 11,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 59,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.09%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.18%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.43%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.15%42 354
TELEFONICA2.56%42 036
